(NYPost)   Sorry NYC kids, nearly half of the city's DOE grads need to get re-edumacated before they can edumacate you because the system has failed to edumacate them   (nypost.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sáleenal Butler, 20, complained that teachers at her former high school, Millennium Art Academy in the Bronx, "got annoyed when people asked questions" - which was why she had to start her Bronx Community College career in a remedial math class.

All problems come from bad hiring. If you're annoyed by a question, you should be far away from the classroom. That's like a pilot being annoyed by the physics of lift.

The unpreparedness problem is only a problem for the poor. The rich are wildly quiet about it. Every year, the Ivy League and the public Ivy League accept valedictorians from impoverished districts. They quietly provide excellent remedial education for those freshmen.

Unpreparedness is only a problem if your school is not drawing off a 20-billion dollar endowment.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DOE grads?

Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Half the grads who wanted to go onto college.

I'd imagine that the total would be much higher/horrifying if you also included those that didn't want more edumacation and just went on with their lives.  75% of grads couldn't do the next step? Higher?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are no professional evaluations or metrics in this story.  It's just anecdotes from self admitted bad students that someone else is responsible for not educating them enough.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure they am be frupstrated.

No one wants to point out that this doesn't happen in other MSAs and zip codes or why.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like 20 years ago they reported that half the freshmen who entered HARVARD had to take a Remedial English class because they couldn't write a one-page essay like "How I Spent My Summer Vacation".
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reeducate them? I thought standard procedure was to give them a gun and a badge?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: There are no professional evaluations or metrics in this story.  It's just anecdotes from self admitted bad students that someone else is responsible for not educating them enough.


It's the NYPost.  People who are bad at their job blaming other people is the only thing they do.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: Like 20 years ago they reported that half the freshmen who entered HARVARD had to take a Remedial English class because they couldn't write a one-page essay like "How I Spent My Summer Vacation".


There are a lot of people who are very bright in one area but dumb as stumps in others. I made extra $$ in college by tutoring the engineering students in one of the best engineering colleges in the country, in classes like The Literature of Baseball, Psych 101, basically anything not math or science. They were brilliant in things I will never understand, but yeah, could not write on a 9th grade level.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mostly not the teachers' fault btw. Mostly, it's the low quality of the student body, compounded by mishandling of the program by administrators.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It's mostly not the teachers' fault btw. Mostly, it's the low quality of the student body, compounded by mishandling of the program by administrators.


Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Reeducate them? I thought standard procedure was to give them a gun and a badge?


The ones that want/went on to college had to have remedial classes, the other half are all good as you don't have to be able to read, write or do math to be a cop. See: Cop Math, police reports that don't match what actually happened, failure to read and understand police use of force policies etc.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least we can be consoled that the cost per student is far below average and this is happening in a low tax state.

/Wait....
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It's mostly not the teachers' fault btw. Mostly, it's the low quality of the student body, compounded by mishandling of the program by administrators.

Thank you, beat me to it.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: Like 20 years ago they reported that half the freshmen who entered HARVARD had to take a Remedial English class because they couldn't write a one-page essay like "How I Spent My Summer Vacation".


Sister Mary Elephant
Youtube TuRo6SLY44k
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Mostly, it's the low quality of the student body


All those urban types?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greatest country in the world indeed.

Any USA resume typically gets put in the "Sector 7G" pile.

They pull out their iphone to answer basic questions like what is a flip-flop? what is a latch?

supposed electrical engineering majors. Can't even write a simple FF in verilog without googling it.

Then again, we always need more parts changers and soldering station operators. [ Fancy way of saying we need ditch diggers and shiat shovelers ]
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Private_Citizen: Reeducate them? I thought standard procedure was to give them a gun and a badge?

The ones that want/went on to college had to have remedial classes, the other half are all good as you don't have to be able to read, write or do math to be a cop. See: Cop Math, police reports that don't match what actually happened, failure to read and understand police use of force policies etc.


TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So i guess the rarely asked question has been answered and it turns out our children isn't learning.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm almost surprised that the NYP didn't attack the elitist university for setting the bar too high for ordinary folks.

