 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   P. Barnes, paging P. Barnes   (cbsnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Law, Prosecutor, Child custody, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indictment, District attorney, Abuse, Jury  
•       •       •

328 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2023 at 8:05 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's pretty nonplussed about the whole deal. https://cdapress.com/news/2019/aug/11/seen-and-not-heard-jury-commissioner-and-5/
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The judge presiding over a custody case between Nelson and the mother of his child stated that Nelson tried to call "his own court into session" during the hearing.

With blackjack? And hookers?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let the record show that you just battered and deep-fried me.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pete Barnes is one of my heroes
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB: I deal with sovcits for my job. The best thing to do with sovcits is ignore them. The second best thing to do with sovcits is ensure they rot in jail, because there is never, ever, ever any chance for their reform. Their brains and/or personalities are fundamentally flawed.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image image 255x197]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seems clear case of being a vexatious litigant. Will put an end to most shenanigans
 
ansius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
sometimes, caricatures exist for a reason

assets3.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Normally, I'm not in favor of the death penalty, but I'll make an exception for Sovereign Citizens.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.