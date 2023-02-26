 Skip to content
(Dictionary.com)   CSB Sunday Morning: They're not heirlooms, they're not treasured family recipes, they're hand-me-downs. Share a true story from your life involving a hand-me-down   (dictionary.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As kids, we all loved our dad's spaghetti and meatballs. Turns out, he got the recipe from his sister, Nancy, who was married to Sam (Salvatore) Gazzo. Nancy and my dad were from a long line of Anglo-Australians harking back to the First Fleet, but you could be forgiven for thinking she was an Italian mamma. Later, both of our girls loved that dish, and my wife took to calling it "Dad's balls". My version was richer than my dad's. Lots of passata, no water.

When my eldest daughter was asked in Grade 7 to present a "what I'm passionate about" speech, she decided that she was passionate about her "Dad's balls". Zero self awareness.

Anyhoo, when my youngest daughter met her husband to be, she made clear her love of my balls, and he formed the strongly held notion that we were an Italian family. I wish I could further cloud the issue by feeding him my Osso Buco and Veal Campagnola, but they've all gone vegan, so the best I can do is risotto.

Lasagne tonight. The ragu was long and slow, and the besciamela was extra cheesy, plus home made pesto pasta salad. So pleased the neighbours dropped by for a drink, and then one set of their parents. So we had a full hose for dinner.

Good thing I had home made cassata in the freezer. I'm not Italian, but I am Italian adjacent, in the best way. Suck it Santos.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My cousins are still a li'l salty that I got a copy of our Grandma's recipe book first. Mind you, I got married first, and her will was pretty firm that it only get handed down once one of us got married. Both my cousins got their copies when they got married, but I will never forget the look of rage when my Grandma handed me that recipe book at the wedding. Kim apologized when she got married and realized that Grandma had made copies for all of us, but boy howdy was she pissed that the professional cook got Grandma's recipes.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When me and my brother where kids in the 70s, my mother's best friend also had two boys that were 2-3 years older than us. For close to a decade we got those kids hand me down close to wear to school.

Mom's friend was super 'hip' in the 70s and loved the cutting edge of clothing style for her boys.

I wear a lot of very colorful patterned polyester bellbottom pants and vertical striped or paisley button up shirts with big colors to school as a kid.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother was about five years older than me. Mom dutifully boxed up all the clothes he outgrew for me and around Memorial Day and Labor Day she would get boxes down from "the attic store" and I'd stand there in my underwear to see what late '60s horror clothes might fit me. My brother grew quickly, whereas I grew slowly, so the stuff my mom bought him in 1968 she was trying to get me to wear in 1975 or 1976.

Oh, the horrors that waited within those cardboard boxes--paisley shirts with gigantic collars, t shirts with the obligatory little boy horizontal stripes in brown and orange (my mom was partial to brown and orange), the occasional weird cowboy shirt with snaps. I mean the '70s weren't a time for great clothing either, but the indignity of bell bottoms was nothing compared to those acid trip shirts. It didn't help that I was skinny as a rail and my brother's clothes were all sized "husky." Twice a year I'd try to scrunch up my spine to pretend to still be too small or stretch to be too tall to wear that stuff.

The only things I remember being pleased about fitting were a pair of white canvas PF Flyers (age 10/11) and a green windbreaker (age 14/15).
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have my grandmother's handwritten recipe book. It's a little notebook with a few different recipes written out, with different stains and spots on pages, nice enough penmanship but terrible spelling. My grandmother was pulled out of school in either 2nd or 5th grade (I don't recall which) so she could help raise her siblings.  She was barely literate but could cook and sew handmade clothing without needing measurements.

The recipes in her cookbook are all for desserts. Dinners and everything else she knew by heart. My mother learned to cook by watching her mother. Watching meaning watching not helping, because my grandmother did not like other people in her kitchen getting into her stuff. My mother taught me the same way, except I had to help her with little things. I knew how to make homemade pizza sauce by age 10.

I knew how to make things, but when it came to figuring out specifics in a recipe, my mother was no help. How much salt to add? How much wasnigal? How long to fry the meatballs? How many cups of flour to make the pasta? My mother's response: "Until it looks good". WHAT THE FARK DOES THAT MEAN??? Just throw handfuls of grated parmesan in the meatball mixture until I get a pretty enough picture? Bake the chicken until it looks like what???

