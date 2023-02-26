 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Man found alive 11 years after being cremated. Maybe try a silver bullet next time   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, Family, Death, Hair, DNA, Cremation, Traffic collision, Household, Zhuo Kangluo  
•       •       •

604 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2023 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No that should take care of most creatures, probably an ifrit or a djinn.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
<wince> Well that's an awkward labeling accident...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: No that should take care of most creatures, probably an ifrit or a djinn.


Phoenix obviously - np - they're generally at least neutral if not benign
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zhuo Kangluo can't be killed by conventional weapons.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could use more salt
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If at first you don't succeed, Mr. Kidd..."

"Try, try again, Mr. Wint."
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
<cue "They all look alike to me!">
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


I thought Elle Driver killed him.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 233x330]


Yeah I finished that one, you wouldn't happen to have another can would you?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just ask the Belmonts, Drac came back with just a couple drops of blood.

/Of course, they tried fighting vampires with whips, so...
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Nintenfreak: No that should take care of most creatures, probably an ifrit or a djinn.

Phoenix obviously - np - they're generally at least neutral if not benign


That's good, an ifrit or fire elemental would be piss pants scary
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's got a low grain load so it won't tumble.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jim32rr: fatassbastard: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 233x330]

Yeah I finished that one, you wouldn't happen to have another can would you?


It's a little past the Best By date...
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: jim32rr: fatassbastard: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 233x330]

Yeah I finished that one, you wouldn't happen to have another can would you?

It's a little past the Best By date...


Depends
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.