Just a reminder that this is going to be the week that SCOTUS invents a reason to kill student debt relief for once and for all
25
posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2023 at 1:05 AM



Dr.Fey
5 hours ago  
I feel really bad for 99% (or whatever, I just picked that at random with no data) of student loan borrowers, but some of these folk kind of make my eye twitch:

Occupation: School principal
Current student loan balance: $238,000
...she's accumulated about $35,000 in interest.

So ya borrowed over 200k to work in the school system?  I highly respect teachers and even appreciate school administrators, very hard work, but ya couldn't have done that a little more cost consciously?

Location: Massachusetts
Occupation: Clinical psychologist
Current student loan balance: $350,000
When the White House first implemented a moratorium on federal student loan payments, Bryan Harnsberger was ecstatic. "When the freeze happened, it was literally the best thing that's ever happened to me financially." He and his wife both have student loan debt, and with the money both of them were able to save over the past two years, they put a down payment on a house and launched their own private counseling practice.

Harnsberger also expressed frustration that the president took so long to announce his plan and continually extended the repayment moratorium at the eleventh hour. "I don't know whether or not I should start saving money to put toward my payments, or [if] I have enough money to sink back into the business," he said.

"If it wasn't for that pesky Joe Biden, my financial planning was responsible and pure genius!  Curse him!"
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

No. You borrow and then the student loan companies are allowed to f*ck you because Congress said so.

/Wife just received her PSLF forgiveness last week, thank God.
 
meat0918
1 hour ago  
I'm farked and I know it and I will never vote for Republican again as long as I live.

Of course they would be completely fine killing me.
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  
Remember when we said letting trump get elected would allow republicans to choose SCrOTUS judges and we'd be getting shiat like this? Good times.
 
jjorsett
1 hour ago  
What was invented was the justification for Biden having the power to do it in the first place. Congress is where this had to happen all along. The Supreme Court is just going to remind everyone for the nth time that the presidency is not a monarchy.
 
Dr.Fey
1 hour ago  

Oh, hey, while your statement is entirely correct, you may not have noticed that you copied my prior post in front of it, almost as if it were a reply.

Were you intending on defending the guy with $350,000 in student loan debt who was also putting a down payment on a house in Massachusetts (and now taking on a mortgage) and also starting a new business?

Yes, student loan companies are predatory assholes and debts should be forgiven.

But if you're going to reply to my post, at the very least, address my post.  Thanks!
 
6nome
1 hour ago  
Jokes on you - I didn't go to collage.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  

You voted for one before?
Well that's on you.
They've always been complete trash.
 
LordJiro
1 hour ago  
Remember, Republicans believe that the government has one function: to be used as a weapon by the rich against the poor. That's why they're rapidly destroying every other job of the government; they want government small enough to be used as a cudgel.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  

Well, until there's a Republican in the office, then you'll be saying things like: "All hail president Christian theocrat!"
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  
Whatever.

I still can't pay.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph
1 hour ago  
It is unfortunate that the current WH does not have the stones to take the ideal route in response to the FedSoc scotus: Now come and enforce it.

Cancel the debt anyway. Zero it out in the computers, send out the payoff emails, and update whatever records you have to to show the debt no longer exists.

What's Roberts going to do? Send Alito down the street to re-enter the numbers? Is the next R administration going to resurrect the data and re-bill the customers? Good luck getting everyone to retcon a loan payoff and start paying again.
 
wildcardjack
54 minutes ago  
How about doing something for just the people sucked into the system and not graduate? It's halfway an admissions problem, where the students should have been screened out.

/I've got two unused degrees and no debt
 
Sumo Surfer
50 minutes ago  
They don't have to invent a reason if it's unconstitutional, which many including Subby appear to have already acknowledged
 
skubwa
46 minutes ago  
(not mine)
There are two kinds of people in the world.

1. I suffered, and so you should, too. It's only fair.
2. I suffered, needlessly, and will do what I can so you do not, also, suffer.

100% of those with the power to bring positive change to the world are of the first kind.
 
hervatski
34 minutes ago  

Its a common tactic to single out the fringe to demonize the whole
 
Jz4p
25 minutes ago  
I got my degree 18 years ago.  I still cannot believe how many people thought student loans were a good idea.

Couldn't most of this get solved by letting these debts get covered by bankruptcy?  Congress could pass a law tomorrow if they wanted to.

/Why yes, I did graduate into the immediate aftermath of a recession.
//"Getting a good job" out of college is not the type of thing that's guaranteed.
///2010 had fewer jobs available than 2000 did, and almost 30m more people in the US.
////(Source: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-jobs-graphic/u-s-employment-in-the-2010s-in-five-charts-idUSKBN1Z92AK )
 
blackminded
19 minutes ago  

I'm thinking not a lot of Senators or SCOTUS justices took on debt for their education.
 
dp3
16 minutes ago  
What if every student loan gets converted into a super-PAC? Now there's unlimited free-speech to go around! That nobody will be able to trace where the money went is but a fringe benefit.

I have no idea how this would work, but SCOTUS isn't above innovative interpretations if it furthers their goal of smaller, yet originalist government.
 
dp3
14 minutes ago  

I can think of at least one Justice who may have taken on debt for their "education" and, allegedly, got scrubbed.
 
adamatari
13 minutes ago  

What is your problem with education, homeownership, and entrepreneurship?

You're picking out a superintendent - who certainly needed to have higher education to reach that point - and saying "do it more cheaply" as though there are cheap ways to do it, and as though going to a cheaper and less prestigious school doesn't have an effect on your chances of getting jobs like that. And fairly enough, most people want school teachers and administrators to be as qualified as possible. At least people who care about their kids.

And then you pick some people who literally started a business with the money freed up, likely have spent a ton either on direct employees or on services supporting their business, have grown the economy and contributed to society, and you're ragging on them about it?

Seriously, what does a person have to do? If they're out of work you're going to say they didn't try hard enough or got the wrong degree, if they go and get a high paying, prestigious job you complain that they deserve to have hundreds of thousands in debt.

Just no.
 
Dr.Fey
10 minutes ago  

Yeah, I guess that was kind of my unspoken point.  Why did the article / author select (cherry pick?) these folk for half their proof?  Four examples, and two of them are a about a quarter million dollars of student or worse.

/also, too little information provided, but I still think Mr Psychology blaming Biden might have a little culpability about his situation..
 
austerity101
9 minutes ago  

Therefore they deserve to suffer under crippling debt for the rest of their lives. Because that definitely helps them and society.
 
austerity101
8 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: It is unfortunate that the current WH does not have the stones to take the ideal route in response to the FedSoc scotus: Now come and enforce it.

Cancel the debt anyway. Zero it out in the computers, send out the payoff emails, and update whatever records you have to to show the debt no longer exists.

What's Roberts going to do? Send Alito down the street to re-enter the numbers? Is the next R administration going to resurrect the data and re-bill the customers? Good luck getting everyone to retcon a loan payoff and start paying again.


It never comes down to what we can't do--it always comes down to what we choose not to.
 
Beta Tested
less than a minute ago  
This does nothing to address the actual problem, in the US higher education is adult sleep away camp that costs orders of magnitude to much.  The price will only go up as more money is shoveled into their hungry maws as has been the case for decades.  At best this will actually do nothing or it might even make the problem worse.

The US should move to a European model.
 