Her basic response? "Yes". She was cracking that meme 40 years ago. So yeah, add enough, cook enough "until it looks good". And if you don't know how "looks good" translates to "tastes good" (not oversalted, not too little meat in ratio to cheese and breadcrumbs, not overdone), well you're me until my mid 20s.

I still cook this way. I read a recipe once and follow it. Next time, I'm throwing handfuls of crap in until it looks good.

Funny, I had intended to write about my mom's cookies that are demanded by everyone, called "dadalutes", the recipe found in my grandmother's handwritten cookbook. And how that recipe had to be modified because my grandmother's measurements weren't right, so my mom adjusted them (really now, what recipe calls for 7/8s cup of milk?). But this went into a different direction than intended.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncanny.

When we lived overseas my mom bought a 150 year old solid cherry, marble top desk. The marble was white, thick. There were marble sides to prevent paper from scattering away and a marble shelf just above for oil lamps and pictures of whoever was at war (I suppose). The legs had worm holes here and there, long vacant. Counting them as I was hiding is one of those weird core memories that I can smell.

When I was 6 or so, my oldest sister found a baby bird who had fallen from one of the trees in the yard. We made a makeshift nest and set it on the top marble shelf just under a barrister lamp for heat. It died soon after because we did not know how to care for a baby bird. It was 1981. When I told that same sister I had cleaned up and refinished the desk (in a conversation just last week) she didn't remember it. I went through a full description of the holes (not her core memory) and the marble top. Finally I said "remember the baby bird that died? It was the table on which the baby bird died" (that was one of her core memories). "Aaaah yes!" she said.

I've had the table for years, having inherited it during a trip to see my parents. It was one of those things none of the other kids wanted. I love it, typically kept it as a kitchen piece, and in my bread/pastry baking years it was a wonderful dough working surface - right down to the little drawer in which you could store ice packs when working a bourrage. Every cold second counts!

Anyway. The marble top was aging poorly and cracked in several places after all these years. Don't even know where the shelf on which the baby bird died went, and the marble sides were loose threatening to wiggle right off the table edges. The mortise and tenon joints were creaky and loose from age and rough dough working. I'm an amateur woodworker with a full shop.... Sort of had no excuse for the table's condition. And it deserved the love.

So I had my husband help me carry the heavy marble top into the shop, moved the desk into the center of our current kitchen and started the cleaning process.

Yeah, I counted all the holes. It's been four decades since I last counted and there are no new ones.

I scrubbed the leg detail with a soft toothbrush and ran my fingers over the drawer's hand-carved leaves. Layer after layer of dirt wiped off without too much trouble revealing substantial damage to the original finish. You could see fluid damage (house of four kids, no telling what the damaging fluid was) and dings. After it dried fully, I tightened and secured the loose joints and lightly sanded to prepare the surface. I started to layer a fresh finish on it.

The marble top was too heavy for the old legs. I replaced it with a oiled/waxed birch top and was worried it was going to look a lot more terrible than it does.
I also added a bracing bar between the back legs.

200 years old by now, I suppose.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh one more thing to add, in the recipe book were only the ingredients and measurements. No instruction on assembly or mixing wet or dry ingredients. So something like, I guess they're called "angel wings" (we called them "ewans", or as written in my grandmother's book, "Wangs"), just had the measurements. You had to know how to mix the stuff, roll it out, cut them and turn them inside out, and fry them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whelp, there goes my diet today, off to bakery to find something crispy/flaky with powdered sugar on it.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hubie's grandmother's rule reminded me - my grandmother had the same rule and she died before I got married.
But grandpa and I always wound the cuckoo clock when I visited. It was the first thing we would do when I got there - pull the heavy metal pine cones and listen to the clockwork click. Grandpa would cheat and move the hands so that I could see the birdie pop out. Then we'd sit at the piano and he'd play the song he wrote for me - "the educated rag."
(Boy that's incredibly funny in hindsight)
The song's in my head forever, didn't have to be married to keep that.

But because my sister was married when grandpa died, she was allowed to take something from the house.

And she grabbed that cuckoo clock for me.

