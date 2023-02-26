 Skip to content
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Toddler helps deputies find fugitive. Your baby wants extra ice cream   (fox29.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"He was just at the wrong place wrong time," the sheriff's office said.

Seems to me he was right where he needed to be.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Snitches get Time Out.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He was visiting. Guess who's not going to be invited over again.

That's when a toddler who was visiting the home stood up, put his hands on his hips and said, "It is good to be honest. We shouldn't lie."

Someone's parenting right, even if they do have questionable taste in friends.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's when a toddler who was visiting the home stood up, put his hands on his hips and said, "It is good to be honest. We shouldn't lie."

That's all well and good until it comes to cops.  They can and will lie to you.  Don't talk to cops. Don't volunteer any information without consulting a lawyer first.   I don't have a lawyer on retainer or even know where to start short of searching the internet. I also don't really want to pay for one, so unless it's absolutely necessary, just don't talk to cops.

I started telling my daughter that the first time the 'DARE' consent form came home from school.  Which would be a bit past toddler age.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: He was visiting. Guess who's not going to be invited over again.

That's when a toddler who was visiting the home stood up, put his hands on his hips and said, "It is good to be honest. We shouldn't lie."

Someone's parenting right, even if they do have questionable taste in friends.


Sesame Street
 
