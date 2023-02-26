 Skip to content
Michigan expects to have power restored to all residents in time for power outage during Monday's upcoming ice storm
    More: Followup, Freezing rain, Ice pellets, Ice storm, Precipitation, Ice, Rain, Rain and snow mixed, Snow  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They just showed up this morning and aren't farking around either. Still not expected to be up until Tuesday.
It is a crazy amount of destruction and yeah, probably not even the worst one. It's not March yet.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Texas can't do anything right.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still without power, since Wednesday evening at ~9:30. The whole house generator is running though, so no worries, but it would be nice to get back to normal. Our entire neighborhood is out and I feel bad for those without generators. It's not like we live out in the sticks either. I did see three utility trucks on an adjacent street but the eight guys standing around were........standing around.

Next ice storm should be north of us.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Biden should have prevented this why isn't he even there he's biased against rural conservatives why hasn't he personally fixed the power and bought every trumper a puppy?
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: farking Texas can't do anything right.


I'm a Texan and I approve this comment.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Joe Biden should have prevented this why isn't he even there he's biased against rural conservatives why hasn't he personally fixed the power and bought every trumper a puppy?


That was a real funnied not a "Bless your heart" funnied.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got Thursday off from work because of the last ice storm we got here in Michigan, this one looks like it is going to make life hell north of me this time. And there are still places here near Battle Creek without power.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We lucked out and kept the lights on after a couple flickers. My wife's bakery lost power until yesterday, and my sister-in-law still doesn't have power at all.

It was a lot of ice...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice is so much worse than snow
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Joe Biden should have prevented this why isn't he even there he's biased against rural conservatives why hasn't he personally fixed the power and bought every trumper a puppy?


Because the puppy mills in MO won't ship to blue states.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I'm glad this one is going further north than the one that took out Mum's power, it still sucks.  She's still not really over it, since it's catching her at a time of high stress (she's not used to living alone and she's trying to get the house cleaned up and sold)
 
qlenfg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, all those neighsayers who harped about Texas being unprepared are sure getting bit in the arse by Karma. Funny how that happens.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I shiat you not, the power came back on at 4:20
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Yeah, all those neighsayers who harped about Texas being unprepared are sure getting bit in the arse by Karma. Funny how that happens.


Oh yes, it's karma that Michigan has had people without power for 3-5 days while Texas had 2+ weeks of outage and rolling blackouts of three quarters of the state, compared to the under 10% of the population of Michigan who have lost power (and most of those have been restored already)

Did you have something not stupid to add here?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Yeah, all those neighsayers who harped about Texas being unprepared are sure getting bit in the arse by Karma. Funny how that happens.


There is a huge difference between 30 million being out of power for easily preventable reasons and a couple hundred thousand being out of power because they didn't have underground power.
 
milizard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pffft, in my part of West Michigan, we only tend to lose power for no apparent reason whatsoever. Blizzard, thunderstorm, ice storm? No problem.  Regular night with no precipitation and little to no wind? 6 hr outtage.
 
gregario
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: qlenfg: Yeah, all those neighsayers who harped about Texas being unprepared are sure getting bit in the arse by Karma. Funny how that happens.

Oh yes, it's karma that Michigan has had people without power for 3-5 days while Texas had 2+ weeks of outage and rolling blackouts of three quarters of the state, compared to the under 10% of the population of Michigan who have lost power (and most of those have been restored already)

Did you have something not stupid to add here?


As a Michigander whose power is still out, I approve this message.

Texas blows.
 
gregario
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

milizard: Pffft, in my part of West Michigan, we only tend to lose power for no apparent reason whatsoever. Blizzard, thunderstorm, ice storm? No problem.  Regular night with no precipitation and little to no wind? 6 hr outtage.


Fried squirrel.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Inch of ice?
No thanks. I'd be telling my boss I'm trapped in a frozen house and can't make it in.
Unless work has power and home doesn't. Then I'm bringing PJ's and a sleeping bag and having a workplace slumber party.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

milizard: Pffft, in my part of West Michigan, we only tend to lose power for no apparent reason whatsoever. Blizzard, thunderstorm, ice storm? No problem.  Regular night with no precipitation and little to no wind? 6 hr outtage.


The transformers dry out and crack
 
milizard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gregario: milizard: Pffft, in my part of West Michigan, we only tend to lose power for no apparent reason whatsoever. Blizzard, thunderstorm, ice storm? No problem.  Regular night with no precipitation and little to no wind? 6 hr outtage.

Fried squirrel.


Just my neighborhood usually, and the lines are buried.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

milizard: gregario: milizard: Pffft, in my part of West Michigan, we only tend to lose power for no apparent reason whatsoever. Blizzard, thunderstorm, ice storm? No problem.  Regular night with no precipitation and little to no wind? 6 hr outtage.

Fried squirrel.

Just my neighborhood usually, and the lines are buried.


Fried mole?
 
milizard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: milizard: Pffft, in my part of West Michigan, we only tend to lose power for no apparent reason whatsoever. Blizzard, thunderstorm, ice storm? No problem.  Regular night with no precipitation and little to no wind? 6 hr outtage.

The transformers dry out and crack


This is probably close to the reason.  I work for a different power company, and transformers had gotten really scarce during the pandemic (and now incredibly expensive). I bet they're trying to keep pieces/parts going that really should be replaced,
 
milizard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: milizard: gregario: milizard: Pffft, in my part of West Michigan, we only tend to lose power for no apparent reason whatsoever. Blizzard, thunderstorm, ice storm? No problem.  Regular night with no precipitation and little to no wind? 6 hr outtage.

Fried squirrel.

Just my neighborhood usually, and the lines are buried.

Fried mole?


I don't know, maybe. Do they hibernate?
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gregario: milizard: Pffft, in my part of West Michigan, we only tend to lose power for no apparent reason whatsoever. Blizzard, thunderstorm, ice storm? No problem.  Regular night with no precipitation and little to no wind? 6 hr outtage.

Fried squirrel.


Yup. Happened two blocks from my apartment in Kalamazoo a few years back. Consumers worker was working on a transformer or something and a squirrel got in with him and chewed some wires before he realized what was happening.
 
