(Al Jazeera)   Day 368 of WW3: Wagner group continues its triumphant advance of feet per day. Orc mercenary leader Prigozhin claims they have captured the village of Yahidne, just north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion
68
    News, Al Jazeera, Russia, France, Facebook, Twitter, Arabic, Middle East, Television  
•       •       •

68 Comments     (+0 »)
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many dead russians per inch is that?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you a regular participant or a lurker in these daily war threads? Feel free to post one of these badges to your account page.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SO weird! Fark won't let me post the Participation medal image! Fark keeps giving an "unfetchable URL" error. And what's with the clouded, obscured image on previous days? So I had to make a "snapshot" of it. That worked.

Last thread for this post, and for you to claim your badge.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: SO weird! Fark won't let me post the Participation medal image! Fark keeps giving an "unfetchable URL" error. And what's with the clouded, obscured image on previous days? So I had to make a "snapshot" of it. That worked.


Send a report to Farkback at https://www.fark.com/farkback addressed to the tech folks. It may take a while to answer, though, as it is the weekend.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Moderator: Harlee: SO weird! Fark won't let me post the Participation medal image! Fark keeps giving an "unfetchable URL" error. And what's with the clouded, obscured image on previous days? So I had to make a "snapshot" of it. That worked.

Send a report to Farkback at https://www.fark.com/farkback addressed to the tech folks. It may take a while to answer, though, as it is the weekend.


I sent back a couple of "Comment reports" that mentioned it, in this thread: https://www.fark.com/comments/12767602/Day-368-of-WW3-Drew-doesnt-need-no-stinking-badges#new.

Will that work?
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Moderator: Harlee: SO weird! Fark won't let me post the Participation medal image! Fark keeps giving an "unfetchable URL" error. And what's with the clouded, obscured image on previous days? So I had to make a "snapshot" of it. That worked.

Send a report to Farkback at https://www.fark.com/farkback addressed to the tech folks. It may take a while to answer, though, as it is the weekend.

I sent back a couple of "Comment reports" that mentioned it, in this thread: https://www.fark.com/comments/12767602/Day-368-of-WW3-Drew-doesnt-need-no-stinking-badges#new.

Will that work?


It needs to be sent to Farkback so the tech folks can address it.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Reports that China may be considering sending artillery and ammunition to support the Special Military Operation in Ukraine have raised morale among troops, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said last night in an interview on The Late Show with Two Rabid Wolves. "Soldiers at the front have high opinions of the 'Made in China' brand as their products are superior to any Russian-made good, and many have already developed a resistance to Melamine toxicity due to official Russian combat rations. Plus, the extra lead in artillery shells can only make them more effective," Peskov said, shortly before being drowned out by howls from the wolves as they turned on their handlers and viciously savaged them. Peskov was able to escape from the studio suffering only minor wounds and will next appear on the hit television show Moscow Morning with a Pack of Furious Drunken Baboons to discuss other affairs of state.

* Due to some concerns expressed by nations hoping to compete in the 2023 Moscow Olympics Blyaat Ball event, the Moscow Games coordinator has issued clarifications to the official Blyaat Ball rules. To avoid confusion, the sideline tire fire shall consist of no more than twenty burning truck tires, the goat corpse shall be inflated to no more than 10 PSI, and the offsides penalty for a kicker who has advanced more than ten feet into the septic pit will consist of three minutes in the penalty tilt-a-whirl while having to whistle the theme song to the American drama 'Dallas.' Official referees will be available pre-game to check the condition of both teams' arsenal of pitchforks and rotten meat to ensure fair play.

