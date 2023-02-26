 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Andrew Tate joins Ghostbusters cast   (twitter.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FFS now he's making up schitt where he's big and awesome out of utter trash and garbage.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why is he allowed to access social media from prison?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: Why is he allowed to access social media from prison?


I was wondering the same thing.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: Why is he allowed to access social media from prison?



He imparts his words of wisdom to a friend who then tweets it our for him. I guess you could say, Tate ghost-tweets.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Znuh: FFS now he's making up schitt where he's big and awesome out of utter trash and garbage.


Now?
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm torn between enjoying the lulz and accepting that it's mental illness all the way down.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Quoth the Raven "Haha f*ck off, loser!"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

/It's not fair to compare Korg to him, though.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It wasn't a ghost, it was  a part of his subconscious, presumed dead, saying "Maybe I shouldn't be such a dick."

He still annihilated it, though.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe he's trying to establish an insanity defense?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We laugh, but TFG's spiritual advisor claimed that her presence banished demonic forces from the White House.

What I'm saying is that the weirdo right-wing assholes are everywhere now.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sure is strange how many of these people are straight up mentally ill.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if he shares a cell with his brother.

And if so, I wonder if every morning as they wake up in their cell, and the daily realization of where they are and how much trouble they are in start to kick in, he makes a point to say to him, "you just had to pick a fight with that kid. You just couldn't let that 'small dick' joke go. Nooooo, you just HAD to make that video".
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gaslight: Maybe he's trying to establish an insanity defense?


In the Romanian courts? I doubt it.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any typical withdrawal symptoms that would lead to these kinds of delusions? Or is he actually just genuinely nuttier than squirrel shiat, without psychotropic help?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yahyahyah: I'm torn between enjoying the lulz and accepting that it's mental illness all the way down.


It's "conservatism".
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Why is he allowed to access social media from prison?


Someone is probably posting for him.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*steroids and child porn withdrawal symptoms*
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: What I'm saying is that the weirdo right-wing assholes are everywhere now.


"Now"....
https://www.google.com/search?q=reagan+psychics
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the ghost done annihilated his one remaining brain cell
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Romanian jail sounds lovely.....
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers set up strawmen that they can congratulate themselves on knocking down all the damn time.

The ghost angle is a new one though.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like any of you have ever fought a ghost and won.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yahyahyah: I'm torn between enjoying the lulz and accepting that it's mental illness all the way down.


Or accept that he's a sham, and this another part of his dumb act.

/yeah yeah, i just made a withdrawal joke a few minutes ago...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Are there any typical withdrawal symptoms that would lead to these kinds of delusions? Or is he actually just genuinely nuttier than squirrel shiat, without psychotropic help?


He could be going for an insanity plea.

That or the isolation is getting to him. He didn't strike me as entirely stable to begin with.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish our shiatculture refrained from elevating and promoting absolute trash. But there's a lot of young men, and some women, who adore this motherfarker.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Maybe he's trying to establish an insanity defense?


I can only speak to standards somewhat in the US, but it'd take a farkton more than a few wacky Tweets to set that up. It would also have to be directly related to the index crime. You can have delusions about some things and be perfectly lucid about others.

Some of my wife's best stories involve groups of schizophrenics talking about how crazy the other ones are. "That biatch
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Like any of you have ever fought a ghost and won.


I've had decades of practice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

princhester: Farkers set up strawmen that they can congratulate themselves on knocking down all the damn time.

The ghost angle is a new one though.


I'd be quite interested to hear you explain what the strawman is in this situation.

The "ghost angle" is something that this asshat actually got posted online.

How is any of that a strawman?

/Your apparent Tate fanboyism has been noted, though.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a nutjob. Everybody knows you can't punch ghosts unless you've been taking mega doses of colloidal silver.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: gaslight: Maybe he's trying to establish an insanity defense?

I can only speak to standards somewhat in the US, but it'd take a farkton more than a few wacky Tweets to set that up. It would also have to be directly related to the index crime. You can have delusions about some things and be perfectly lucid about others.

Some of my wife's best stories involve groups of schizophrenics talking about how crazy the other ones are. "That biatch


Thanks for ruining my post, mobile. "That biatch is crazy, talking about being a leopard at night. He's my roommate, he don't do that shiat. I'm up because I'm listening to the implant the CIA put in my head..."
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: JTtheCajun: gaslight: Maybe he's trying to establish an insanity defense?

I can only speak to standards somewhat in the US, but it'd take a farkton more than a few wacky Tweets to set that up. It would also have to be directly related to the index crime. You can have delusions about some things and be perfectly lucid about others.

Some of my wife's best stories involve groups of schizophrenics talking about how crazy the other ones are. "That biatch

Thanks for ruining my post, mobile. "That biatch is crazy, talking about being a leopard at night. He's my roommate, he don't do that shiat. I'm up because I'm listening to the implant the CIA put in my head..."


TBH your "post" was ruined when you decided to out yourself as lacking empathy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is someone white-knuckling it through withdrawal symptoms?

/couldn't happen to a nicer guy
 
nigeman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The true heroes don't make a big deal out of defeating ghosts.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gaslight: Maybe he's trying to establish an insanity defense?


if romania's mental health facilities are anything like their orphanages then i'm fine with it
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: BigMax: What I'm saying is that the weirdo right-wing assholes are everywhere now.

"Now"....
https://www.google.com/search?q=reagan+psychics


We can reach farther back than that with very little effort.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: princhester: Farkers set up strawmen that they can congratulate themselves on knocking down all the damn time.

The ghost angle is a new one though.

I'd be quite interested to hear you explain what the strawman is in this situation.

The "ghost angle" is something that this asshat actually got posted online.

How is any of that a strawman?

/Your apparent Tate fanboyism has been noted, though.


Oh FFS. The strawman is Tate's.  I'm mocking him.  His pathetic "the ghost was so scared of me" is a strawman.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: gaslight: Maybe he's trying to establish an insanity defense?

I can only speak to standards somewhat in the US, but it'd take a farkton more than a few wacky Tweets to set that up. It would also have to be directly related to the index crime. You can have delusions about some things and be perfectly lucid about others.

Some of my wife's best stories involve groups of schizophrenics talking about how crazy the other ones are. "That biatch


Go on...
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Sure is strange how many of these people are straight up mentally ill.


Once you realize every accusation is a confession, not a bit.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Da Fuq?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You guys are really soft. Obviously this tweet has been translated from another language by the friend, probably by google translate. You could back engineer what language it was with a little sleuthing. Most likely he's saying someone entered his prison cell with a malicious intent and he put up a fight against them.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is he trying to rhyme?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, who was expecting him to be on the opposing side?
 
calufrax
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nah, it's posturing. It's "Look at me - I'm surrounded by Evil so bad they're sending supernatural forces against me, and I'm STILL WINNING!!!!!11!!!1!"
 
