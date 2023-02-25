 Skip to content
(13 ABC Toledo)   What are their Fark handles?   (13abc.com) divider line
17
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They could give Fox News a run for their money.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they hiring?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They even have a squirrel!

/I'm sure it's in the photo somewhere
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living the dream.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cool, I don't mind the competition.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like this article, and accompanying photo, are now part of the media's seasonal recycling.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some people can't see out of the hole they're stuck in.
Most of us who have survived the holes know how to get out of them.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

"The truth is out there. It's just not here"

I see a podcast in their future.
 
Severus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I assume they are advising him on socks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should charge 5¢ for advice and have a jar for the nickels.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If an old guy gives you advice while slicing bits of apple with a pen knife, take the advice
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They also have a Total Farts advice desk, but it's costly and underutilized.
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cwheelie: If an old guy gives you advice while slicing bits of apple with a pen knife, take the advice


Unless he's a meth head. Yes, that happened. He stood there and told me how they create the shiny concrete floors at Walmart.
 
OopsIShartedAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dude in the orange jacket looks exactly like my PE coach in middle school. He'd have been perfect for this. I once got punched by this kid trying to bully me in the locker room, so I went and told Coach. He basically called me a pussy and told me to stick up for myself.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tru dat.

However, unlike fuz noos, these guys are accurately describing their product...
 
