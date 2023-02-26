 Skip to content
(NPR)   Despite their constant bleating and whining about the cost of inflation, Americans are continuing to spend great gobs of money on crap they don't need like drunk sailors on a 1-night shore leave   (npr.org) divider line
58
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it splurging, or are people just buying the same amount of fast food, movie tickets, etc and absorbing the costs?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm definitely splurging. Just bought a 4 corner buttkicker gamer plus thing for my sim racing rig.
Now when I go over kerbs, the whole thing will go, "bbrrrrrrpppp."
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm definitely splurging. I bought and extra carton of eggs to make butterscotch pudding this week. My wife said "Thomas, if you keep making butterscotch pudding, we'll be in the poor house!" and I said "At least the layers of fat will keep us warm in this Minnesota winter."
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It is almost as if the interest rate doesn't really do anything except increase corporate profits and has no real impact on the fully operational definition of "inflation".
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do you really "Need" fark, dumbmitter?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Another option: "I can only barely afford it now, not a snowball's chance in hell to do it if I wait."
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thecactusman17: Another option: "I can only barely afford it now, not a snowball's chance in hell to do it if I wait."


Yes, spend now, since my bank's saving rate will be out stripped by inflation.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: thecactusman17: Another option: "I can only barely afford it now, not a snowball's chance in hell to do it if I wait."

Yes, spend now, since my bank's saving rate will be out stripped by inflation.


Always has been. I don't think I've ever had a bank account that earned a whole percent in interest.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thecactusman17: Another option: "I can only barely afford it now, not a snowball's chance in hell to do it if I wait."


I bought as much film as my lead bag could fit while in Chicago, since Kodak announced price hikes again. I could just fridge it and either use it, or sell it on ebay in a year.

A lot of buying was simply put off, but eventually your shiatbox is going to die and you'll need to get another car.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: A lot of buying was simply put off, but eventually your shiatbox is going to die and you'll need to get another car.


Or your kid has her first wreck.

/The month after the Credit Union loan was paid off.
//Kid is okay, car safety features did their job.
///Three
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: kittyhas1000legs: A lot of buying was simply put off, but eventually your shiatbox is going to die and you'll need to get another car.

Or your kid has her first wreck.

/The month after the Credit Union loan was paid off.
//Kid is okay, car safety features did their job.
///Three


I spun off the interstate a month after getting my license, taking down a sign and narrowly missing a light pole.

Glad she's okay. She'll be more careful, and more wary of other drivers.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Americans are continuing to spend great gobs of money on crap they don't need like drunk sailors on a 1-night shore leave


Where exactly can one buy "drunk sailors on a 1-night shore leave" subby?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I spun off the interstate a month after getting my license, taking down a sign and narrowly missing a light pole.

Glad she's okay. She'll be more careful, and more wary of other drivers.


Yeah. We know she wasn't on her phone, because the battery was so dead that not even external power was working. Still she ran a red light. I think we was just target locked on getting to her destination.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: kittyhas1000legs: I spun off the interstate a month after getting my license, taking down a sign and narrowly missing a light pole.

Glad she's okay. She'll be more careful, and more wary of other drivers.

Yeah. We know she wasn't on her phone, because the battery was so dead that not even external power was working. Still she ran a red light. I think we was just target locked on getting to her destination.


My most recent trip to the states, and I hadn't driven on the roads in about 3 or 4 years. Trying to get onto a interstate that had entrances for east and west on the same side of the road.

With a set of traffic lights in between. Anyway I'm turning off, realize it's wrong, check my mirrors  to get back on the road safely and quickly. Straight through the red light.

/Got damn lucky for being so stupid
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I'm guilty of that. I just got my tax refund and I spent way more of it on useless crap than I had planned.

