(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   As someone who as a kid had a rope ladder on a tree house, I didn't even know this was possible   (fox29.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SchoolForTheGiftedCartoon.jpg
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope no internal decapitation occurred, because that is a thing.

/On the other hand, time traveling ghost.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"at Thrillz Park"  


Does what it says on the tin.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"King of Prussia," Pa. I hear its sister city is "Truth or Consequences," N.M.
 
scanman61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eight year old boys are a perfect example of "A common mistake that people make when trying to design something completely foolproof is to underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools." - Douglas Adams
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That boy ain't right.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Interfere with Darwin at your own peril
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Hope no internal decapitation occurred, because that is a thing.

/On the other hand, time traveling ghost.


There was a 3 yr. old girl who was a little older than me in my town that did this in a rope tree swing her grandfather made for her. Her grandmother looked away for only a minute or two.

People, I know it's hard but watch your kids.

/Wife's cousin lost hers in a swimming pool.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We all knew that one kid when we were growing up.
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i thought this was going to be a slatted chair kind of story
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Poldana: Sub Human: Hope no internal decapitation occurred, because that is a thing.

/On the other hand, time traveling ghost.

There was a 3 yr. old girl who was a little older than me in my town that did this in a rope tree swing her grandfather made for her. Her grandmother looked away for only a minute or two.

People, I know it's hard but watch your kids.

/Wife's cousin lost hers in a swimming pool.


Check the pool filter.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A million monkeys banging away on a million laptops for a million years......

Print his name so the other kids know whose ass to kick
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: We all knew that one kid when we were growing up.


If you didn't, you were that one kid.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SBinRR: We all knew that one kid when we were growing up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kids, especially boys, can creatively injure themselves locked naked in an empty room. It's just their thing.
 
