Do speeding ticket quotas really exist? Short answer: Stop resisting. Long answer: Do you know why I pulled you over today?
46
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, no quotas. However, if you aren't showing 'activity', routinely defined by writing tickets, your performance evaluations suffer.

So, yeah. Quotas.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No quotas, they just want every officer's stats to be above average.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
However, speeding ticket or traffic citation "quotas" have actually been prohibited or banned in some states, with the threat of penalties if a quota is enforced in other areas.

See? It's just like racial profiling. Police departments have rules against it, so it never happens in any way.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short answer: Yes

Long answer: YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!1!!11eleven!!!
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be dressed in dayglow yellow and their cars should be similarly identifiable.

They are a public assistance organization.

Not a paramilitary expedition force.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because you can smell it!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....many small towns are kept in financially the black by issuing speeding tickets.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A high school friend used to be a cop (he's a lawyer now) and at the time, he said there is no quota.  However, there is an expected average and there are consequences if you don't meet it.  He couldn't explain how that is any different from a quota.  Now that he's a lawyer, he admits that it is in fact a quota.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: No, no quotas. However, if you aren't showing 'activity', routinely defined by writing tickets, your performance evaluations suffer.

So, yeah. Quotas.


That, and municipalities incorporating ticket revenue as a budget item.....
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other states that have shunned quotes include:

New Jersey.


Wow, this is the nicest thing I've ever read or heard about New Jersey.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....many small towns are kept in financially the black by issuing speeding tickets.


And magic speed limit signs. Like, just after a random property line fence is TECHNICALLY the city jurisdiction, even though the actual community is several miles off a highway exit. And local cops issue tickets for speeding through town to anybody with out of state plates.

Ohio.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived outside Texas I was blown away how little speeding enforcement there was. I doubt it actually changed anything, but I would just always see cops on the road. They'd be in the same spot every day pulling somebody over.

I'm not sure what the police do elsewhere, just drive around hassling minorities? Texas cops seemed to have time for both.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have had a few towns here in Oklahoma that have had their ticket writing privileges revoked by the state dps. They simply pulled up statistics and a few of the towns had over 90% of their revenue derived from traffic citations.  Even worse, these towns were sitting a mile or more off of the main highways.  No way possible that much revenue could be generated with local traffic.
Pretty sure these other states could do the same thing, I believe the "right" person just hasn't been pulled over yet.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you want cops to do?  Go after violent criminals?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Other states that have shunned quotes include:

New Jersey.


Wow, this is the nicest thing I've ever read or heard about New Jersey.


Really the biggest negative about Jersey is the corruption, the pharma cos, and that some of it is New York's landfill.
By and large it really comes off as a nice place to raise a family. I would love to live in Jersey.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: When I lived outside Texas I was blown away how little speeding enforcement there was


If there is one thing you should always do in Texas, it's don't do anything that could get you pulled over, because you will be pulled over.

/I travel there every so oft for one reason or another.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....many small towns are kept in financially the black by issuing speeding tickets.


My boss had an interesting tenant -- the Chief of Police.  My boss lived in a small town. We got to meet him at a dinner, and I asked why he couldn't stop the dangerous speeding that went on in one stretch of highway.

He said, if the town was shown to have a revenue based on speeding tickets, it could be taken over by the state.

The town had two and a half police cars.  The part time cop who wired the siren and lights messed up, and nothing worked.  I can imagine how much worse it would be with the great state of Texas micromanaging the local constabulary.   Probably charging a 25% convenience fee for their services.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Thoreny: Other states that have shunned quotes include:

New Jersey.


Wow, this is the nicest thing I've ever read or heard about New Jersey.

Really the biggest negative about Jersey is the corruption, the pharma cos, and that some of it is New York's landfill.
By and large it really comes off as a nice place to raise a family. I would love to live in Jersey.


Sorry I'm originally from New York. Please excuse my disdain for my beloved cousins in the biggest shiathole state of the union.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: However, speeding ticket or traffic citation "quotas" have actually been prohibited or banned in some states, with the threat of penalties if a quota is enforced in other areas.

See? It's just like racial profiling. Police departments have rules against it, so it never happens in any way.


It is weird that the Supreme Court of the United States saying that quotas are unconstitutional translates into "banned in some states"
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how many cars speed dangerously on every road every minute of every day, I would venture a guess that a cop who can't meet a ticket quota is actually pretty lazy and not doing his job.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because you got all C's in high school?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Demetrius: No, no quotas. However, if you aren't showing 'activity', routinely defined by writing tickets, your performance evaluations suffer.

So, yeah. Quotas.


you sound badge-y.
 
starsrift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Police should not responsible to their municipality. They should have a higher calling. The state is probably sufficient, but national wouldn't be bad.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thoreny: moothemagiccow: Thoreny: Other states that have shunned quotes include:

New Jersey.


Wow, this is the nicest thing I've ever read or heard about New Jersey.

Really the biggest negative about Jersey is the corruption, the pharma cos, and that some of it is New York's landfill.
By and large it really comes off as a nice place to raise a family. I would love to live in Jersey.

Sorry I'm originally from New York. Please excuse my disdain for my beloved cousins in the biggest shiathole state of the union.


If you hate us that much and think we're that bad, why come to the Jersey Shore for your vacations?
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Demetrius: No, no quotas. However, if you aren't showing 'activity', routinely defined by writing tickets, your performance evaluations suffer.


While quotas are clearly wrong, there has to be some means of judging an officer's performance on an evaluation. It's not wrong to compare one officer's productivity, including number of tickets issued, as compared to an average of the other cops working the same shift. Contrary to popular belief, most cops don't like writing tickets.
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Other states that have shunned quotes include:

New Jersey.


