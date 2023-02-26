 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Beat of Hawaii)   Hawaii Tourism Authority says that if you come to Hawaii you shouldn't go to any beaches, volcanoes, or parks. You should get a hotel room that isn't near a beach and lock yourself in. Order food from Uber eats, then go home   (beatofhawaii.com) divider line
47
    More: Facepalm, Tourism, Marketing, Oahu, Hawaii, Honolulu, Waikiki, Hawaiian language, History  
•       •       •

1384 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2023 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Hawaii is closed, Man. The talking pineapple out front shoulda told ya.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Kauai is the island I'm most familiar with. My useless hot take:

Polihale State Park - long damn drive, long trek over hot sand for a beach that'll kill you six ways to Sunday
Kokee and Waimea Canyon - lots o' tourists, still impressive
Napali and Kalalau Trail - long trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Salt Pond Beach Park and the surrounding area - historic stuff, not much to see really
North Shore - From Hanalei Bridge to Kee Beach - narrow road and rich people hate tourists
Hanalei Bay - The town is packed but the bay itself is nice
Kee Beach - always packed, parking nigh impossible, hell of a snorkel spot is why
Haena - see Ke'e
Hanakapiai - shorter trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Anini Beach - rich people hate tourists
Poipu Beach - Kauai's Waikiki
Queen's Bath - a trek down to it and it's environmentally sensitive. Also rich people hate tourists (parking is in Princeville)
Kapaa - now it's a tourist trap town and traffic thru it sucks
Old Koloa town - same as Kapa'a
Wailua River State Park - historic stuff
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Natives are fine though

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not spend your money here! Go away! We don't want you here!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Kauai is the island I'm most familiar with. My useless hot take:

Polihale State Park - long damn drive, long trek over hot sand for a beach that'll kill you six ways to Sunday
Kokee and Waimea Canyon - lots o' tourists, still impressive
Napali and Kalalau Trail - long trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Salt Pond Beach Park and the surrounding area - historic stuff, not much to see really
North Shore - From Hanalei Bridge to Kee Beach - narrow road and rich people hate tourists
Hanalei Bay - The town is packed but the bay itself is nice
Kee Beach - always packed, parking nigh impossible, hell of a snorkel spot is why
Haena - see Ke'e
Hanakapiai - shorter trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Anini Beach - rich people hate tourists
Poipu Beach - Kauai's Waikiki
Queen's Bath - a trek down to it and it's environmentally sensitive. Also rich people hate tourists (parking is in Princeville)
Kapaa - now it's a tourist trap town and traffic thru it sucks
Old Koloa town - same as Kapa'a
Wailua River State Park - historic stuff


Most isolated in a touristy place I've ever been was at Polihale Beach.  Wife was working at PMRF on the JPL LDSD program and I got to go for only the cost of a plane flight and food, and I spent a week driving around the island to see the sights and to figure out what to take her to see when she wasn't working.  Polihale was beautiful, I walked up and down the beach and didn't see another soul for an hour.  It was remote but it was worth it.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then how am I supposed to sacrifice these seven maidens and seven young men? There aren't many Minotaurs running around these days.

I like mixing and matching mythologies. It confuses the hell out of the gods.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the practical effect is that they don't encourage people to go to the areas that are swamped with people regardless of any encouragement. Instead they will advertise less well known places. Then they can wash their hands and say "not our fault" when hordes of tourists destroy the popular areas.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I at work? No?  Then it sounds like a fantastic vacation to me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Go ahead, shoot yourself in the foot. See how that works out for you.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Kauai is the island I'm most familiar with. My useless hot take:

Polihale State Park - long damn drive, long trek over hot sand for a beach that'll kill you six ways to Sunday
Kokee and Waimea Canyon - lots o' tourists, still impressive
Napali and Kalalau Trail - long trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Salt Pond Beach Park and the surrounding area - historic stuff, not much to see really
North Shore - From Hanalei Bridge to Kee Beach - narrow road and rich people hate tourists
Hanalei Bay - The town is packed but the bay itself is nice
Kee Beach - always packed, parking nigh impossible, hell of a snorkel spot is why
Haena - see Ke'e
Hanakapiai - shorter trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Anini Beach - rich people hate tourists
Poipu Beach - Kauai's Waikiki
Queen's Bath - a trek down to it and it's environmentally sensitive. Also rich people hate tourists (parking is in Princeville)
Kapaa - now it's a tourist trap town and traffic thru it sucks
Old Koloa town - same as Kapa'a
Wailua River State Park - historic stuff


No big meal place? Is that just in the movies?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: Do not spend your money here! Go away! We don't want you here!


