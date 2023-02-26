 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Dog eat dog dogma drama   (yahoo.com) divider line
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Check out the dog. Jaw has dropped thinking about the allegations being levied against it's owner.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dogma? Good movie.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's like Best in Show 2
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Mrs. Guttenberg has harassed, threatened, ranted, screamed, name called and asked people to lie for her to 'destroy' me," White wrote in a letter to the judge. "I will not apologize to Mrs. Guttenberg or Mr. Guttenberg simply because she is desperate to save face publicly." ("[She's] gonna get an 'FU,' not an apology," White told The Daily Beast.)

None of these pathetic excuses of humanity deserve dogs. They view dogs as trophies and not valued companions.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Mrs. Guttenberg has harassed, threatened, ranted, screamed, name called and asked people to lie for her to 'destroy' me," White wrote in a letter to the judge. "I will not apologize to Mrs. Guttenberg or Mr. Guttenberg simply because she is desperate to save face publicly." ("[She's] gonna get an 'FU,' not an apology," White told The Daily Beast.)

None of these pathetic excuses of humanity deserve dogs. They view dogs as trophies and not valued companions.


They should be given to dogs that rule over them. Make me another steak, hooman. In fact, do not stop making me steals. Ever.
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Defamation suits are nothing new for Guttenberg. In 2019, she sued the president of the Chihuahua Club of America (CCA) for an email in which a board member said she had witnessed Guttenberg "using antisemitic language at the [CCA] national."

"The words that came out of her mouth were very offensive like calling the President a Nazi and refuring [sic] to constration [sic] camps and Nazi Germany etc," the head of the Hudson Valley Chihuahua Club wrote to the board.

That sounds like the opposite of antisemitic to me.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When you go on a lawsuit happy power trip, don't be surprised when your pro se suit is shredded by both attorneys who are being paid on retainer and judges who refuse to put up with "he said, she said" bullshiat.
 
