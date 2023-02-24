 Skip to content
(Florida Today)   Want to sue your sheriff for defamation in Florida? Good luck, 'cause he can say whatever he wants as a public official   (floridatoday.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Austin Gay is suing Ivey and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office after he was falsely included in four episodes of "Wheel of Fugitive" in 2021 while he was either already in jail or legally released from custody.  Other Florida officials are investigating whether or not Ivey broke the law by saying the alleged fugitive's last name.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If police are legally allowed to lie, slander, steal, and kill, why would any citizen trust them in any way?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's anywhere.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Florida isn't a part of the USA anymore.

It's not even a part of civilization, period.

It's just one vast hellhole ruled over by Immortan Ron now.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: If police are legally allowed to lie, slander, steal, and kill, why would any citizen trust them in any way?


Because they mostly just do that to minorities. Mostly.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No, pig. You are not entitled to immunity.

F*cking cops, man. The scum of society.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Even COPS had a disclaimer at the beginning of the program.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
David Austin Gay is suing Ivey and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office

He should sue: the governor has a law that says "don't say Gay".

I'm sure DeathSantis will be out front defending him.

/Not.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Civilians have to tell the truth to cops or they can get charged with perjury. Cops can lie to civilians with impunity.

Civilians have to have encyclopedic knowledge of the law and are frequently told "ignorance is no excuse" for his actions Cops can't be held responsible for their actions unless a court has already heard a case with an identical set of facts and issued an opinion explicitly stating that cops legally can't do such things.

Damn it feels good to be a gangster.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: If police are legally allowed to lie, slander, steal, and kill, why would any citizen trust them in any way?


Lots of civilians think the leopards would never eat THEIR face up to the point that they become leopard food themselves.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Private_Citizen: If police are legally allowed to lie, slander, steal, and kill, why would any citizen trust them in any way?



Fewer and fewer citizens trust cops. The ubiquity of cell phone cameras and security cameras has dragged the filthy criminality of cops in to the light.
 
