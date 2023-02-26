 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Police: "A child has been kidnapped in a stolen car. Please help us track the location" VW: "Sure thing, all you have to do is pay to reactivate that subscription service. Do you have a credit card number ready?"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
For Colorado Farkers, Waukegan is about the same as saying in the Colfax area.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Volkswagen has a procedure in place with a third-party provider for Car-Net Support Services involving emergency requests from law enforcement. They have executed this process successfully in previous incidents. Unfortunately, in this instance, there was a serious breach of the process. We are addressing the situation with the parties involved," the statement said.

Yeah, maybe VW had some noob who didn't know what to do. But given that the sheriff's office went out of its way to mention it (how is it relevant?), it would not surprise me at all if it were the cops who failed to follow proper procedure. How do we know that this isn't standard protocol for a dispatcher when they receive a suspicious request?

Some dude claiming to be a detective calls and demands that you track a car for him. You ask for some sort of verification, but he keeps shouting "THERE'S NO TIME!" How do you know he's not a car thief, stalker or someone with road rage? Ask a question that can subtly and indirectly help verify the request, while buying time on the other end to verify it yourself and/or alert someone up the chain.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subscription services for everything. We don't own anything. We are owned.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

csb?

Casino I used to work for was required to assist the gaming commission when asked, and would, on occasion assist other local law enforcement agencies.

One day I get a call from the former sheriff.  He had been sheriff for 30+ years but I knew he was the former sheriff because I had been following the news reports and knew he had been convicted of various federal crimes and sent to prison for a couple of years and was back in town.  I also knew that he was working for one of the local rental outfits.

In this call he was wanting to know if someone had been in over the weekend.  I'm all "I don't believe I can help you", put him on hold and went to somebody with a little more juice and asked if there was any valid reason I should provide him with information.  The answer I got was nope, can't give him anything.

So all I could say was "I can neither confirm or deny that this person is a customer of the casino and whether they were here."  To be honest, I hadn't even looked up if they had been in.  After a few more rounds with him trying to get information, and I finally just hung up on him.

/csb.

Just because you have the information doesn't mean you have to provide it without proper due diligence.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

East or West?  Different worlds
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

East. And Cap Hill Colfax is a fun and relatively safe place to go out and about.
I had dinner at a favorite Denver restaurant Friday 9 blocks south.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA  "Volkswagen has a procedure in place..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I remove all tracking devices built 8
 
jmr61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
34 years old with two kids and one on the way? She can afford to lose one of them.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hope they catch the rat bastards that hurt the woman
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Modern SaaS.

FTA:
After she took one of her children from the car into the home, the woman went to retrieve her other child - a 2-year-old boy - in the car when she found a branded Volkswagen van had pulled into the driveway behind her 2021 Volkswagen Atlas. A Volkswagen employee got out of the van and knocked the woman to the ground, screaming that she had brought it upon herself by cancelling her Car-Net subscription before he drove off with her car with the boy still inside, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities contacted Volkswagen Car-Net - a service that allows Volkswagen owners to control and track their cars from an app - to find the car and the child inside.

But the company "would not track the vehicle with the abducted child until they received payment to reactivate the tracking device in the stolen Volkswagen," the sheriff's office said in a statement Facebook.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I read that as WV at first. It seemed to make just as much sense.
 
olorin604
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But the company "would not track the vehicle with the abducted child until they received payment to reactivate the tracking device in the stolen Volkswagen," the sheriff's office said in a statement Facebook.

This is a bit creepy because either the CSR knew it was a Leo and wouldn't track without payment.

Or

Didn't know it was a Leo and was willing to track as long as their was payment.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You're dealing with a call center drone who probably doesn't have either the authority to circumvent procedure or the knowledge of (assuming there is one) emergency procedures.

Let loose your inner Karen for a bit (you're a cop, I know you have one) and ask to speak with a supervisor.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

That's a hell of a stretch to blame it on the cops. Dispatchers expect that they'll have to verify who's calling and they have procedures in place to do that.
 
austerity101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Given that the cops in this country lie constantly, like, all the f*cking time, and they murder 3 people every single goddamn day, yeah, I'm not willing to take their word on anything they say. Ever.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

More likely it was a call center employee in India and the computer screen insisted on a payment method before an account could be reactivated and he didn't know how to do it without that.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not going to get outraged that a service the customer chose not to pay for wasn't available.

