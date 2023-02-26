 Skip to content
(The Week) Get ready for Greenland, the world's largest island, to become a tourist mecca. Subby doesn't know if the islands 57,000 residents have thought this cunning plan all the way through
54
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With GCC thawing it out, Greenland will eventually be the (very delicious) bone of contention in a major war. The mineral wealth locked in the land is immense, and Greenland has huge potential value as the eastern terminus of a no-longer-frozen-solid Northwest Passage. That's a lot of wealth to leave in the hands of 57,000 natives "badly in need of Liberation from their cruel and oppressive Danish Overlords" if you get my drift.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go Greenland!  Down with Iceland!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Harlee: With GCC thawing it out, Greenland will eventually be the (very delicious) bone of contention in a major war. The mineral wealth locked in the land is immense, and Greenland has huge potential value as the eastern terminus of a no-longer-frozen-solid Northwest Passage. That's a lot of wealth to leave in the hands of 57,000 natives "badly in need of Liberation from their cruel and oppressive Danish Overlords" if you get my drift.


You've been playing RISK haven't you?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

cdn.publish0x.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]


No man is an island
But every man has a peninsula
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. There goes my Plague Inc strategy.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]


It's a continent.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]


I think the continental classification supersedes the island part.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Is this really what you want?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just speak the official language, Greenlandic, and keep road signs and all public signs in it.

Greenlandic (Kalaallisut), which is part of the Inuit languages spoken in Alaska, Canada and Greenland, is divided into three dialects. West Greenlandic (Kalaallisut), is the main variety but in addition, there are East Greenlandic (Tunumiit oraasiat) and the Thule Greenlandic (Inuktun).

West Greenlandic is the official language which all children learn in addition to Danish and English. In small towns and settlements it is not unusual for only Greenlandic to be spoken and English may possibly be understood or spoken only to a very limited degree.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to the Eureka Weather Station on Ellesmere Island just due west of Greenland, and I'll tell you, there ain't fark all up there. It is freaky to be that far from civilization.

If a fox, bunny, musk ox or wolf bit us while we were there, you'd be flown 1,0000 km to Yellowknife to get rabies shots (they treat everything like it is rabid even if it isn't up there). I didn't include polar bears in the list because if a polar bear is biting you, you are dinner.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]


Technically, all but two continents are islands.

Africa didn't used to be one, but then they dug the Suez Canal.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have wanted to go to Greenland to my entire life. I've spent so many hours reading books and watching documentaries about it.

Stay away, tourists. It was mine first!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: With GCC thawing it out, Greenland will eventually be the (very delicious) bone of contention in a major war. The mineral wealth locked in the land is immense, and Greenland has huge potential value as the eastern terminus of a no-longer-frozen-solid Northwest Passage. That's a lot of wealth to leave in the hands of 57,000 natives "badly in need of Liberation from their cruel and oppressive Danish Overlords" if you get my drift.


Maybe we should offer to buy it. And then have a hissy fit when they say no.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]

No man is an island
But every man has a peninsula


Every man?
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]

No man is an island
But every man has a peninsula


Some wise words I once read on a public bathroom wall:
"Every man is an island, but when ur peeing, ur a nation!"
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: I have wanted to go to Greenland to my entire life. I've spent so many hours reading books and watching documentaries about it.

Stay away, tourists. It was mine first!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie. If someone popped into the thread and was like "native Greenlander here" I would be so excited and have like 1000 questions.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Just speak the official language, Greenlandic, and keep road signs and all public signs in it.

Greenlandic (Kalaallisut), which is part of the Inuit languages spoken in Alaska, Canada and Greenland, is divided into three dialects. West Greenlandic (Kalaallisut), is the main variety but in addition, there are East Greenlandic (Tunumiit oraasiat) and the Thule Greenlandic (Inuktun).

West Greenlandic is the official language which all children learn in addition to Danish and English. In small towns and settlements it is not unusual for only Greenlandic to be spoken and English may possibly be understood or spoken only to a very limited degree.


Farkers already speak Greenlandic, so when's the first Fark party over there?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
people would buy tickets to watch the last glacier slide into the ocean
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 465x314]
Is this really what you want?


Maybe. What brand of beer is it?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]


Fark user imageView Full Size

It will be a lot smaller when the ice is all gone.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Greenland, you're about 50 to 80 years too early for this.  You need to let climate change cook the earth for a bit longer.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]


Australia is a murderous hellscape of deadly plants and animals, leathery tans and boomerangs.  And the seasons are reversed.  Just a bizarre landmass.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]


Um... according to Google maps' scaling


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

batlock666: The Smails Kid: Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]

No man is an island
But every man has a peninsula

Every man?