River front property owner says what.
For 500 Alex
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x185]
Go ahead, shoot yourself in the foot. See how that works out for you.


TWO MINUTES!

*shakes tiny fist*
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good time for a Jack Lord cameo.....

Wait. WTH.......seriously?

cdnmetv.metv.comView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawaii existed happily before the US swallowed it in the 1950s. I'm most familiar with the Big Island, which has a large secessionist movement. They had a monarchy and worshiped their goddess and were just fine. They can be just fine again without tourist dollars.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, some of the places listed are mentioned due to safety (Haiku stairs, for example)

Hawaiian staircase
Compound vacation fracture
My tears lost in sand
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least you can still photobomb Pearl Harbor.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: They can be just fine again without tourist dollars.


Can they though?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: At least you can still photobomb Pearl Harbor.


Was?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean, that's an awkward one. Right now, Hawaii needs the tourism to rebuild a bit that was in the lava's path. But, the increased tourist footprint on the islands leads to more ecological destruction. Catch-22's up, dude.
 
khatores
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Hawaii existed happily before the US swallowed it in the 1950s. I'm most familiar with the Big Island, which has a large secessionist movement. They had a monarchy and worshiped their goddess and were just fine. They can be just fine again without tourist dollars.


In the meantime they've built a tourist-centric economy. The benefit of tourism is that you don't have to really build anything other than roads, hotels and retail. The downside is the tourists. Now that they've built all that and come to rely on it, any drop in tourists is going to hurt.

I've never been to Hawaii because I've heard it's really crowded and everything is overpriced. I'm already in Florida so what's the difference?
 
blackminded
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Um. I have plan to be in Honolulu - specifically Waikiki - in May. Is this serious discouragement or should I just feel a certain amount of shame about all the money I'll be spending on a hotel?
 
blackminded
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

khatores: Hankie Fest: Hawaii existed happily before the US swallowed it in the 1950s. I'm most familiar with the Big Island, which has a large secessionist movement. They had a monarchy and worshiped their goddess and were just fine. They can be just fine again without tourist dollars.

In the meantime they've built a tourist-centric economy. The benefit of tourism is that you don't have to really build anything other than roads, hotels and retail. The downside is the tourists. Now that they've built all that and come to rely on it, any drop in tourists is going to hurt.

I've never been to Hawaii because I've heard it's really crowded and everything is overpriced. I'm already in Florida so what's the difference?


No Floridians.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Keep it pure as in Haole go home.
 
medic2731 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Kauai is the island I'm most familiar with. My useless hot take:

Polihale State Park - long damn drive, long trek over hot sand for a beach that'll kill you six ways to Sunday
Kokee and Waimea Canyon - lots o' tourists, still impressive
Napali and Kalalau Trail - long trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Salt Pond Beach Park and the surrounding area - historic stuff, not much to see really
North Shore - From Hanalei Bridge to Kee Beach - narrow road and rich people hate tourists
Hanalei Bay - The town is packed but the bay itself is nice
Kee Beach - always packed, parking nigh impossible, hell of a snorkel spot is why
Haena - see Ke'e
Hanakapiai - shorter trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Anini Beach - rich people hate tourists
Poipu Beach - Kauai's Waikiki
Queen's Bath - a trek down to it and it's environmentally sensitive. Also rich people hate tourists (parking is in Princeville)
Kapaa - now it's a tourist trap town and traffic thru it sucks
Old Koloa town - same as Kapa'a
Wailua River State Park - historic stuff


