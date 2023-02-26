 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   If for no other reason don't kidnap someone because they might steal your truck   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Scary, State police, Arrest, Assault, Aggravation (law), Mack Varnum, Domestic violence, Defendant, Further investigation  
too_amuzed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are those like the same person?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Like I could afford a truck.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a meth.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have a feeling this guy has proclaimed, "She's not my sister!" more than once.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thought the Fark braintrust decided lighting your vehicle on fire was the way to deter thieves?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So much for the saying "You can't tell a book by its cover"
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At first I read the headline thinking someone kidnapped a person assuming they were going to abscond with their vehicle. Then I RTFA

I gotta get some sleep
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm safe as I do not have a truck.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hopefully this becomes a circus!

///Varnum and no bail-ey
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I have a feeling this guy has proclaimed, "She's not my sister!" more than once.


Had he convinced himself yet?
 