Well, not John Bobbit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]


No
 
krispos42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]

[Fark user image 850x720]
It will be a lot smaller when the ice is all gone.


it looks like Greenland is actually a couple of big islands surrounding an inland sea.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Next pandemic, I gotta move to Greenland before they shut down their ports.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mercator's Projection makes Greenland appear to be much bigger than it actually is.

We have all been looking at Mercator's Projection for our entire lives.


It's still big, but not that big.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Finally truth in advertising!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Mercator's Projection makes Greenland appear to be much bigger than it actually is.
We have all been looking at Mercator's Projection for our entire lives.
It's still big, but not that big.


Gall--Peters Projection
Youtube vVX-PrBRtTY
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]

Technically, all but two continents are islands.

Africa didn't used to be one, but then they dug the Suez Canal.


71% of the planet is water, any landmass is an island
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island

Isn't Australia an island?
[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]

Um... according to Google maps' scaling

[Fark user image 800x1035]


Greenland is 28% the area of Australia.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]

Um... according to Google maps' scaling


[Fark user image 800x1035]


Greenland is about 3.6 times smaller than Australia. Australia is approximately 7,741,220 sq km, while Greenland is approximately 2,166,086 sq km, making Greenland 27.98% the size of Australia.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Mercator's Projection makes Greenland appear to be much bigger than it actually is.

We have all been looking at Mercator's Projection for our entire lives.


It's still big, but not that big.


'Mercator's Projection'

I now have a new excuse for disappointing my coital partners.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I have wanted to go to Greenland to my entire life. I've spent so many hours reading books and watching documentaries about it.

Stay away, tourists. It was mine first!


So we all have to wait on your lazy ass? Let's see how that works out for you
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]

Um... according to Google maps' scaling


[Fark user image image 800x1035]


That probably isn't accurate. Greenland gets the slip of turning a sphere into a plane, area is added to parts of the world sans people so it makes sense
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I have wanted to go to Greenland to my entire life. I've spent so many hours reading books and watching documentaries about it.

Stay away, tourists. It was mine first!


Your definition of "dune" might be slightly different than mine.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: sephjnr: Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]

Um... according to Google maps' scaling


[Fark user image 800x1035]

Greenland is about 3.6 times smaller than Australia. Australia is approximately 7,741,220 sq km, while Greenland is approximately 2,166,086 sq km, making Greenland 27.98% the size of Australia.


You bolded the stupid part
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Just speak the official language, Greenlandic, and keep road signs and all public signs in it.

Greenlandic (Kalaallisut), which is part of the Inuit languages spoken in Alaska, Canada and Greenland, is divided into three dialects. West Greenlandic (Kalaallisut), is the main variety but in addition, there are East Greenlandic (Tunumiit oraasiat) and the Thule Greenlandic (Inuktun).

West Greenlandic is the official language which all children learn in addition to Danish and English. In small towns and settlements it is not unusual for only Greenlandic to be spoken and English may possibly be understood or spoken only to a very limited degree.


Three languages? How can anyone function like that? - some American
 
NINEv2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Veloram: Welp. There goes my Plague Inc strategy.


Start with Madagascar instead.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
satwcomic.comView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TBH, I'd rather spend my vacation time in Hawaii or some other tropical-ish location.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Finally, Erik the Red's long game has payed off.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: BitwiseShift: Just speak the official language, Greenlandic, and keep road signs and all public signs in it.

Greenlandic (Kalaallisut), which is part of the Inuit languages spoken in Alaska, Canada and Greenland, is divided into three dialects. West Greenlandic (Kalaallisut), is the main variety but in addition, there are East Greenlandic (Tunumiit oraasiat) and the Thule Greenlandic (Inuktun).

West Greenlandic is the official language which all children learn in addition to Danish and English. In small towns and settlements it is not unusual for only Greenlandic to be spoken and English may possibly be understood or spoken only to a very limited degree.

Farkers already speak Greenlandic, so when's the first Fark party over there?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Here's just one, alright the longest one, word in Greenlandic Inuit Syllabic, but your Canadian girlfriend already told you that.  She learned it from her other boyfriend.  The stop sign is in English and a Canadian Inuit language.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: DuneClimber: I have wanted to go to Greenland to my entire life. I've spent so many hours reading books and watching documentaries about it.

Stay away, tourists. It was mine first!

So we all have to wait on your lazy ass? Let's see how that works out for you


 I resent that.

I may still be here laying in bed at 12:30 PM, but that doesn't mean I'm lazy!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Sin_City_Superhero: Greenland, the world's largest island


Isn't Australia an island?

[cdn.publish0x.com image 400x356]

Um... according to Google maps' scaling


[Fark user image


I'm kind of impressed you were able to set the hook on a couple of them.
 