I have the discipline of a fly on shiat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm spending like mad but it's money I've been saving for the past year in anticipation of moving. After that I'm going to turn back into my thrifty self again. Good think I know how to make a stew. Take that bone, throw it in a pot with some broth, an onion, a potato... baby you got a stew goin'
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's prom season and I just bought my 17yo a new suit. Any parents out there price dress clothes recently? It's a trip.

I can't complain too much, we don't do church or anything, so my kids clothing costs are fairly minimal other than sports gear.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha subby.  HOTY territory!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good old NPR finger wagging.

Thanks, Subs!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: I'm definitely splurging. I bought and extra carton of eggs to make butterscotch pudding this week. My wife said "Thomas, if you keep making butterscotch pudding, we'll be in the poor house!" and I said "At least the layers of fat will keep us warm in this Minnesota winter."


Eggs are finally down to pre-bird flu levels near me, just picked up 18 cage-free eggs for $3.50 at Meijers.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Do you really "Need" fark, dumbmitter?


Yes obviously...but do you need Total Fark?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We learned it from you, Subby! We learned it from you.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A decade ago, I spent most of my surplus cash on CDs, DVDs, stuff on eBay I didn't need but had to have, now my extra cash after bills and rent goes to more groceries than usual, higher quality beer and a trip to the weed store once a month.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have noticed the cost of prostitutes willing to do *that* is much more a burden on my regular budget; but you know, prioritize as you need.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the powers that be keep speaking of runaway inflation, so best get it now before your buying power decreases.

/We splurged on TWO cartons of eggs this week.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you see Americans LOVE to biatch about shiat that the talking heads on their favorite do-their-thinking-for-them channel tell them to, but actually make a smart adjustment to living? Pffft. Silly talk. Jim and Bethany down the street just got a new Yukon we need to get an Escalade now.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: It is almost as if the interest rate doesn't really do anything except increase corporate profits and has no real impact on the fully operational definition of "inflation".


When the rates were going up and they predicted the huge recession I heard several talking heads say "to curb inflation we have to destroy the job market". I dont think "they" are done yet. Who knows.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm spending like mad but it's money I've been saving for the past year in anticipation of moving. After that I'm going to turn back into my thrifty self again. Good think I know how to make a stew. Take that bone, throw it in a pot with some broth, an onion, a potato... baby you got a stew goin'


How decadent...Using a baby in your stew...That's like 6 or 7 dollars a pound...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: Well the powers that be keep speaking of runaway inflation, so best get it now before your buying power decreases.

/We splurged on TWO cartons of eggs this week.


I thought about buying eggs last weekend, but first I checked the freezer section for Jones Breakfast Sausage and there was none.  Not going to spring for eggs unless I have Jones.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For millions of (luckier) Americans who have been able to WFH a lot, some have saved gobs of money on not commuting, not parking, delaying car purchases, not buying 'work clothes', 'work lunch', 'work Starbucks' and the rest.
 
milizard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: snocone: It is almost as if the interest rate doesn't really do anything except increase corporate profits and has no real impact on the fully operational definition of "inflation".

When the rates were going up and they predicted the huge recession I heard several talking heads say "to curb inflation we have to destroy the job market". I dont think "they" are done yet. Who knows.


What I find interesting is that no one is blaming the decrease in corporate income taxes. How about we reverse some of those tax cuts and see where that gets us with inflation?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As a former drunken sailor I take umbrage at this headline indicating drunken sailors and their lack of control during one night of shore leave. I can assure you that I have had last nights of shore leave but you only spend what you have left. I've never had just one night to spend it all.

// But the challenge would have been accepted.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
BIDEN INFLATION IS KILLING US HAVE YOU SEE THE PRICE OF EGGS STARTER PACK

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x583]


Obviously they have never seen the amount of poo on the streets in San Fran. I think the price tag on the project could be justified in being properly built to code, to even be able to handle what could be a lot of use. A lot.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow, people blowing their tax returns after filing them as soon as they got their W 2's.  No surprise there. I've gotten pretty good and keeping my tax bill down to within owing just a little bit. Why give the gov't an interest free loan that you have to ask back for when they would never do the same for you.....
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Americans are continuing to spend great gobs of money on crap they don't need like drunk sailors on a 1-night shore leave


Where exactly can one buy "drunk sailors on a 1-night shore leave" subby?