Wow, this is the nicest thing I've ever read or heard about New Jersey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Demetrius: No, no quotas. However, if you aren't showing 'activity', routinely defined by writing tickets, your performance evaluations suffer.

While quotas are clearly wrong, there has to be some means of judging an officer's performance on an evaluation. It's not wrong to compare one officer's productivity, including number of tickets issued, as compared to an average of the other cops working the same shift. Contrary to popular belief, most cops don't like writing tickets.


Translation: "It's wrong to have quotas, but we need quotas to judge officer performance while we ignore the domestic abuse, alcohol abuse, mistreatment of the public, blatant murder, and violation of civil rights; so fark you."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Demetrius: No, no quotas. However, if you aren't showing 'activity', routinely defined by writing tickets, your performance evaluations suffer.

While quotas are clearly wrong, there has to be some means of judging an officer's performance on an evaluation. It's not wrong to compare one officer's productivity, including number of tickets issued, as compared to an average of the other cops working the same shift. Contrary to popular belief, most cops don't like writing tickets.


I mean....pulling people over and writing tickets is absolutely the most dangerous thing the police do regularly.

All it takes is one person who is not paying attention and it's Good Night, Irene.

/ Or I was two days from retirement
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Demetrius: No, no quotas. However, if you aren't showing 'activity', routinely defined by writing tickets, your performance evaluations suffer.

While quotas are clearly wrong, there has to be some means of judging an officer's performance on an evaluation. It's not wrong to compare one officer's productivity, including number of tickets issued, as compared to an average of the other cops working the same shift. Contrary to popular belief, most cops don't like writing tickets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
well giving the fact that for a lot of small town  1 of 2 things happen

1.  the town tells the department you have to fund your self threw tickets.

2.  the town tells the department you need to write enough ticket to get x amount of money for the city budget.

I see a story every couple years in my state of some town that gets trouble cause the new town board makes order to the effect for their department.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: CruiserTwelve: Demetrius: No, no quotas. However, if you aren't showing 'activity', routinely defined by writing tickets, your performance evaluations suffer.

While quotas are clearly wrong, there has to be some means of judging an officer's performance on an evaluation. It's not wrong to compare one officer's productivity, including number of tickets issued, as compared to an average of the other cops working the same shift. Contrary to popular belief, most cops don't like writing tickets.

I mean....pulling people over and writing tickets is absolutely the most dangerous thing the police do regularly.

All it takes is one person who is not paying attention and it's Good Night, Irene.

/ Or I was two days from retirement


That video of a highway patrolman getting a rear-view-mirror to the ass at 70mph is one of my most treasured youtube memories.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Short answer: Yes

Long answer: YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!1!!11eleven!!!


Full answer:
Fark user image
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Happened where I used to live.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The only thing we ask, not to require, is that our officers try to have two contacts per 12-hour shift other than dispatched calls..."

Lazy bums!  Every other police department that I have had the pleasure of being arrested by wants a contact per HOUR.   A ticket counts as a contact.

A cop who is interested in remaining one will make sure they "perform" at least as well as the rest.  Which can mean up to a ticket per hour, whether they were earned or not.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chrisclarkux: Happened where I used to live.


Pull the mayor over every single day and write him a ticket.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If it's a pig thing then it's awful and designed to punish Black people.

So yes, yes there are quotas.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would have slightly more respect for police officers if they would slide into the turn lane queue at any of the top 3 intersections for traffic accidents in my city and then nail one of the (average) 3-5 people who run literally every red light cycle at these intersections. Give up on the speeding tickets and just nail the people blasting through red lights, and we are cool in terms of respect for enforcement of traffic infractions that are an actual problem.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: chrisclarkux: Happened where I used to live.

Pull the mayor over every single day and write him a ticket.


Follow the mayor, wait for him to accumulate the dozen different minute traffic infractions that literally every driver accumulates in any given day, and then hand him a dozen tickets. Lather, rinse, repeat.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I would have slightly more respect for police officers if they would slide into the turn lane queue at any of the top 3 intersections for traffic accidents in my city and then nail one of the (average) 3-5 people who run literally every red light cycle at these intersections. Give up on the speeding tickets and just nail the people blasting through red lights, and we are cool in terms of respect for enforcement of traffic infractions that are an actual problem.


My town had red light cameras for this, and were quite effective.   Until our leaders finally realized how much money the company that installed them was taking in.   The cameras got decommissioned.

/hey that's OUR crime.
 
austerity101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....many small towns are kept in financially the black by issuing speeding tickets.


Yeah, maybe towns shouldn't be legally allowed to count fines/tickets as part of their projected revenue.
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: A high school friend used to be a cop (he's a lawyer now) and at the time, he said there is no quota.  However, there is an expected average and there are consequences if you don't meet it.  He couldn't explain how that is any different from a quota.  Now that he's a lawyer, he admits that it is in fact a quota.


So as soon as he stopped being a cop, he stopped lying about it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: iheartscotch: I mean....many small towns are kept in financially the black by issuing speeding tickets.

And magic speed limit signs. Like, just after a random property line fence is TECHNICALLY the city jurisdiction, even though the actual community is several miles off a highway exit. And local cops issue tickets for speeding through town to anybody with out of state plates.

Ohio.


I used to get followed through the towns I grew up around literally every time I drove through them ... when I had out of state plates. When I had in-state plates, I never saw a cop. It's pretty blatant.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....pulling people over and writing tickets is absolutely the most dangerous thing the police do regularly.


Domestic violence calls out in the middle of nowhere.
 
