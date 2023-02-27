 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Climate change hangs ten: Wintry Minnesota and Lake Superior become a hot spot for surfing   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any sufficiently large body of water is subject to noticeable tidal forces and can produce waves. Lake Erie has been a destination for Midwest surfers for years, if not decades.
 
Sail Hatan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Any sufficiently large body of water is subject to noticeable tidal forces and can produce waves. Lake Erie has been a destination for Midwest surfers for years, if not decades.


Seiches can mimic the effects of tides, but are not caused gravity.
 
Katwang
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is not exactly a new phenomenon. I have seen them out there many times in the U.P. When Superior gets angry enough and you are brave crazy enough. Let's go surfin!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some people are trying to yell, but this is the way it's going to go:  a frog in slowly-boiling water.  The rich will take the poles, with the stupid ones finding out too late that the north was just ice.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's too bad all lakes don't come with surfable waves.  I enjoy the ocean but the just knowing that bigass sharks are lurking around really bums me out.
 
