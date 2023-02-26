 Skip to content
(Guardian)   It turns out that quite a few female students don't like having their skirt length checked by male teachers   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"She said she felt it was really creepy and she didn't like it. She was quite upset about it."

No need to feel that way.
It IS really creepy, and I'm a childless adults who is also upset about It.

What the fak is wrong with the adults at this school?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like these were the judges, after you remove the woman in the middle, of course:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or just solve the problem like Canadian guys do...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am shocked! Shocked to find creepy business going on in Catholic school!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
if there wasn't jail bait playing don't stand so close to me there wouldn't be a proper dress reminder
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I am shocked! Shocked to find creepy business going on in Catholic school!


Wait. Upon further inspection St. Helen is the name of the town, not the school. Intristing.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I went to Catholic school for K-12. In high school, they'd routinely check to make sure our skirts weren't too short by making us kneel on the stairs. If the hem didn't touch the stair, the skirt was too short, and we got written up for it. No one thought anything was wrong with this. This was the late 90s too, so, not ancient history.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If I were one of those male teachers being told to do that, I'd be like "Are you farking insane? You're *ordering* me to sexually harass students? As policy? Pass"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Better than all the penis inspections we had to go through, that was really awkward...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Better than all the penis inspections we had to go through, that was really awkward...


Turn your head and cough.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The real controversy is that no one is bothering to check excessive knee sharpness.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "She said she felt it was really creepy and she didn't like it. She was quite upset about it."

No need to feel that way.
It IS really creepy, and I'm a childless adults who is also upset about It.

What the fak is wrong with the adults at this school?


It is completely appropriate and should be expected that a father go to the school and give the teacher a thorough beating.  Said father should administer a beating to the principal as well, regardless of gender.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: vudukungfu: "She said she felt it was really creepy and she didn't like it. She was quite upset about it."

No need to feel that way.
It IS really creepy, and I'm a childless adults who is also upset about It.

What the fak is wrong with the adults at this school?

It is completely appropriate and should be expected that a father go to the school and give the teacher a thorough beating.  Said father should administer a beating to the principal as well, regardless of gender.


It's really more of a spanking situation, isn't it?
 
alex10294
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Alternative?   No dress code, thong only ok?  Draft women only to do this, and give only women a new job to do?  Make it a visual check, and hear whining about getting looked at?  Seriously, though, how should this be done?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just for everyone's benefit, this is the kind of thing that the school is trying to eradicate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "She said she felt it was really creepy and she didn't like it. She was quite upset about it."

No need to feel that way.
It IS really creepy, and I'm a childless adults who is also upset about It.

What the fak is wrong with the adults at this school?


They're a bunch of perverts?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: I went to Catholic school for K-12. In high school, they'd routinely check to make sure our skirts weren't too short by making us kneel on the stairs. If the hem didn't touch the stair, the skirt was too short, and we got written up for it. No one thought anything was wrong with this. This was the late 90s too, so, not ancient history.


I have some bad news for you about 30 years ago...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Just for everyone's benefit, this is the kind of thing that the school is trying to eradicate:

[Fark user image 278x500]


This ensemble wouldn't pass muster either at that institute of higher learning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Again for everyone's reference, without such rules, we may see such unacceptable attire as this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: vudukungfu: "She said she felt it was really creepy and she didn't like it. She was quite upset about it."

No need to feel that way.
It IS really creepy, and I'm a childless adults who is also upset about It.

What the fak is wrong with the adults at this school?

They're a bunch of perverts?


Catholics are pretty screwed up in their heads regarding any sexual matters. That's why I distanced myself from the church when I was 15. Yeah, my mother was pretty bent out of shape when I stopped going to church, but she got over it.
 