But the #1 rule in conservative yellow journalism is "Always Punch Down"
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: At least we can be consoled that the cost per student is far below average and this is happening in a low tax state.

/Wait....


I grew up in NYC, and the public schools have always been hit or miss and quality learning very dependent on individual teachers. My aunt graduated NYC public high school in 1984 with good grades and couldn't write a complete sentence to save her life. And every since then she has sucked at math as well.

I did a little better as my high school at the time had several teachers that really cared and did a fantastic job with us.

True CSB
Me and my best friend would sometimes cut out early during our senior year, we would sneak back into school in the afternoons just to go to our social studies class because Mr. Rosenthal was farking awesome and we always learned something new everyday. The guy inspired you to learn more, to read as much as you could your hands on, to look at issues from multiple perspectives and form your own opinions. He was a fantastic teacher. We had a few like that back in the early 80s, but most were drones handing out mimeograph work sheets telling the students to be quiet and study on their own while they sat at their desk reading magazine etc.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: So i guess the rarely asked question has been answered and it turns out our children isn't learning.


But theys teachers gradumated from collage.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is the biggest biatchfest about equity in high schooling along with cheerleading for school choice.

It's safe to ignore.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I'm sure they am be frupstrated.

No one wants to point out that this doesn't happen in other MSAs and zip codes or why.


This is 100% a nationwide problem. I'm retiring from the Army in a couple weeks, and I've spent my last few years as a recruiter. The best evidence that this problem is large scale is that the Army has created a course to teach soldiers enough to pass the ASVAB (that's a kind of entrance test, which consists of mostly high school level math and English) before they go to basic training. Basically, they enlist without an MOS (they're job in the Army, typically selected before enlisting) and then ship off to the course. Once they've passed the ASVAB they pick a job and go to basic. Oh, and that is in addition to the Army lowering the score that one needs to enlist from time to time.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: True CSB
Me and my best friend...


...might need some remedial English language composition.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Someone Else's Alt: True CSB
Me and my best friend...

...might need some remedial English language composition.


Different dialects use pronouns differently.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Someone Else's Alt: True CSB
Me and my best friend...

...might need some remedial English language composition.


Nope, never been down with 'my best friend and I'
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: GoldSpider: Someone Else's Alt: True CSB
Me and my best friend...

...might need some remedial English language composition.

Different dialects use pronouns differently.


My 'dialect' is Brooklyn Irish.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but what about all the rappers and NBA players these same schools churn out? That's got to be a dozen or so every decade, with a combined net worth in the billions.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: supposed electrical engineering majors. Can't even write a simple FF in verilog without googling it.


This sounds like a miscommunication in the job posting and dissimilar curriculums between job postings.  EE, at least where I went in the US, was often not focused on circuitry beyond the very basics.  Everyone had to take an introductory course that covered basic theory and the parts associated with them -- e.g. voltage laws, RLC circuits, superposition, basic amplifiers, etc.  It was all done by hand, not plotted in software since the idea was to learn the basic theory.  Beyond that, you didn't really do circuitry unless you specifically sought it out.  Most people worked more with signal processing, systems, and control.  Others chose to focus on what some places separate into 'computer engineering' with low-level programming etc.

tl;dr: if you post a job looking for "electrical engineers" in the US, you're going to get a lot of people who are educated in signal processing, & related topics, and/or computer engineering.  I suspect a lot of people learn circuitry and wiring type stuff on the job if it's needed but not super-specialized, but that's not my area so who knows.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Thoreny: GoldSpider: Someone Else's Alt: True CSB
Me and my best friend...

...might need some remedial English language composition.

Different dialects use pronouns differently.

My 'dialect' is Brooklyn Irish.


Interesting. My dialect is Ithacan Italian. Cornell U represent!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: vudukungfu: I'm sure they am be frupstrated.

No one wants to point out that this doesn't happen in other MSAs and zip codes or why.

This is 100% a nationwide problem. I'm retiring from the Army in a couple weeks, and I've spent my last few years as a recruiter. The best evidence that this problem is large scale is that the Army has created a course to teach soldiers enough to pass the ASVAB (that's a kind of entrance test, which consists of mostly high school level math and English) before they go to basic training. Basically, they enlist without an MOS (they're job in the Army, typically selected before enlisting) and then ship off to the course. Once they've passed the ASVAB they pick a job and go to basic. Oh, and that is in addition to the Army lowering the score that one needs to enlist from time to time.


