(CNN)   The new thing these days is going on a darkness retreat, where you can escape from life's big questions like "Why am I paying $250 a night to stay here when I have a perfectly good closet at home that's free?"   (cnn.com)
    Stupid, Science, Therapy, Nature, Human brain, Czech Republic, Meditation, Darkness, Consciousness  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A fool and his money are soon parted.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My town has no police, no building codes, and no zoning laws, but it does have a tax assessor.

She was by last week to look at the buildings I'm currently helping renovate.  One of them she declared had a basement, which is an extra charge.  It's a 4' tall unfinished crawlspace.  When we objected she claimed we could finish iat and put a child's bedroom down there.

Now we responded by staring at her in jaw open shock, immediately submitted an appeal, and debated calling someone to check on her children - but now after reading this I have a much better idea.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can come out of the closet any time, subby. Fark is here for you.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: You can come out of the closet any time, subby. Fark is here for you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Squid_for_Brains: You can come out of the closet any time, subby. Fark is here for you.

[Fark user image 750x446]


His hair was perfect
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He only threw five interceptions while.in there.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
no1curr
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You need all the help you can get when deciding whether to keep living in Green Bay, WI
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: He only threw five interceptions while.in there.


Yeah but three of them were to Kerby Joseph!
 
Cheron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CSB/ A couple of years ago I spent eight days canoeing in northern Maine. Get up, break camp, paddle, eat lunch, paddle, make camp, sleep. A very simple and basic existence. A couple of days in we forgot about work, and emails and didn't even really know what day it was. More relaxing than doing nothing just a primordial way of life.

It was costing us about $40/ day for food, rentals, and to the state of Maine for maintaining campsites. We talked about dressing in furs, getting birch bark canoes, and marketing to rich New Yorkers for $300/day as a detox experience.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cheron: CSB/ A couple of years ago I spent eight days canoeing in northern Maine. Get up, break camp, paddle, eat lunch, paddle, make camp, sleep. A very simple and basic existence. A couple of days in we forgot about work, and emails and didn't even really know what day it was. More relaxing than doing nothing just a primordial way of life.

It was costing us about $40/ day for food, rentals, and to the state of Maine for maintaining campsites. We talked about dressing in furs, getting birch bark canoes, and marketing to rich New Yorkers for $300/day as a detox experience.


How's the WiFi out there?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just got finished with my darkness retreat!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Let the sun shine in.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was expecting an article about retreats to dark areas of the country so you could do amateur astronomy without the light pollution.

I've taken my Towa 339 to a few remote spots and have been rewarded with fantastic views.  I do need a bit of light to change my lenses, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/here it is just before I brought it out for the 2017 solar eclipse
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cheron: CSB/ A couple of years ago I spent eight days canoeing in northern Maine. Get up, break camp, paddle, eat lunch, paddle, make camp, sleep. A very simple and basic existence. A couple of days in we forgot about work, and emails and didn't even really know what day it was. More relaxing than doing nothing just a primordial way of life.

It was costing us about $40/ day for food, rentals, and to the state of Maine for maintaining campsites. We talked about dressing in furs, getting birch bark canoes, and marketing to rich New Yorkers for $300/day as a detox experience.


Probably need to charge closer to $899.00 a day for basic, and $1199.00 for the extended package.  Influencers love to be fleeced.  Just get them all to sign waivers for everything, cause you know their idea of primitive living is vastly different than reality.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A good edible, a dark room with a mattress and blanket fort, some triply music and you're there.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love the darkness

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Why am I did my company paying $250 a night to stay here when I have a perfectly good closet at home that's free?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Rodgers is no stranger to alternative therapies. He credits psychedelics like psilocybin and ayahuascafor helping to alleviate his fear of death and deepening a sense of self-love

Because if anyone needs to love himself more, it's Aaron Rodgers.
 