Also, Bill The Drummer lives on Kauai.  So there is that.  Although I firmly believe in giving celebrities their peace and quiet.  Although saying hi if you encounter them while out is perfectly fine.
 
adamatari
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kaena point? I went there, all the way to the point, and there was one group of tourists halfway out and NONE the rest of the way. Maybe if you're trying to keep it wild (it has a cat/rat fence to protect seabirds), but chances are if you hike it you will only meet someone from the state wildlife agency, like I did. I do realize it's a culturally and environmentally sensitive place but... well, you're also telling people not to go to Waikiki which is just a sort of theme park for tourism. So you don't want them in nature or culturally sensitive spots and don't want them in Waikiki, well, yeah, you're basically telling them to not come. Because that's ALL of Hawaii.

I understand the issues with tourism very well, it's a sort of devil's bargain, but that's true of everything. Not like sugarcane and pineapples have ever been kind to the native environment. Or the seed corn that seems to be taking the place of it now. There are a select few who farm taro and other Polynesia crops the way it used to be, and a few fishponds have been restored, but you gotta find a way to thread the needle with modernity and tradition and telling people not to go anywhere, well, that's the economy. Even for Native Hawaiians - my coworkers were Hawaiian when I worked on tour boats.
 
jmr61
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khatores: Hankie Fest: Hawaii existed happily before the US swallowed it in the 1950s. I'm most familiar with the Big Island, which has a large secessionist movement. They had a monarchy and worshiped their goddess and were just fine. They can be just fine again without tourist dollars.

In the meantime they've built a tourist-centric economy. The benefit of tourism is that you don't have to really build anything other than roads, hotels and retail. The downside is the tourists. Now that they've built all that and come to rely on it, any drop in tourists is going to hurt.

I've never been to Hawaii because I've heard it's really crowded and everything is overpriced. I'm already in Florida so what's the difference?


It makes perfect sense that a Floridian thinks that Hawaii is the same as Florida. You should definitely stay away. In fact, never leave Florida.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blackminded: khatores: Hankie Fest: Hawaii existed happily before the US swallowed it in the 1950s. I'm most familiar with the Big Island, which has a large secessionist movement. They had a monarchy and worshiped their goddess and were just fine. They can be just fine again without tourist dollars.

In the meantime they've built a tourist-centric economy. The benefit of tourism is that you don't have to really build anything other than roads, hotels and retail. The downside is the tourists. Now that they've built all that and come to rely on it, any drop in tourists is going to hurt.

I've never been to Hawaii because I've heard it's really crowded and everything is overpriced. I'm already in Florida so what's the difference?

No Floridians.


There are no Floridians in Florida. They're all come-heres
 
dpcotta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it's still one of the UNITED states...so I'll do as I damn well please tyvm.
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jmr61: khatores: Hankie Fest: Hawaii existed happily before the US swallowed it in the 1950s. I'm most familiar with the Big Island, which has a large secessionist movement. They had a monarchy and worshiped their goddess and were just fine. They can be just fine again without tourist dollars.

In the meantime they've built a tourist-centric economy. The benefit of tourism is that you don't have to really build anything other than roads, hotels and retail. The downside is the tourists. Now that they've built all that and come to rely on it, any drop in tourists is going to hurt.

I've never been to Hawaii because I've heard it's really crowded and everything is overpriced. I'm already in Florida so what's the difference?

It makes perfect sense that a Floridian thinks that Hawaii is the same as Florida. You should definitely stay away. In fact, never leave Florida.


Don't worry, I only leave Florida to go other places.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

khatores: Hankie Fest: Hawaii existed happily before the US swallowed it in the 1950s. I'm most familiar with the Big Island, which has a large secessionist movement. They had a monarchy and worshiped their goddess and were just fine. They can be just fine again without tourist dollars.

In the meantime they've built a tourist-centric economy. The benefit of tourism is that you don't have to really build anything other than roads, hotels and retail. The downside is the tourists. Now that they've built all that and come to rely on it, any drop in tourists is going to hurt.

I've never been to Hawaii because I've heard it's really crowded and everything is overpriced. I'm already in Florida so what's the difference?


