(NYPost)   Bad news about the "celebration of life event"   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Minnesota, High school, Apartment, Gang, Workweek and weekend, Death, Home, Adolescence  
posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2023 at 11:05 PM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Celebrate life through human sacrifice
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They liked the celebration so much they want to have more as soon as possible.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Abe told you what he would do if you brought that tuna hot dish with the cream of mushroom soup, green peas, and crumbled potato chips on top again, Velma
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whew, those comments. Could not get more than 20 in before I had to go look at some pictures of otters.

Whole lot of bitter, angry, mean folk in this world.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
'Five people were struck in the barrage of bullets in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Whew, those comments. Could not get more than 20 in before I had to go look at some pictures of otters.

Whole lot of bitter, angry, mean folk in this world.


Well clicking on NY Post links will do that.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Abe told you what he would do if you brought that tuna hot dish with the cream of mushroom soup, green peas, and crumbled potato chips on top again, Velma


I never thought of Velma as a real name.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Never more than a thousand per million, but now it's only in senior centers and Scooby-Doo
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I haven't heard of a Life day event going this wrong since Bea Arthur was involved.
 