* The deputy Duma member who now faces a security investigation after filming himself with noodles hanging from his ears is not the first to suffer penalties for the tragic misuse of Russian idiom, according to the FSB archives. "To Western eyes, this may seem bizarre, yet 'hanging noodles from one's ears' is an ancient Russian saying meaning 'to tell lies,' a deputy archivist told our field reporter. "In 1961, a Stalingrad official was arrested and tortured for wearing pig rectums on his fingers as a show of defiance, and in 1983 two members of the Duma were charged with treason after ringleading a circus composed of trained gerbils on the steps of the Kremlin, which was sad because the gerbils were quite well trained to ride little bicycles." The Archivist further suggested that the current media personality threatening 'They Will Eat Moose Lips' may face sanctions if anyone can figure out what the hell that means.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: How many dead russians per inch is that?


Don't worry, it's well below the limit.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As we commemorate the 1 year anniversary of the start of Putin's 3 day* Special** Military*** "totally not a war" Operation****The return of the king! (celebratory doodle)

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of February 18 through February 24 (Days 360 to 366):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Or firing an ATGM at aid workers in Bakhmut. Rarely there will be a happy ending, often because the enemy is so stupid. Finally countries are calling Russia out on its crimes, but you have to wonder what took them so long. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one, here you go.

Back from helping another stubborn grandma move, our favorite terrible spaceman has a couple stories about his adventures. And I think we can all agree, that hot chocolate machine had it coming. Meanwhile, a fellow rail fan visited Kyiv on Rail Force One and was greeted by air raid sirens. Sirens set off by Russian jets and bombers. Despite us telling Russia Biden would be there. Putin must have thought he could scare Biden, but instead he comes across as even more impotent than before which is impressive considering his failure to launch. Somehow United Russia and RT's American affiliates spun this as a bad thing while praising Putin? If only they'd stop projecting their personal failings onto the US at large. Haters gonna hateDie mad about it. Still a great way to celebrate Presidents Day, from one president to another.

Congratulations to rfenster on winning the the vatnik cotton guessing contest! Bavovna goes the dynamite! The rest of us can claim our thread participant or lurker badges from Harlee and a doodler one from Bob AbleIrisclara has the rest covered. So many thread badges.

Speaking of bavovna, this statement from Sunak might have something to do with the explosions this week although I do hope it's really ATACMS. If and when we decide to give those, we'll probably find out well after the fact just like when HIMARS o'clock started a week or two before we announced that we'd given them to Ukraine. At least they're getting new tanks and IFVs with the first Bradley crews ready to fight and Leopards not far behind. Good thing they're quick studies because with every NATO country donating (where possible, and while supplies last), they're going to have a wide array of gear that will allow them to fist the Russians from any direction. Then again, Ukraine's internal arms industry will have some interesting toys for us to try when the dust settles, too. Especially compared to Russia's arms industry which will be struggling just to replace losses thanks to the slow pressure of sanctions. As further evidence that they're stuck in the past, Russia threatened to start testing nukes above ground again. Bold of them to assume they've still got the technical ability.

For those of us who are visual learners, this is what Ukraine looked like before versus after the invasion.

Cowshed update: Not content to be outdone by Prigozhin cooking up stupidity in Bakhmut, Shoigu got in on the action and is responsible for the zombie wave assaults on Vuhledar as Medic Zero explains. It seems a large impetus behind it is Russian mystical thinking around numbers and dates. In trying to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of this war, Russia is throwing away manpower all along the line trying to find a little victory anywhere. Ironically, the joint assault with the remnants of the crook cook's Stalinist prison brigades are the ones actually paying off finally. Probably the only thing paying right now if reports are true. At the start of the week, Wagner and Russian units had finally pushed to the outskirts of Krasna Hora on the northern edge of Bakhmut with a Ukrainian counter in the southern outskirts easing pressure there. It's been a slow slog since thenBakhmut holds for now. Although the Russian push is unlikely to have long-term success, we shouldn't discount Russia's ability to inflict stinging losses in the short run. With the caveat that it will also likely exhaust Russia's power much like the initial drive to Kyiv did. And how did that turn out for him? The only tanks that made it there were war prizes and burned out hulks. This time the prize could be Melitopol and Mariupol which would cut off Crimea now that Russia's in the "what army?" phase of the invasion. Fortunately we'll all be able to drink vatnik tears when the black soil grows wheat once againHooray beer!

