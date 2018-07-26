 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   High school English teacher wins $5M from police for ruining her life over fake sex abuse accusation   (wusa9.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Employment, High school, Jury, Prosecutor, Lawsuit, Internet, Allegation, Loudoun County, Virginia  
posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2023 at 3:41 PM



73 Comments     (+0 »)
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Plofchan said the deeply troubled teen and his mom presented an "unbelievable, unsubstantiated, and inconsistent story." But the detective never checked it out.
"There was no investigation of neighbors, no calling of family, no talking to anyone at the school," Plofchan said.

But checking out the story could have only embarrassed the poor teenager further. The deputy did the right thing here. It's the "justice system" sticking its nose under people's underwear that is the real problem! These disputes should be handled in the traditional way.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction:  Louden County taxpayers hiat with a 5m dollar judgement.  for sure the sherrifs  department doesn't have to pay for it, and the individual deputies don't, nothing will change. They'll keep pulling BS like this cuz they don't give a s***

/dnrtfa, knee jerk
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and she needs to move, before crack gets sprinkled on her.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, (after reading tfa), I am pleasantly surprised.  But, who allowed this crap to proceed as far as it did? They need to be on the hook as well
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing here is that it wasn't that they couldn't prove it happened--it's that they knew it didn't, but persecuted her for it anyway.

There is a difference between an unproven accusation and a false one.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Oh, and she needs to move, before crack gets sprinkled on her.


Didn't read the article?

had to sell her home and move out of the county out of public humiliation.
 
10Speed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Huh, (after reading tfa), I am pleasantly surprised.  But, who allowed this crap to proceed as far as it did? They need to be on the hook as well


It's a sign of the time. So out of line!
 
BBH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a HS teacher, this is my biggest fear. A teenager can ruin a person's life by an lie.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of the deputy being fired, held personally liable, or even being reprimanded.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BBH: As a HS teacher, this is my biggest fear. A teenager can ruin a person's life by an lie.


Teenagers never lie or do anything impulsive without considering the consequences for themselves or others.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: SpaceMonkey-66: Oh, and she needs to move, before crack gets sprinkled on her.

Didn't read the article?

had to sell her home and move out of the county out of public humiliation.


I said I didn't.  Just the first paragraph or so
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: No mention of the deputy being fired, held personally liable, or even being reprimanded.


Cops are even more pure and free of malicious intent than teenagers.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Huh, (after reading tfa), I am pleasantly surprised.  But, who allowed this crap to proceed as far as it did? They need to be on the hook as well


Black men are routinely held in prison for years for crimes they never committed. I would like for those men to be given the same kinds of monetary judgements as she was given.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: The important thing here is that it wasn't that they couldn't prove it happened--it's that they knew it didn't, but persecuted her for it anyway.

There is a difference between an unproven accusation and a false one.


Okay, I accuse you of splitting hairs.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: SpaceMonkey-66: Huh, (after reading tfa), I am pleasantly surprised.  But, who allowed this crap to proceed as far as it did? They need to be on the hook as well

Black men are routinely held in prison for years for crimes they never committed. I would like for those men to be given the same kinds of monetary judgements as she was given.


No disagreement here.  Angh though........
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then I take back that high five I gave to the student.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Huh, (after reading tfa), I am pleasantly surprised.  But, who allowed this crap to proceed as far as it did? They need to be on the hook as well


Looks like absolutely terrible "investigative work" to be sure. But the article completely lets the Prosecutor's Office off the hook for their decision to file the charges. A Prosecutor is not supposed to just take a report from law enforcement and file the charges requested. They're supposed to review the case, ensure witnesses and victims are credible and that the investigation was conducted correctly. But, they'd rather charge everyone and offer plea deals to jack up their conviction rates so that when they move into the private sector they can talk about how great of a litigator they are.

I can only recall two times that Prosecutorial misconduct has had real consequences for the prosecutor's involved. the Duke Lacrosse case and the Arbery case.

Malicious prosecution is something, by definition, only a prosecutor can commit. There's no way in hell they should be immune in these types of situations.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BBH: As a HS teacher, this is my biggest fear. A teenager can ruin a person's life by an lie.


Huh, most of my friends who are teachers are afraid of being shot.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: BBH: As a HS teacher, this is my biggest fear. A teenager can ruin a person's life by an lie.

Huh, most of my friends who are teachers are afraid of being shot.


