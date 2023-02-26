 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   Clippy goes rogue   (seattletimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

920 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2023 at 5:53 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It looks like you're trying to hide a body.  Would you like some help with that?
 
galahad05
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How odd.  All of this looks per-meditated (sort of).
As in thought and preparation was made, though amateurishly.  Isn't that 1st Degree attempted murder, not 2nd degree?
 
Akuinnen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Cantrell, a recent transplant..." Not the Alice In Chains Seattle grunge revival I was looking for.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: "Cantrell, a recent transplant..." Not the Alice In Chains Seattle grunge revival I was looking for.


His friends call him "Rooster".
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
hugelolcdn.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

galahad05: How odd.  All of this looks per-meditated (sort of).
As in thought and preparation was made, though amateurishly.  Isn't that 1st Degree attempted murder, not 2nd degree?


Maybe they can prove second, but can't prove first
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Headline is defamatory toward Clippy.

This is obviously the work of Microsoft's lesser-known desktop assistant, Stabby.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

galahad05: How odd.  All of this looks per-meditated (sort of).
As in thought and preparation was made, though amateurishly.  Isn't that 1st Degree attempted murder, not 2nd degree?


Yeah, the cops and DA are probably confused about the details and appropriate charges, you should get in touch with them and point out their mistake
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
His life has performed an illegal operation and will be shut down.
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/also geographically accurate
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I for one blame the Mariners for making the playoffs
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where do you want to go today?

Jail.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.