I mean we've all seen Sanna Marin, so yeah I think all of us would download a Finn. Beats the idiots I had in my backyard this week"Useful idiots" the lot of them at best. Might go to the rallies today after I take care of some personal things. And in other news, my guess on Russia's W:K ratio a few weeks ago was spot on (3:1).

They say you can judge someone by the quality of their friends. Here's Putin'sCorrect your mistake indeed.

*Like the Hitchhiker's Guide trilogy, it's increasingly inaccurately named.
**It's special alright.
***If you ignore the PMCs and Stalinist prisoner brigades.
****Genocide. The word you're looking for is genocide.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

A request from rue_in_winter.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is aliveThe end is nigh! Good luck!

Tracianne is still in and out of the hospital. Finally some good (?) news, though. (Etsy link, for if and when she's able)

Father_Jack's foot is no longer proper farked (padre is just frustrated). It's responding well to hyperbaric O2 treatments and he won't need amputation, but lots and lots of PT. As such, updates will be less frequent.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda. And occasionally he channels Roy Batty/Rutger Hauer when discussing what he reads there.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases, assuming no booms. Same things as above.

Bob Able's modeling of Medic's movements.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The O* Word

I have heard many negative words thrown at Russians and Ukrainians.  I oppose some of the terms.  I usually refer to the Russian soldiers in Ukraine as criminals.  It is the most accurate description of them.  The invasion of Ukraine is illegal, and everyone actively participating in the invasion is guilty.

You may take note I said Russian soldiers and not Russian citizens.  There is a difference.  The Russian citizens can be powerless to change and or convinced that the war is not illegal.  It is separate issue.  And those that ran away to other countries, hmm... another issue too.

You made find it odd that some of the additional crimes committed in Ukraine I am willing to overlook.  Yes crime is crime, but context is still important.  If Russian soldier is breaking into a store to steal food or water, I understand.  Yes soldier should not be in Ukraine, but hunger and thirst are huge motivators.  The Russian army does not supply proper food or water so soldier feels like they are forced to steal.

The crimes I will not overlook are the crimes that done for cruelty and degradation of Ukrainian people, murdering civilians, rape, torture, and sexual assaults.  Although I am not supreme arbitrator on the matter, crime that is the worst for me, is kidnapping of Ukrainian children.  It is truly reprehensible. The pain and suffering the parents must be facing is incomprehensible.  To know your child is still alive and you can not be with them.  I am not willing to debate about why one crime is worst than another.  You decide that for yourself. I know we can agree all the crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine are terrible.

I know it is impossible that those responsible will face justice.  And I have stated my personal opinion of arrests, trials, and putting ALL responsible against the wall.  There will be an end to the war and some justice will happen, but I fear not enough.

President Zelenskyy gave an interview with an American news person.  One of the things that I remember he said, "we must be careful not to lose our humanity fighting those who are acting inhuman."  And he may be repeating or restating what others have said, be careful not to become what you are fighting against.  We need to be careful stating ALL people of a nation are a derogatory term.  It serves no purpose and makes you closer to what we are fighting against.

I do not judge any Ukrainians fighting against Russia for the words they use against Russian soldiers.  And of course I am not judge over any people or comment on Fark or other websites.  I understand the anger and frustration.

After the war, much like after Great Patriotic war, reconciliation must happen.    How the reconciliation happens, how long it takes, and what reconciliation looks like, is partially being decided now.

/ just my thoughts, please ignore them if you disagree
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (many of these are old, tag me with updates):

GardenWeasel with a piece of advice.

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis.

Tembaarmswide's surgery follow up went well. Still figuring out the transit situation.

Condolences to Autodave on his father's recent death. He's still looking for someone or something to donate his father's unused nebulizer medications to.

Mederu's Vatnik bingo card is full. Still need an update on her brother, though.