<3
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Powdered sugar, the glitter of the baking world.  Enjoy!
 
catmandu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My grandfather was a cook in an Army hospital in France during WW1. He discovered he had a knack for cooking so when he came back home he saved up and started a restaurant in town, which he ran for about 15 years before selling it and deserting Grandma. He did the cooking and Grandma made the desserts which she was rather famous for, especially her chocolate cake and lemon merengue pie. The restaurant was in a good spot, right on the corner of a major E-W highway and a N-S highway. The N-S one was a major artery to get from Up North (until the Interstate bypassed town). Anyway, I have Grandma's recipes and make them occasionally.

Fast forward about 60 years and I am managing a store in Racine. I was chatting with one of my employees and mentioned I grew up in Portage. She proceeded to tell the story of her grandparents who lived Up North and would drive down to pick her up and take her back home with them for about a month in summer. On the way, they ALWAYS had to stop at this little restaurant in Portage so her grandfather could get a slice of Lemon Merengue Pie. One day he wanted to compliment the baker and this tiny little lady came out of the kitchen. Yes, that tiny little lady was my 4'10" grandmother and it was her pie that he loved. I made one the next week and took it to work for a treat and my employee started crying. That pie meant so much to her memory of her grandfather, almost as much as it means to me and my memory of Grandma.
 
catmandu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have another hand-me-down recipe from my dad. His first job after graduating college in the early 1950's was as a bookkeeper at the maximum security prison in Waupun, WI. A prison worker in the office was named Louis Fazio whose parents owned a restaurant in Milwaukee. Louis was doing time for taking a fellow Italian-American out in the boonies and leaving him with a bullet in his head. Anyway, somehow Dad managed to persuade Louis to get his mom's red sauce recipe and give it to him. Once a year, Dad would make a big production and cook the sauce (takes about 8 hours) and then serve a huge Italian meal to family and friends (we are Scottish, English, German BTW). I now do the same. I even make the sauce with some of my garden tomatoes and can it for over the winter.

Fazio's is long gone but Mrs. Fazio's red sauce recipe is alive and well.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I grew up in northern Italy, so gnocchi, to me, is made with semolina dough and romano cheese, and then baked in in leaning rounds like scalloped potatoes.  The first time I encountered tadpole-shaped potato gnocchi, I was quite put off.  We lived near a rabbit farm, so lots of roast rabbit and chicken.
 
catmandu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I remember making them when I was a teen. The recipe was called Fattigmann bakelver (poor man's cookies) and our version was in both German and English
 
noevadeaux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My family and I lived in a very old farmhouse my big sister called Pitiful Place.  I got hand-me-downs from my two cousins who were 2 and 4 years older than me.  They were very well off.  My family was poor.  Every summer they would drive down from Oklahoma City to shop for school clothes at Neiman-Marcus in Dallas.  Sometimes they  would bring a huge box of their outgrown clothes and shoes, other times I would get special boxes full of the most beautiful dresses wrapped in tissue paper tied with bows.  I was the best dressed kid in school.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was the surprise! baby. My siblings were much older and born in the 1960s, so the hand-me-downs, from clothes to toys, were a riot. My favorite was a children's book from 1969 that is probably responsible for my love of psychedelia, word play, recursions, and weird jokes.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

My phone isn't cooperating so enjoy me replying to myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was the unexpected, late in life whoopsie baby of the family.  Because my mom was the baby of her generation, I was the baby of mine, and my last baby is the baby of that generation.

I never wore anything new until after fourth grade.  That summer, I woke up one morning and there were oranges on my chest, by the end of the month, they were grapefruit.  It seems I managed to grow all the mammaries for the rest of the family, for at least two generations.

The Sears catalog didn't carry anything that would fit for long.  The straps would stretch and tear, the clasps would pull out, and my cups overfloweth, because no little girl could possibly have those kinds of measurements.  And my mother was not going to shop for a 9 year old in the women's department.

But, worse was yet to come.  My mother had to start buying me clothes, and stop buying for my older sister, who was also suddenly shorter than me, and definitely less curvy.  We were as different as night and day and my mother was used to buying colors and styles that suited her.

In desperation, I started hoarding any cash I could to start buying my own stuff.  Fortunately, I had two grandmothers that were seeing fiends.  One was a professional tailor, and could help get the off the rack stuff to work, and the other was a wonder with Simplicity patterns.  They kept my sister styling with my hand me downs, but she never forgave me for blooming.
 