It's thousands of miles away from Florida for starters
 
ozarkmatt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: ut, the increased tourist footprint on the islands leads to more ecological destruction


Just be sure every time you go to the bathroom, be sure you get a receipt.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: whither_apophis: Kauai is the island I'm most familiar with. My useless hot take:

Polihale State Park - long damn drive, long trek over hot sand for a beach that'll kill you six ways to Sunday
Kokee and Waimea Canyon - lots o' tourists, still impressive
Napali and Kalalau Trail - long trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Salt Pond Beach Park and the surrounding area - historic stuff, not much to see really
North Shore - From Hanalei Bridge to Kee Beach - narrow road and rich people hate tourists
Hanalei Bay - The town is packed but the bay itself is nice
Kee Beach - always packed, parking nigh impossible, hell of a snorkel spot is why
Haena - see Ke'e
Hanakapiai - shorter trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Anini Beach - rich people hate tourists
Poipu Beach - Kauai's Waikiki
Queen's Bath - a trek down to it and it's environmentally sensitive. Also rich people hate tourists (parking is in Princeville)
Kapaa - now it's a tourist trap town and traffic thru it sucks
Old Koloa town - same as Kapa'a
Wailua River State Park - historic stuff

Most isolated in a touristy place I've ever been was at Polihale Beach.  Wife was working at PMRF on the JPL LDSD program and I got to go for only the cost of a plane flight and food, and I spent a week driving around the island to see the sights and to figure out what to take her to see when she wasn't working.  Polihale was beautiful, I walked up and down the beach and didn't see another soul for an hour.  It was remote but it was worth it.


IIRC, this is the beach we accessed by driving down a 2-track lane with plants scaping on the car. Saw a fantastic sunset, then did the drive back in the dark. And yeah, hardly anyone else there. Maybe there was better access, but that's the route we took.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As someone who practically grew up in Kailua at my grandparents' in my childhood, I ain't mad cuz they ain't wrong.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Birnone: At least you can still photobomb Pearl Harbor.


Only if you're German
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You are only allowed to visit Hawaii if you own a home there.  That way you cannot be called a tourist.  if you get a hotel, you have to stay at the hotel. and hope you get a nice view of something other then the hotel next door, or where other more privledge people live
 
adamatari
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blackminded: Um. I have plan to be in Honolulu - specifically Waikiki - in May. Is this serious discouragement or should I just feel a certain amount of shame about all the money I'll be spending on a hotel?


Go to the far end, past the park, to where there is a last hotel past the Natatorium. The beach is called Kaimana or Sans Souci. Go there in the morning and snorkel. Don't screw things up and watch out for people fishing.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Pretty sure it's still one of the UNITED states...so I'll do as I damn well please tyvm.


Or what, you'll steal it again?
 
medic2731 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Birnone: At least you can still photobomb Pearl Harbor.

Only if you're German


Nice roll you're on.  Is it a Kaiser???
 
Target Builder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TL;DR: We're dependent on tourism and hate it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So secede and close your borders. I'm sure that will work out fine for you.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Hawaii existed happily before the US swallowed it in the 1950s. I'm most familiar with the Big Island, which has a large secessionist movement. They had a monarchy and worshiped their goddess and were just fine. They can be just fine again without tourist dollars.


Invaded and stole it in the 1890s.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blackminded: Um. I have plan to be in Honolulu - specifically Waikiki - in May. Is this serious discouragement or should I just feel a certain amount of shame about all the money I'll be spending on a hotel?


The bottom line is: Don't Be An A$$hole.

Respect the land and the beautiful sights. Don't try to take souvenirs besides what you can buy at a gift shop. Don't go 'off trail'. Also, respect the natives and their culture.

Hawaii has come to this juncture because too many mainland tourists have been treating the islands like a KOA; leaving trash on the beach, wandering off the marked and graded trails, taking little pieces of the island like rocks or coral because they look 'neat'. With millions of tourists each year, that kind of ecological damage really adds up.
 
dywed88
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Hawaii existed happily before the US swallowed it in the 1950s. I'm most familiar with the Big Island, which has a large secessionist movement. They had a monarchy and worshiped their goddess and were just fine. They can be just fine again without tourist dollars.