Cobere's got good news from the doctor and the SSA.

Ian Flummoxed's life advice.

Jposkey's lizard got a Ukrainian present. Get your mind out of the gutter.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning and Happy Day of Sun to you all!

Here's a new video from the quite popular Artur Rehi:

Chinese lend-lease to Russia | Leopards have arrived | Ukraine Update
Youtube -NcHA55ibNE


And some hopefully happiness-inducing imagery:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: How many dead russians per inch is that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as long as we're all day-dreaming about the day "Tsar" Putin gets what he deserves due to his irredentist and genocidal nature, I thought this was an interesting (2 years old) take on other things that won't ever return to Russia:

Who Would Be Tsar of Russia Today? | Romanov Family Tree
Youtube nMj08bfbi-g
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and not to spam the thread out too much but, is it EVER too early to sidetrack this into a food thread?

Of course not:

The History of Ukrainian Borshch
Youtube 4DPu-Ve_luU


Is everyone hungry now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinderfitles: bloobeary: How many dead russians per inch is that?

[Fark user image 250x179] [View Full Size image _x_]


And what is the scale of that map?

/Look, there's a little worm.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian Forces were cut from Bakhmut on the north
Youtube vrHgHxm9YWM

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 Feb: Finally! Russian Winter Campaign IS PUT TO AN END | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube ypRNl6AjxW8

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Decided to download the badge pic, then upload that to my profile instead of just linking it directly. Guessing whoever got P.O.ed about the badge will try again at some point when we're no longer paying attention to it.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
15k talkies protested in Berlin today. These geniuses make me see red
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: 15k talkies protested in Berlin today. These geniuses make me see red


TANKIES. Autocarrot is best carrot 🥕
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: 15k talkies protested in Berlin today. These geniuses make me see red


15k out of 3.6M people.  I think you could get 0.416% of any large city to protest something just to be contrarian.  I'd guess half of those assholes are too stupid to find Ukraine on a map.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Father_Jack: 15k talkies protested in Berlin today. These geniuses make me see red

TANKIES. Autocarrot is best carrot 🥕


Well, technically, if the're were walking around, calling them walkie talkies would be correct since they're just repeating what someone else is saying far away in Moscow.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kmfjd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harlee: SO weird! Fark won't let me post the Participation medal image! Fark keeps giving an "unfetchable URL" error. And what's with the clouded, obscured image on previous days? So I had to make a "snapshot" of it. That worked.

Last thread for this post, and for you to claim your badge.


Badges?

We don't need no stinking badges!
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So yesterday I noted the various countries' flags I saw at the pro-Ukraine rally at the Lincoln Memorial. There were two more I saw that I thought I should post (but didn't because the mobile version of the Fark was giving me fits): protest flags of Russia and Belarus. The white-blue-white Russian flag seems to have been created last year as an anti-war, anti-Putin symbol. The Belarussian one is from 1917 from what I can tell. BadCosmonaut would know more.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Okay it surely, obviously, matters to the people of Yahidne and I hope they get their houses back. But unless there's vespene gas or minerals in Yahidne that's a really modest farkin brag, even for a semi-delerius Russian dickpustule like Prigozhin.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Okay it surely, obviously, matters to the people of Yahidne and I hope they get their houses back. But unless there's vespene gas or minerals in Yahidne that's a really modest farkin brag, even for a semi-delerius Russian dickpustule like Prigozhin.


They must construct additional pylons
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: 15k talkies protested in Berlin today. These geniuses make me see red


there was also a big rally in support of Ukraine

https://www.euronews.com/2023/02/25/thousands-march-in-berlin-to-support-ukraine-on-one-year-anniversary-of-russias-invasion
 
Kalahari Kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: tinderfitles: bloobeary: How many dead russians per inch is that?

[Fark user image 250x179] [View Full Size image _x_]

And what is the scale of that map?

/Look, there's a little worm.


