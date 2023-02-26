 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Of course you can spend your tax return on whatever you want. Just don't admit it I guess. Especially if it's a pound of weed for $500   (local10.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

403 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2023 at 1:24 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
farking Florida ditch weed.

I can get the cheap legal, good stuff for 720.
Of course I don't have to buy a pound because I can go to the store and buy a joint or up to 2.5 Oz. It would take me months to smoke that much.

And the cops wouldn't hassle me.

farking Florida ditch weed.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$500/pound? What kind of garbage is that? I haven't been into it in over 30 years, but we couldn't have gotten bargain basement Mexican sh*tweed for $500/lb, then.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You probably have to smoke the whole lb to get high at 500$ a lb.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You receive a tax refund, you file a tax return, idiotmitter.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm learning that, what I've referred to as "lowers," since they come from the lower part of the plant that gets less light, are being called "littles" and being sold for around $500/lb.

So this is likely really fluffy buds from a higher quality harvest.

He could also be getting some super mids. Since it's Florida, it's a crapshoot.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I should smoke a bowl with my accountant.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why did he even need to bring that irrelevant information to the cop's attention?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The target looks like he may be the member of a visible minority.  Accordingly, the police were obligated to ask him where he got the money for the weed.

I believe one thing: he had some type of check stub from the IRS for about $500.

I doubt three things: that the material was Florida ditch weed, and, that it cost $500, and, that it weighed a pound.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
$500 a pound, it's probably oregano.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

question_dj: I'm learning that, what I've referred to as "lowers," since they come from the lower part of the plant that gets less light, are being called "littles" and being sold for around $500/lb.

So this is likely really fluffy buds from a higher quality harvest.


We always called bud like that "beaster" up here in WNY, a couple growers I consult with call them "sugar flowers" and mostly use them for bubble hash or concentrate pressing, as they are terrible to smoke. They tend to be more grassy tasting due to the chlorophyll levels.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn I'm glad it's legal here
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beezeltown: $500/pound? What kind of garbage is that? I haven't been into it in over 30 years, but we couldn't have gotten bargain basement Mexican sh*tweed for $500/lb, then.


I'm chuckling because my buddy just got bad from the mountains this season with 40 pounds of high grade indica and hybrids across six strains.

My first pound was free, future pounds will cost me $500
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: beezeltown: $500/pound? What kind of garbage is that? I haven't been into it in over 30 years, but we couldn't have gotten bargain basement Mexican sh*tweed for $500/lb, then.

I'm chuckling because my buddy just got bad from the mountains this season with 40 pounds of high grade indica and hybrids across six strains.

My first pound was free, future pounds will cost me $500


Best. Gym Membership. Ever.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I should smoke a bowl with my accountant.


Bring milk?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It should absolutely be legal, but if you just bought a pound of weed, don't speed like that.  Especially 10 over in a 25 zone, they're guaranteed to be a speed trap.  Back in the day, if we had so much as a quarter bag on us, we drove like grandma going to the drug store.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: The target looks like he may be the member of a visible minority


A rare Florida Latino.
 
emonk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pound of weed?  Meh.  Driving without a license? Hang the sumnabiatch.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
$500 a pound USD?

I'll sell you a pound that's way better.

Guarantee it'll have less stems And be way more potent.

(If it didn't hit the floor, I'd usually make butter with it )
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

beezeltown: $500/pound? What kind of garbage is that? I haven't been into it in over 30 years, but we couldn't have gotten bargain basement Mexican sh*tweed for $500/lb, then.


... sorry that you didn't have the right connections. ( ._.)
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.