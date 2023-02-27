 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Reports from Kherson one year in. Asinine tag fills in for "God Damned Infuriating" tag   (cbsnews.com) divider line
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But is it costing them enough vehicles and men?
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should just negotiate for peace. I'm sure that will solve everything.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What does one expect? It's Russians.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here is some brain bleach for those who read the article:

This is Salem
shelterluv.comView Full Size


And this is Pam
shelterluv.comView Full Size


They are both available for adoption at the Salem, Ohio humane society.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What about Jadzia and Ezri?
 