Porque no Los dos?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Looks like absolutely terrible "investigative work" to be sure. But the article completely lets the Prosecutor's Office off the hook for their decision to file the charges. A Prosecutor is not supposed to just take a report from law enforcement and file the charges requested. They're supposed to review the case, ensure witnesses and victims are credible and that the investigation was conducted correctly. But, they'd rather charge everyone and offer plea deals to jack up their conviction rates so that when they move into the private sector they can talk about how great of a litigator they are.


The case is farked all around.  The mom of the "victim" completely changed the story after she was told by the sheriff and prosecutor that no crime was committed.  The school district used fake phone records to get her fired.  The sheriff didn't investigate the teachers alibi.  Everyone involved in this needs a good kick in the dick.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Huh, (after reading tfa), I am pleasantly surprised.  But, who allowed this crap to proceed as far as it did? They need to be on the hook as well


This isn't the first time I've heard false accustions ruining a teacher's life.

It takes time and effort to investigate allegations, and far more to do it quietly.  It's further complicated by teaching not really be structured to handle and absence of a particular teacher for an extended period of time, there's no ready-reserve of qualified long-term substitutes and when a teacher is replaced people will talk no matter what.  And with the typical seriousness of accusations that would call for a teacher to come out of the classroom, there's not usually many positions for such a person to be placed into for the duration of an investigation either.  Having worked for a public school system for twenty years I can confirm that certificated jobs outside of the classrooms that don't require day-to-day management of children are usually seen as perks or rewards, so it would be messy to slot someone in to most such jobs to get them out of the classroom as many teachers who want to leave the classroom would be unhappy.

It's necessary to take such allegations seriously, but it's also necessary to substantiate the claims.  I'd suggest that gag-orders be imposed and that investigations into these sorts of allegations be taken-on by specialists, but I'm not sure how such an investigation could be pursued to actually get to the root of the matter if it's kept sufficiently quiet to avoid tarnishing reputation if the allegations are unfounded.  And that's before even getting to malicious intent by investigators.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully you only need an associates degree to become a sheriff.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better article
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5M doesn't seem like enough to restart life
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: austerity101: BBH: As a HS teacher, this is my biggest fear. A teenager can ruin a person's life by an lie.

Huh, most of my friends who are teachers are afraid of being shot.

Porque no Los dos?


Do we have statistics on this, this idea that high schoolers are ruining lots of teachers' lives by lying about them sexually abusing them to the extent that it's an actual fear? Because it honestly feels more like an urban legend at this point. Everyone I know seems to have their version of it, but I feel like these would be much more high-profile cases if they were really real and common.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BBH: As a HS teacher, this is my biggest fear. A teenager can ruin a person's life by an lie.


This is one of the reasons why the "Believe All Women" or "Believe All Victims" phrasing has to go. There is a vocal subsection of the population who argue that any allegation of rape, sexual assault, child molest, etc should result in an immediate arrest and prosecution. Physical evidence be damned; just the verbalization of an accusation should be seen as proof of guilt.

This is incompatible with the presumption of innocence afforded those accused of crimes when they get to court and when evidence exists exonerating somebody there is a reluctance to accept that evidence as valid.

Believe the evidence.

Just like Dr. House said, everyone lies.

If i was a teacher in this era, there's absolutely no way in hell I'd ever be alone with a student or communicating with a student outside of class unless it was through my school e-mail.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Thankfully you only need an associates degree to become a sheriff.


Here it's only a High School diploma. Meanwhile the city agencies in that same county all require at least a four year degree.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: hoodiowithtudio: austerity101: BBH: As a HS teacher, this is my biggest fear. A teenager can ruin a person's life by an lie.

Huh, most of my friends who are teachers are afraid of being shot.

Porque no Los dos?

Do we have statistics on this, this idea that high schoolers are ruining lots of teachers' lives by lying about them sexually abusing them to the extent that it's an actual fear? Because it honestly feels more like an urban legend at this point. Everyone I know seems to have their version of it, but I feel like these would be much more high-profile cases if they were really real and common.


https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2018/07/26/maine-teacher-found-not-guilty-of-sexually-assaulting-student/
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: The important thing here is that it wasn't that they couldn't prove it happened--it's that they knew it didn't, but persecuted her for it anyway.

There is a difference between an unproven accusation and a false one.


No, that's isn't. The "child"
In question was an 18 year old.

Well past age of consent.

What The Fark. How did this ever get to a prosecutor?
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the kids mom be sued for defamation of character?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's Loudon, VA.   She's guilty of 1 Timothy 2:12.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: austerity101: hoodiowithtudio: austerity101: BBH: As a HS teacher, this is my biggest fear. A teenager can ruin a person's life by an lie.

Huh, most of my friends who are teachers are afraid of being shot.

