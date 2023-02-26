 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Remember that woman who married a rag doll and had its baby? Well things just got weird   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Rag doll, Doll, Wedding, Family, Toy, Umbilical cord, Child, Meirivone Rocha Moraes  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2023 at 7:35 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst remake of Lars and the Real Doll ever.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She needs to run for Congress, she'd fit right in.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Many years ago, one of my closest friends worked as a Dr. in England for 2 years.  As she was working on charts, she kept finding the initials OTL. (Keep in mind that medical charts in the UK are medical LEGAL documents as they are here in the USA).

She asked what OTL stood for, she was told the following:

OTL = Out To Lunch.

This person is clearly OTL, my question is how thick the padding on walls should be?
 
thornhill
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 No, I don't remember this.

I have mo clue who this person is.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Monty Python - silly
Youtube 3ANufwUPFm8
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Remember that woman who married a rag doll and had its baby?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Mother?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mental illness. Over here in the US we can them Democrat, non Texans.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To make matters worse, she received the ransom note with a piece of cloth attached to it.
 
algman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Mental illness. Over here in the US we can them Democrat, non Texans.


Yep, there's no fetishists in Texas. All sane as can be.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Mental illness. Over here in the US we can them Democrat, non Texans.


Canned?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tokin42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think it's time we started adding antipsychotics to the water supplies. Fluoride, antipsychotics, and maybe a little Zoloft.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why are we encouraging these nutjobs? Seriously they need help. They are not well.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A nut job somehow gets 250 people to attend a wedding? I have questions.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Mental illness. Over here in the US we can them Democrat, non Texans.


Congrats, 1 step away from blocking.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Mental illness. Over here in the US we can them Democrat, non Texans.


Texas is the only place in America that ever fought two wars to preserve slavery.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jane's Addiction- Jane Says
Youtube NLYRTm-zzeE
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: mrinfoguy: Mental illness. Over here in the US we can them Democrat, non Texans.

Texas is the only place in America that ever fought two wars to preserve slavery.


Despite what humanists like to believe, being evil isn't a mental illness. It's a choice.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love performance art
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder just how much the other kids play along? like do they go all the way and "play" with him, or do they just get up to trouble and blame it on the child?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Since this is the Mirror, which makes the Daily Fail look reputable, I doubt the existence of the Doll or Brazil.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It'll turn out like any other kidnapping case.  The kidnapper will end up being someone the victim knows.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's played as a delightful romp.  HA!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just eight months after meeting for the first time the couple tied the knot in a "beautiful" wedding ceremony in front of 250 people...


In a country full of a Brazilian people, she only had 250 wedding guests.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Olthoi: A nut job somehow gets 250 people to attend a wedding? I have questions.


You can get brazillians to show up with free booze.

I need boozy Brazillian women.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, that's not creepy or anything...
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.