Uh, the US seized the islands in the 1890s for the next fifty to sixty years (as had been the case in the decades before the US overthrew their government and sized control) their economy was primarily reliant on a few large companies exploiting the islands and its people to grow fruit.

Since then the agricultural sector has declined a lot being largely replaced by places in latin America where things like labour and environmental laws are mere suggestions.

The Hawaiian economy today is absolutely dependent on tourism and it doesn't seem to have much opportunity to change that in the near future. Being a small piece of geography within a highly developed country with a population expecting that country's standard of living so far away from everyone else there aren't that many opportunities.

Now, yes, the Jones Act does cause problems for expanding some sectors such as agriculture, but the defense sector (mainly the Navy) is a massive part of the Hawaiian economy with about one workers in ten people employed by the DOD plus all the companies that contract out to them. And being part of the US is absolutely a boon for the tourism industry, as it is a highly developed place people can feel comfortable going without the hassles of international travel (and historically its rise as a major tourist destination in the 1950s wasn't just because of better air travel, but also the millions of men and women who were stationed or passed through the islands as part of the war against Japan bringing their experiences home).
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I preferred St Lucia over HI. Then again I am on the East coast and the long ass flight to HI might have had something to do with my bias. But St Lucia is beautiful in it's own right
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: TWX: whither_apophis: Kauai is the island I'm most familiar with. My useless hot take:

Polihale State Park - long damn drive, long trek over hot sand for a beach that'll kill you six ways to Sunday
Kokee and Waimea Canyon - lots o' tourists, still impressive
Napali and Kalalau Trail - long trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Salt Pond Beach Park and the surrounding area - historic stuff, not much to see really
North Shore - From Hanalei Bridge to Kee Beach - narrow road and rich people hate tourists
Hanalei Bay - The town is packed but the bay itself is nice
Kee Beach - always packed, parking nigh impossible, hell of a snorkel spot is why
Haena - see Ke'e
Hanakapiai - shorter trek, environmentally sensitive, and rescuing fat tourists is a pain
Anini Beach - rich people hate tourists
Poipu Beach - Kauai's Waikiki
Queen's Bath - a trek down to it and it's environmentally sensitive. Also rich people hate tourists (parking is in Princeville)
Kapaa - now it's a tourist trap town and traffic thru it sucks
Old Koloa town - same as Kapa'a
Wailua River State Park - historic stuff

Most isolated in a touristy place I've ever been was at Polihale Beach.  Wife was working at PMRF on the JPL LDSD program and I got to go for only the cost of a plane flight and food, and I spent a week driving around the island to see the sights and to figure out what to take her to see when she wasn't working.  Polihale was beautiful, I walked up and down the beach and didn't see another soul for an hour.  It was remote but it was worth it.

IIRC, this is the beach we accessed by driving down a 2-track lane with plants scaping on the car. Saw a fantastic sunset, then did the drive back in the dark. And yeah, hardly anyone else there. Maybe there was better access, but that's the route we took.


I don't recall it being a two-track, I took a Hyundai sedan in without hurting it.  Definitely poorly-graded gravel road though.

I didn't go clockwise around the island past the Napali Coast to the beaches west of Princeville, so you might've been up that way.  There apparently used to be a road around that part of the island but it collapsed during some severe weather and they opted not to rebuild it though the Napali ridges.

Out to Polihale was past a lot of farming, past PMRF.  It was surprisingly arid as far as the humidity goes, though obviously still fairly lush.  If anything the relative lack of humidity meant that the weather was more conducive to farming because it was easier to control.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: I preferred St Lucia over HI. Then again I am on the East coast and the long ass flight to HI might have had something to do with my bias. But St Lucia is beautiful in it's own right


Yeah, it's something like a 6 hour flight for me.  It's not short, but it's not uncomfortable.

But if your flight to Hawaii would like my flight to London then I could see why you wouldn't want to be on a flight longer than half a day.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.