Oof, isn't the minimum score for Army something like 30 now?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sáleenal Butler, 20, complained that teachers at her former high school, Millennium Art Academy...


I think I see your problem right there.
 
Fissile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
To be fair it's not just this group of teachers.  Most of the young people I work with can't write in complete sentences and most graduated from 'real' universities.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fkn lovely.  Now I question the existence of NYC.  And I'm going there in like a week.  Gonna be awkward telling my family they don't exist.
  
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I would imagine a lot of this can be attributed to the fact that most HS graduates feel like they have to go on to college these days, despite not having the grades or need to do so.

In my day if you didn't have an A average you weren't getting into a university. If you were below that you had to spend a couple years at a local community college bringing up your grades first.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

August11: Sáleenal Butler, 20, complained that teachers at her former high school, Millennium Art Academy in the Bronx, "got annoyed when people asked questions" - which was why she had to start her Bronx Community College career in a remedial math class.

All problems come from bad hiring. If you're annoyed by a question, you should be far away from the classroom. That's like a pilot being annoyed by the physics of lift.

The unpreparedness problem is only a problem for the poor. The rich are wildly quiet about it. Every year, the Ivy League and the public Ivy League accept valedictorians from impoverished districts. They quietly provide excellent remedial education for those freshmen.

Unpreparedness is only a problem if your school is not drawing off a 20-billion dollar endowment.


The problem is admitting unprepared people. With so many people with near-perfect test scores there is no reason to accept any freshmen who need a remedial education. I was hopeful that Students for Fair Admissionswould eliminate these substandard students and improve the student body but it looks like colleges are already gaming the system by getting rid of objective metrics of intelligence.

We have a vast need for plumbers, drywallers, carpenters and other non-college educated people. I celebrate this large pool of labor and hope it can be capitalized upon.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For full effect, I tried to post a video of me pulling in front of you in traffic and then slowing down just enough to miss the light, but the file was too big, so I'll just post this:

Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: No one wants to point out that this doesn't happen in other MSAs and zip codes or why.


Wtf? As of 2020, less than 45% of HS graduates (public school) enroll in a 4 year college. I believe the overall is something like 30-35% are considered college ready. What are you talking about this is not happening elsewhere? This has been happening since Brown v BoE. You don't even need to leave NYS. You can drive up and down LI and find the same. Most often poorer and underfunded. Go on out to passed the burbs of WP, scarsdale and the sort and see what starts happening. You'll find the same in every. single. state. This isn't rocket science. We know why these things happen.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sáleenal Butler, 20, complained that teachers at her former high school, Millennium Art Academy in the Bronx, "got annoyed when people asked questions" - which was why she had to start her Bronx Community College career in a remedial math class.

I guess adding unneeded accent marks is the next step in the catastrophic crash of letters that is modern forenames.
 
thornhill
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fissile: To be fair it's not just this group of teachers.  Most of the young people I work with can't write in complete sentences and most graduated from 'real' universities.


The problem is that the pool of teachers is terrible because the pay and benefits are poor. If you look any any non-elite high school, the teachers fall into one of two buckets: the true believers and those that this was simply the best paying office job they could obtain.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Greatest country in the world indeed.

Any USA resume typically gets put in the "Sector 7G" pile.

They pull out their iphone to answer basic questions like what is a flip-flop? what is a latch?

supposed electrical engineering majors. Can't even write a simple FF in verilog without googling it.

Then again, we always need more parts changers and soldering station operators. [ Fancy way of saying we need ditch diggers and shiat shovelers ]


Okay, can you make an electrical blueprint for an NEC 2023-compliant hospital? There are a million kinds of EEs out there you know, from people who make designs for electricians to people who design chips to people who design circuits to people who are basically CS majors but for some reason didn't know they could go across the street to enroll and skip taking so much calculus. There are major EE programs in the US where it is not possible to graduate and become a PE because their students historically did not go into lines of work where a PE was required. At Stanford for example only civil and mechanical engineering are still ABET accredited.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Sáleenal Butler, 20, complained that teachers at her former high school, Millennium Art Academy in the Bronx, "got annoyed when people asked questions" - which was why she had to start her Bronx Community College career in a remedial math class.