Porque no Los dos?

Do we have statistics on this, this idea that high schoolers are ruining lots of teachers' lives by lying about them sexually abusing them to the extent that it's an actual fear? Because it honestly feels more like an urban legend at this point. Everyone I know seems to have their version of it, but I feel like these would be much more high-profile cases if they were really real and common.

https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2018/07/26/maine-teacher-found-not-guilty-of-sexually-assaulting-student/


Okay, that's one example. Are there others? Because so far it still seems like legitimate claims are far, far more common.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: BBH: As a HS teacher, this is my biggest fear. A teenager can ruin a person's life by an lie.

Huh, most of my friends who are teachers are afraid of being shot.


And what the fkc is "an lie"?

Not a teacher.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, but also, that example doesn't say the allegations were false, jut that they were unproven. Again, those aren't the same thing.

I was raped. I would not be able to prove that in court, as I have no proof. But that doesn't make my claim that I was raped false.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real payoff are the friends she made along the way.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: $5M doesn't seem like enough to restart life


It is. And I am on her side. And she gave up 33% of the settlement for lawsuit fees.

She's financially  fine. Damaged and hurt but financially fine.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: maxandgrinch: $5M doesn't seem like enough to restart life

It is. And I am on her side. And she gave up 33% of the settlement for lawsuit fees.

She's financially  fine. Damaged and hurt but financially fine.


Money might be in escrow, but doubt she's been paid yet:

"As an appeal and further litigation is anticipated, it would be inappropriate for the [Loudoun County Sheriff's Office] to make any comments at this time."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*from taxpayers
The police never have consequences for anything.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Oh, and she needs to move, before crack gets sprinkled on her.


If she hadn't moved, she would have just had a little 'accident'.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
no suit against the kid that made it up?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: no suit against the kid that made it up?


Guessing no criminal charges either.

That also needs to change. Prosecutor's very rarely charge people who make blatantly false allegations of sexual assault.
 
Shryke
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PunGent: Shryke: maxandgrinch: $5M doesn't seem like enough to restart life

It is. And I am on her side. And she gave up 33% of the settlement for lawsuit fees.

She's financially  fine. Damaged and hurt but financially fine.

Money might be in escrow, but doubt she's been paid yet:

"As an appeal and further litigation is anticipated, it would be inappropriate for the [Loudoun County Sheriff's Office] to make any comments at this time."


Probably won't be appealed unless she is guilty of predatory behavior.

Student in question well past age of consent, making the original charge nonsense.

But who farking knows? Most civil leaders are morons.
 
scanman61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: No mention of the deputy being fired, held personally liable, or even being reprimanded.


BACK THE BLUE!!!!!
 
Shryke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: no suit against the kid that made it up?

Guessing no criminal charges either.

That also needs to change. Prosecutor's very rarely charge people who make blatantly false allegations of sexual assault.


A depressing truth. "Believe everyone" is pure fascism.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: $5M doesn't seem like enough to restart life


The average teacher salary in Louden County is about $70,000 per year. She would have had to work 71 years to make $5,000,000 as a teacher.

It's more than enough to "restart her life" somewhere else.

Whether it's "enough" to adequately punish the Deputy and the County, and to make up for the pain she feels from the ordeal may be up for debate.

But as far as restarting her life from a professional standpoint, losing her job and house; it's more than enough.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Correction:  Louden County taxpayers hiat with a 5m dollar judgement.  for sure the sherrifs  department doesn't have to pay for it, and the individual deputies don't, nothing will change. They'll keep pulling BS like this cuz they don't give a s***

/dnrtfa, knee jerk


That's about $10 per person in Loudoun County.  That's a month of TF or a half-dozen eggs.
 
Shryke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

scanman61: Sin_City_Superhero: No mention of the deputy being fired, held personally liable, or even being reprimanded.

BACK THE BLUE!!!!!


Dumbass
 
johnphantom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Defund the police? How about hang the police?
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shryke: Probably won't be appealed unless she is guilty of predatory behavior.


??? completely irrelevant; the trial's over.

Defendant will almost certainly appeal to put financial pressure on the plaintiff to settle for less than the initial award.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
YAB doing what they do best. Cops will testify in uniform to make themselves look more trustworthy than anyone else. Wonder if that works for priests? In general, they have the least motivation to be trustworty as their goal is to make an arrest or get a conviction and there is virtually no penalty for dishonesty. Officers on Brady list are still officers and still testify. Those are just the ones caught with such an overwhelming amount of evidence against them for criminal activity that they could not weasel their way out of being added. Oh, and they are still cops.
 
