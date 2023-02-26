 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Oh no. Was someone playing with a Bag O'Glass?   (kron4.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm skeptical...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. That's f**ked up.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somaticasual: Wow. That's f**ked up.


Probably no one targeted kids.
Probably drunkenly discarded beer bottles
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Somaticasual: Wow. That's f**ked up.

Probably no one targeted kids.
Probably drunkenly discarded beer bottles


Most likely cops and local news trying to start some shiate.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Somaticasual: Wow. That's f**ked up.

Probably no one targeted kids.
Probably drunkenly discarded beer bottles


OTOH, it's at the top of the slide, not the bottom. They had to take active steps just to get up there.

I mean, I'm picturing punks, teenagers, or the low-level anarchist set instead of terrorists. But still.... I think we're all pretty clear on the "you don't hurt kids" rule for basic reasons as a species.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Teenagers.  I'll bet it was teenagers.
 
Akuinnen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Suspect #1:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This was an almost daily occurrence in a place I lived about 35 years ago. There were a lot of youths there with nothing to do (it was the lean 1980s) but hang around in the park after dark and show their manliness by drinking booze and busting their empties on the kid's playground equipment.

There would be many complaints to the local cops but they did nothing. All they wanted to do was run speed traps or drive around in their cruisers looking to bust minor traffic infractions.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Police pointed out the broken glass is a huge safety hazard for young children who play at the parks."

When did Ric Romero become a policeman?
 