I guess adding unneeded accent marks is the next step in the catastrophic crash of letters that is modern forenames.


There used to be more letters in the English alphabet than we have today. Our alphabet like our language evolves. Lighten up, Francis.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thornhill: Fissile: To be fair it's not just this group of teachers.  Most of the young people I work with can't write in complete sentences and most graduated from 'real' universities.

The problem is that the pool of teachers is terrible because the pay and benefits are poor. If you look any any non-elite high school, the teachers fall into one of two buckets: the true believers and those that this was simply the best paying office job they could obtain.


Or like my former spouse who got an elementary ed degree because "it didn't require much math"

Not joking.

And that person is definitely part of the problem.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That darn Critical Race Theory teachin' just causes all kinds of problems.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: AlphaG33k: supposed electrical engineering majors. Can't even write a simple FF in verilog without googling it.

This sounds like a miscommunication in the job posting and dissimilar curriculums between job postings.  EE, at least where I went in the US, was often not focused on circuitry beyond the very basics.  Everyone had to take an introductory course that covered basic theory and the parts associated with them -- e.g. voltage laws, RLC circuits, superposition, basic amplifiers, etc.  It was all done by hand, not plotted in software since the idea was to learn the basic theory.  Beyond that, you didn't really do circuitry unless you specifically sought it out.  Most people worked more with signal processing, systems, and control.  Others chose to focus on what some places separate into 'computer engineering' with low-level programming etc.

tl;dr: if you post a job looking for "electrical engineers" in the US, you're going to get a lot of people who are educated in signal processing, & related topics, and/or computer engineering.  I suspect a lot of people learn circuitry and wiring type stuff on the job if it's needed but not super-specialized, but that's not my area so who knows.


nope, we know what we posted. We need people to do "real time" systems in hardware, in ASICs. Wayyy beyond the scope of a simple computer engineer/programmer.  I would expect at least even entry level schools to have at least one VHDL/Verilog programming course. It seems electrical engineers concentrate more on simple math and software AI algos, like their simple programmer cousins, just with a tiny bit more math.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

August11: Sáleenal Butler, 20, complained that teachers at her former high school, Millennium Art Academy in the Bronx, "got annoyed when people asked questions" - which was why she had to start her Bronx Community College career in a remedial math class.

All problems come from bad hiring. If you're annoyed by a question, you should be far away from the classroom. That's like a pilot being annoyed by the physics of lift.

The unpreparedness problem is only a problem for the poor. The rich are wildly quiet about it. Every year, the Ivy League and the public Ivy League accept valedictorians from impoverished districts. They quietly provide excellent remedial education for those freshmen.

Unpreparedness is only a problem if your school is not drawing off a 20-billion dollar endowment.


Having worked with high school and college students recently, I am not sure this student realizes you have to ask a question to have it answered.

In college, there are the 2% of students that attend office hours, ask questions, and do well on homework, and then there's the 98% that sit their silently, dont go to office hours, and either are fine or perform horribly, with a nontrivial subset complaining about grading or fighting for points when they could have done way better by asking before hand.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 1)School performance, test scores, level of accumulated skills upon graduation etc. are inextricably tied to the median income of the families in each school district in the USA.  Poorer areas produce far less tax revenue which is reflected in decaying school infrastructure and the inability to offer excellent salaries to the best teachers.

2) Poorer families tend to have children with poorer educational outcomes.

Sort of a citation for #2:  I taught for 30 years in Ontario, Canada high schools.  The funding model of our schools is on a per-pupil basis from property taxes pooled province-wide so that public schools in poorer areas are just as well equipped and staffed as schools in the most well-off areas thus eliminating problem #1 above.  Despite this 'equality' the students in poorer areas still perform well below the norm and are less likely to graduate and far less likely to proceed to post-secondary education.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok then. Raise standards and fail a whole lot more students. They're not going to learn any more with that threat hanging over them. They don't care.
 