Hit any coastal glory hole during Fleet Week. You don't even have to buy them.
 
pacified
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I want more Americans to be poor. If they have more money they'll just make more trash and pollute more. Five pounds of trash a day per person! We did it!
 
12349876
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Is it splurging, or are people just buying the same amount of fast food, movie tickets, etc and absorbing the costs?


People doing the same special events and vacations that they used to and would have done in 2020, 2021 if there was no pandemic?
 
JeffMD
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
as a big box electronics employee I am on the front lines of witnessing bad financial decisions taking place. It is bad.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Buy now before the price goes up.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm currently putting a new roof on my house. Am I allowed to complain about inflation?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been dumping my money in to savings when I can. I think the most I've splurged on recently outside of necessities for myself and my elderly mother was Steam purchase the other day for around $30. Used to love building computers but after the video card crazyness and the crazy power requirements for parts these days I've cut that back a lot.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: For millions of (luckier) Americans who have been able to WFH a lot, some have saved gobs of money on not commuting, not parking, delaying car purchases, not buying 'work clothes', 'work lunch', 'work Starbucks' and the rest.


My commute cost was about $80/week for gas and $30/week for tolls.  I'm saving a bundle by working from home, despite the increase in my electric bill.  That doesn't even take into account the two hours plus a day I save by not sitting in the parking lot incorrectly called a freeway.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

snocone: It is almost as if the interest rate doesn't really do anything except increase corporate profits and has no real impact on the fully operational definition of "inflation".


Hmmm I have several corporations and the high interest rates have not increased my profits.Maybe because what you said may sound catchy but be completely wrong.

Even lenders do not want high rates since they borrow at that rate to lend out so they either trim their profits to be competitive or leave their % profit the same and handle less loans due to the high price tag.

High rates don't affect people not borrowing and people with fixed rate loans which should be EVERYONE after years of crazy low rates.

FYI these rates are not high. In the 80s mortgages were 10 to 16.7%. Ya those "cheap" houses cost a fortune unless you had cash.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hmmm... Built myself a new work PC last year, that was several grand.  Other than that not much big money splurging really. We've started buying the nicer groceries at the store because it's still vastly cheaper than going out and the higher quality ingredients really do make a difference.  Only big "new" thing is we're drinking out at the bar more often because the prohibitive cost keeps us to 2 drinks each rather than spending that same $40 on a bottle and drinking most of it in a night.  We're supporting our favorite local businesses and also cutting back how much we drink.  It's probably still not healthy but it's definitely healthier ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Americans aren't really bleating about inflation.
In fact, this has been a corporate talking point that's been promulgated in the media and government in preparation for the RECESSION, OMG, that hasn't really materialized.
Gonna have to raise rates to stop the RECESSION AND CURB inflation.
And then they tell you to buy gold right away, since the whole economy and country is going to hell and being destroyed by the Marxists, the head leader boss of whom is Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the labor market is as tight as it has been in 50 years. Probably because of the 1,130,000 people who died of COVID, then the untold number who have long covid and can't work.

People need to turn off their teevees.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

milizard: Vtimlin: snocone: It is almost as if the interest rate doesn't really do anything except increase corporate profits and has no real impact on the fully operational definition of "inflation".

When the rates were going up and they predicted the huge recession I heard several talking heads say "to curb inflation we have to destroy the job market". I dont think "they" are done yet. Who knows.

What I find interesting is that no one is blaming the decrease in corporate income taxes. How about we reverse some of those tax cuts and see where that gets us with inflation?


Who's gonna do that? Not the Republicans or the Democrats as a whole.
 
