(Times Union)   If you stop paying your rent, don't have a meth lab. If you have a meth lab don't have child porn   (timesunion.com) divider line
wouldestous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i find your lack of comments disturbing
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And definitely never bet against a Sicilian when death is on the line.
 
Kar98
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One crime at a time.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One crime at a time or you're doing time.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
IANAL but I'm reasonably that having those things is not okay even if you do pay rent.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
reasonably certain
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How incompetent must you be to have a meth lab and not be able to pay the rent?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you have child porn, don't have a Geek Squad™ Annual Systems Tune-Up.

If you have a Geek Squad™ Annual Systems Tune-Up, don't have Nelson at the Ahwatukee location do it.

If you have Nelson at the Ahwatukee location do it, don't say I didn't warn you.
 
Kar98
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

talkertopc: IANAL but I'm reasonably that having those things is not okay even if you do pay rent.


Nobody said these things are OK. Where were you getting that from?
 
Kar98
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: How incompetent must you be to have a meth lab and not be able to pay the rent?


Free market capitalism means not everybody who tries his hand at an enterprise gets rich by it. You can do everything right and still fail.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Crash Test Dumbass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A meth lab is an illicit operation that has the equipment and chemicals needed to produce the powerful stimulant methamphetamine, according to information online.

Hey, thanks for looking that information up online. Really gives the article that "term paper" feel it had been missing.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Crash Test Dumbass: A meth lab is an illicit operation that has the equipment and chemicals needed to produce the powerful stimulant methamphetamine, according to information online.

Hey, thanks for looking that information up online. Really gives the article that "term paper" feel it had been missing.


It's the "according to information online" that really sells it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The lab was very sophisticated in some respects. He had a lot of very high-tech equipment in there, a lot of very expensive glassware, there were centrifuges in there, it was a very sophisticated operation," the inspector added.

I should start buying random pieces of lab equipment to use for totally benign reasons, just on the off chance that I get arrested and searched. Simply for the lulz in the local media and/or subsequent trial.

"Yes, upon our initial search of [me]'s residence, we found a variety of sophisticated lab equipment, including a centrifuge. Further testing, however, revealed that it was simply used to separate pulp from orange juice for those times when the store was out of the right kind."
 
Caelistis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Encrypt your comms. Encrypt your data, especially at rest. This is 2023. If you are going to engage in illicit activity, you should know this.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It looks like someone is playing the game of Poor Life Choices and going for a high score.  Good luck man, the competition is fierce!
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: How incompetent must you be to have a meth lab and not be able to pay the rent?


He had expensive glassware. You can pay rent or buy expensive glassware but you can't do both.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Uhh yeah pretty much nobody this advice
Do I need to call the cops, subby?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Encrypt your comms. Encrypt your data, especially at rest. This is 2023. If you are going to engage in illicit activity, you should know this.


Honestly if you have reach the cooking meth phase of your life, those kinds of decisions are beyond you, and probably always were.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kar98: talkertopc: IANAL but I'm reasonably that having those things is not okay even if you do pay rent.

Nobody said these things are OK. Where were you getting that from?


I did not think a /s was need but there you go: /s
 
gonegirl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I know I'm assuming that these two things have a causative relationship instead of just a correlational one, but, I'm wondering if:

* He hated himself so much for being into kiddie porn that he started doing ALL THE METH, or

* He was doing so much meth that he was just grabbing massive porn hauls off the dark web and not caring what he was grabbing
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With the fumes coming from a Meth lab. I find it hard to believe everyone in the building didn't know.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Schenectady

Shen-ekt-adee...  sen-es-ta-dee....  sin-ec.. oh, nevermind.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: How incompetent must you be to have a meth lab and not be able to pay the rent?


TFA hints that might not have been selling.

Maybe he was to tweaked to pay rent.

I did amphetamine back when I liked going to raves, and I can see missing rent. First you're to out of it to care about anything but music and drugs, and then on the comedown you're just tied to the bed in a depressed state.

Other than using all your energy, you also deplete your endorphins. So you can be farked up until the next weekend. Rinse and repeat.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll bet he was fun at parties.

Just not the kind with little kids.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A meth lab is an illicit operation that has the equipment and chemicals needed to produce the powerful stimulant methamphetamine, according to information online.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: How incompetent must you be to have a meth lab and not be able to pay the rent?


The meth was for himself, and he got so high so often and jerked off so much with degenerate stuff that he forgot to pay rent.

I can see it. He's a junkie. That's what junkies do. Farking junkies! Hate em.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.