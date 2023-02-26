 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   The warmup to Great Meteor 2024 continues   (whio.com) divider line
    More: News, Atmosphere, Meteoroid, Meteorite, small meteorite, cause of a loud boom, cause of the sound, meteorite fall, Glossary of meteoritics  
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it's called a meteorite, according to NASA.

What's it called if it hits a person?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Luckily I have Kerbal Space Program!
 
JRoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it's called a meteorite, according to NASA.

What's it called if it hits a person?


Meteowrong.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why is there a picture of my ass on the internet?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it's called a meteorite, according to NASA.

What's it called if it hits a person?


Murder.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it's called a meteorite, according to NASA.

What's it called if it hits a person?


An origin story.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Witnesses told police they saw the meteorite fall from the sky and hit the ground near the football stadium.


bullshiat, they burn up in the upper atmosphere, anything that managed to survive reentry after being witnessed burning up would have travelled too far for them to go "oh yep there it is, oh and it landed just over there".
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Giant Meteor got all that hype up in 2016 so they could siphon off voters so that their true campaign masters could benefit during that Presidency (aka Big Plague). Giant Meteor never had a plan and has consistently let people down when Farkers cheer for them in relation to any supporting event. So I say "NO to Giant Meteor." Not this time.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheManofPA: Pretty sure Giant Meteor got all that hype up in 2016 so they could siphon off voters so that their true campaign masters could benefit during that Presidency (aka Big Plague). Giant Meteor never had a plan and has consistently let people down when Farkers cheer for them in relation to any supporting event. So I say "NO to Giant Meteor." Not this time.


The Giant Meteor trope was just privileged whites saying "fark it, I can afford to dick around with my vote because whoever wins won't affect me either way"
 
