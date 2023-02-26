 Skip to content
(Calcutta Telegraph (India))   Yellowstone Dumbass League™ goes international   (telegraphindia.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Animal, Elephant, National park, Rhinoceros, Bison, Gaur, Tourism, Torsa River  
maudibjr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This would not be a problem, if we could finish the job of turning rhino horns into Chinese boner pills.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA: "It was evident that the rhino wanted to cross the road"

Q: Why did the rhino cross the road?

A: To get to the other side!

A: To prove to the possum that it could be done!

A:  It was horny!

/got nuthin'
//obvious
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Part of the problem could be seven people, five standing in a Suzuki Samurai/whatever it's called there.
 