I live out in a rural area. We have a volunteer fire department. I pay $200 a year to be a member. If I don't and have a fire they will still come out but I'm going to be charged for them fighting the fire.


/if you want it, pay for it
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I read an article the other day where the cops said there are increased instances of gay bashing.  Thank god you were here to let me know it was bullshiat.  Keep being you.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The police probably called it were transferred to the customer service "say no unless they pay money" phone number and not the security "say no unless authorized" phone number.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not to worry. The free market will take of this shiat.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Always Be Upselling!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

💯
There is usually a number you direct that shiat to. Regular op don't take those kinds of calls. Period.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Vuck Volkswagon.

Charge the carjackers with kidnapping for taking the child and attempted murder for running over the mother. Let someone who sold pot go free to make room for the carjackers in the prison.
 
NilartPax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Find these crooks and run over their extremities several times, very slowly, then medium speed, then at very high speed.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cops have no Karen. They have Authoritah.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I don't want to thread jack too hard. there are some horrifying stories of people who don't die this due diligence and do whatever the faceless authority tells them over the phone.

McDonald's employee strip search

Which of course reminds us of the classic Milgram experiment, where the authority made the participant believe they were shocking someone to death.

My point? It's too bad the police got the battle axe call center employee, probably named Harry, or Sholonda, or Betty, who has heard and seen it all. Oh you have a kidnapped kid you want to track? And you're calmly sitting at a Starbucks laughing with your friends? That'll be 79.99$ ma'am.
/s
 
6nome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Subscription services for everything. We don't own anything. We are owned.


Username checks out.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Always Be Upselling!


I worked two call-center jobs in my life.  First was at a very small local ISP, and I was often the only person on the phones the ISP was so tiny.  For what it's worth I was supporting dialup in the days of Trumpet Winsock as the PPP client.

Second callcenter was technical support for a DNS registrar.  When I started it was again just straight tech support.  Then they wanted us to start trying to upsell.  Originally I'd been on because I was told with a software QA background that once I'd been with the company for so many months as a temp I would be invited to move into a QA role.  But then the upsell thing kicked off and another job I'd put in an application for called and invited me for an interview, so I bounced pretty quickly.

I might well have been happy in that QA position if it had manifested, but I was dealing with people calling in with problems, last thing these customers wanted was for someone to try to get them to spend more money on other services when the initial services weren't working.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'm imagining a call center raided by an American SWAT team in full riot gear.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

And then everyone breaks out into an epic dance number.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
LOL, should have tried OnStar. I just mentioned this the other day, actually...

Years ago, a guy I worked with was telling me about his last job. His boss had a nice truck and called a mobile service to clean it. They'd come pick it up, wash iat, detail it, and bring it back. While they were out, they made a copy of the key, and came back and stole the truck after dropping it off.

The truck had OnStar, dude didn't think he needed it, so after tfgbe first year, he let it lapse. He calls OnStar, tells the lady his problem, and asks to start his service back up. She says "Sure, we can do that, but let's find your truck first." they located and disabled the truck and THEN they worried about payment. He never let it laspse again...
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NilartPax: Find these crooks and run over their extremities several times, very slowly, then medium speed, then at very high speed.


And then ....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CSB: My wife had a Mini Cooper at one point. When she bought it, she paid a $350 subscription fee to get phone assistance with any issues she might have. After a year we hadn't called it once, so we opted not to renew.

Damn thing started to have trouble overheating. I decided it probably needed the coolant topped off, but couldn't find anything in the owner's manual about where or how to do that. The owners manual had a number to ask if you had questions. I called and they told me they wouldn't answer my question unless I paid another $350.

I started to give the guy some serious shiat. We had already paid $350 and hadn't called once, the least they could do was answer one damn question for me. The guy weaseled and whined, finally told me that their coolant is a proprietary aerosol that could only be topped off at the dealership. I said "So you were going to charge me $350 to tell me I couldn't fix it? Go fark yourself."

We took it to the dealer. They didn't fix it. In a follow up call we rated their service a zero. The mechanic called my wife and biatched her out for giving a lousy rating. "Do you know what this is going to do to my average?" She told him "we drove 45 minutes to your dealership, waited in the lobby for six hours, you told us it was fixed, charged us $400 and it overheated again on the way home."

Subscription services would be fine if they did what they were supposed to do, but sometimes it's just a more expensive way to get lousy service.

/CSB
//Liked that car, but I would never buy another mini. The engineering is great, the car is good, the business is a scam.
 