1:1, as far as I remember.....
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kmfjd: [Fark user image 850x1042]


Nah, I'm not feeling it. That tweet rings false.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kmfjd: [Fark user image 850x1042]


stopping shipment of weapons to Yemen is something I agree with, because fark Saudi Arabia
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harlee: Are you a regular participant or a lurker in these daily war threads? Feel free to post one of these badges to your account page.[Fark user image image 751x683]

[Fark user image image 775x672]


1 lurker medal plz
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: kmfjd: [Fark user image 850x1042]

stopping shipment of weapons to Yemen is something I agree with, because fark Saudi Arabia


that is, if this is a thing
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1085]


I got booted from a leftist meme group for posting this. no regrets.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
An interesting thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: kmfjd: [Fark user image 850x1042]

Nah, I'm not feeling it. That tweet rings false.


If you track it down on twitter, there's a video that definitely shows the "There are dozens of us . . . DOZENS!" vibe.

You could probably get that many people to protest Blyaat the Caat going into syndication.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

andrewagill: An interesting thread

[Fark user image image 263x750]


Oh! Thread is still in progress.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NHK has a series "Somewhere Street" where there's a cameraman walking around as a tourist in some town.  In 2019, they visited Kyiv.  Much of it's usually fluff, but they did touch a few times on the relationship with russia and the war in the east.

At some point in the last year, they did a 'special edition' of it, where they tacked onto the end some interviews and updates with people they interacted with:

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/tv/somewhere/20230226/4017125/
 
mederu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Good Morning and Happy Day of Sun to you all!

Here's a new video from the quite popular Artur Rehi:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-NcHA55ibNE]

And some hopefully happiness-inducing imagery:
[Fark user image 850x542]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x662]


*shakes tiny fist*

He usually posts 2-3 hours from now, odd to get such an early video. After watching it, well justified. Best of "the trinity" in months, probably the best Artur yet!
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kmfjd: [Fark user image image 850x1042]


I told you before. You're a very boring Orc, please go away.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: The O* Word

I have heard many negative words thrown at Russians and Ukrainians.  I oppose some of the terms.  I usually refer to the Russian soldiers in Ukraine as criminals.  It is the most accurate description of them.  The invasion of Ukraine is illegal, and everyone actively participating in the invasion is guilty.

You may take note I said Russian soldiers and not Russian citizens.  There is a difference.  The Russian citizens can be powerless to change and or convinced that the war is not illegal.  It is separate issue.  And those that ran away to other countries, hmm... another issue too.


I've been thinking I need to encourage speaking with greater precision on exactly this point.

There's no effective opposition to Putin and Putin-ism in Russia; ordinary people who want to leave normal lives have no means to do so except by fleeing to other countries.

Now that Russia is dependent upon a conscript army, prisoners and mercenaries, we need to speak with care as the powers that be in the Russian state are drafting more heavily from rural districts so as to not trouble the citizens of Moscow and St Petersburg where there is enough population density that something - some black swan event - might happen.

Fark user imageView Full Size


On December 17, 2010, Mohamed Bouazizi, a Tunisian fruit and vegetable vendor set himself on fire and started the Arab Spring. Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali stepped down after weeks of protests, ending his 24-year rule.

The following year, after 30 years in power, Mubarek was chased out of the Egyptian government in February 2011 after a mere 18 days of protests.

In Yemen that year some sort of riot in a prison resulted in President Ali Abdullah Saleh stepping down after 22 years.

Putin's been in power for decades. He must be looking at things like the recent events in Kazakhstan where they government raised the price of fuel and riots started as one of those weird and unpredictable fuse-lighting events.

Let's be a bit careful with our language. Yes, a lot of Russians support the criminal government but many are despairing and toddle along in silence; and many of the soldiers are not Russian, and whether or not they are, are fighting against their wills.

I expect that Russia will be another totalitarian state after Putin leaves his job feet first as there's no succession pipeline but in that long twilight struggle we must not give up the moral high ground.
 
