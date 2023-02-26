 Skip to content
(Slate) Increasingly nervous Slate writer explains that he's much more valuable than a chat bot and nobody should believe one could ever replace him
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clowns in Congress
Youtube w_VwP8yf5TI
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeet him, and replace him with hot giggling Japanese anime AI chatbot, stat.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a writer for Slate, I have always believed that journalism is an art form that cannot be easily replicated by machines. That's why the rise of chatbots in the media industry has me feeling increasingly nervous. I know that my value as a journalist is rooted in my ability to connect with readers on a human level, and I don't believe that chatbots can ever truly replace that.

Chatbots are computer programs designed to mimic human conversation. They use artificial intelligence and natural language processing to respond to users' queries and engage in dialogue. They have become increasingly popular in recent years, particularly in the customer service and e-commerce sectors. But now, some media organizations are starting to use chatbots to produce news content.

At first glance, it might seem like chatbots are a great way to generate news stories quickly and efficiently. After all, they can process vast amounts of data and produce articles in a matter of seconds. But in reality, chatbots simply cannot replace the depth and nuance that human journalists bring to their work.
For one thing, chatbots lack the ability to ask follow-up questions and dig deeper into a story. They can only provide information that has been explicitly programmed into them. This means that their reporting is limited to what they have been told, and they cannot uncover new angles or insights that might emerge during an interview or investigation.
Furthermore, chatbots cannot match the human touch that makes journalism so compelling. As journalists, we don't just report the facts - we also tell stories that resonate with our readers. We bring a sense of empathy and understanding to our work that is simply impossible for chatbots to replicate. When we write about a tragedy or a triumph, we do so with the knowledge that our words will affect real people in real ways. Chatbots, on the other hand, lack that emotional connection and can only provide sterile, robotic reporting.

In short, chatbots may be useful for some tasks, but they are no substitute for human journalists. We bring a level of depth and nuance to our reporting that simply cannot be replicated by machines. We have the ability to connect with our readers on a human level, to tell stories that inspire and engage. Chatbots may be able to churn out news stories at lightning speed, but they will never be able to replace the value that human journalists bring to the table.

So, to anyone who thinks that chatbots are the future of journalism, I would urge you to think again. Yes, they may be able to produce news content quickly and efficiently, but they can never match the value that human journalists bring to their work. We are storytellers, investigators, and truth-seekers - and no chatbot can ever replace that.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigative journalism? No. Your bs op-ed piece? Eh, probably a wash but cheaper. So, round to chatbot.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
~~~or~~~ is this some devious chat bot trickery?! perhaps they are toying with us already... make the Slate writer verify their humanity!
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first computers couldn't beat a human at chess either. How are they doing now? ... ah.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You wrote that with a chatbot, right?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omf i love you so much.  flawless execution.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am a normal human typing with my human hands.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: I am a normal human typing with my human hands.


For the last time, Ted Cruz, you're only allowed in the poltab
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello Slate writer. Have you considered a rewarding career in the service industries?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait!  Slate has been using human writers for the past 10 years?  Oh dear.
 
ansius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a researcher who struggles to write, I think that these generative AIs are wonderful. I haven't got to the point of actually using them to do my writing yet because it still makes a lot of factual mistakes.

But as long as you fact check it, they're a wonderful tool.

The important thing is to have something novel and necessary to be put into the written word.
So yeah, if I was a hack writer or a copy-writer, I'd be worried
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ChatGPT putting Slate writers on the street is the feel good story of this summer.
 
acouvis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Given how journalism has already declined in the last 2 decades it doesn't matter if he is right or not.  It's going to happen.

Just look at how Newsweek is now.  Would anyone in their 20s believe it used to not be trash?
 
Muso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I am a normal human typing with my human hands.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So why is journalism welcoming them?

Because they don't have to pay the bot. And if you couldn't figure that out, you're probably not better at your job than the bot.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why do you think you are a ChatGPT?
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Frankly, the fact that the world is so quickly embracing AI horrifies me.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Russ1642: Ambitwistor: As a writer for Slate, I have always believed that journalism is an art form that cannot be easily replicated by machines. That's why the rise of chatbots in the media industry has me feeling increasingly nervous. I know that my value as a journalist is rooted in my ability to connect with readers on a human level, and I don't believe that chatbots can ever truly replace that.


While I agree with you I have to say this is why you all need a strong union.
 
Doryphore
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to learn to code
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: Frankly, the fact that the world is so quickly embracing AI horrifies me.


As with every other Sci-fi doomsday scenario, humans have opted to speed run it. Look on the bright side. All of them will happen at once, so it's going to be an amazingly interesting time to be alive.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Doryphore: Maybe it's time to learn to code


ChatGPT can already write code. Really if anyone who works on a computer is thinking "there's no way AI could replace me" you are wrong.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mostly agree with the author, but they come off as petulant. Some of the freelance jobs I've picked up are just editing ChatGPT material. While the output is reasonably competent, it's also mostly soulless. I've found myself practically rewriting the pieces. Rather than post some Luddite screed, I plan to improve my writing. I'd suggest the author do the same.
 
