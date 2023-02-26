 Skip to content
Drag queens descend on a Girl Scout selling cookies, buy out her inventory. "Everyone was so friendly and kind"
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll bet at least a few of thier cookies ended up consumed by cocaine bears.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to make friends with the underage girls before you can start grooming them.

/I'll have a seat over there.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...thus cementing the California stereotype that a woman should always have a few gay men to rely on in times of crisis...
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the RWNJs to claim that this photo is proof of grooming, in 3..2....(soon, I bet).
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Waiting for the RWNJs to claim that this photo is proof of grooming, in 3..2....(soon, I bet).
[s.yimg.com image 850x478]


Uhhh... *reads up in thread*.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Harlee: Waiting for the RWNJs to claim that this photo is proof of grooming, in 3..2....(soon, I bet).
[s.yimg.com image 850x478]

Uhhh... *reads up in thread*.


Pretty sure the EE's comment was sarcasm.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Next week's thought: "Goddammit! I just had this dress fitted!"
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harlee: Smoking GNU: Harlee: Waiting for the RWNJs to claim that this photo is proof of grooming, in 3..2....(soon, I bet).
[s.yimg.com image 850x478]

Uhhh... *reads up in thread*.

Pretty sure the EE's comment was sarcasm.


Just good solid advice for those wanting to get into the grooming business.


Personally I think is way too much effort. As Willy Wonka said. "Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker. "
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Harlee: Smoking GNU: Harlee: Waiting for the RWNJs to claim that this photo is proof of grooming, in 3..2....(soon, I bet).
[s.yimg.com image 850x478]

Uhhh... *reads up in thread*.

Pretty sure the EE's comment was sarcasm.

Just good solid advice for those wanting to get into the grooming business.


Personally I think is way too much effort. As Willy Wonka said. "Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker. "


Funny Bill Cosby said that as well. Especially if you add roofies.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Girl Scouts know what's up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good people come in all shapes and colors.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Good people come in all shapes and colors.


Not really. You should see a doctor if your sexual fluids dramatically change in texture or coloration
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Drag queens use girl scouts to get more attention.
"How can I be misogynist? Some of my best cookie suppliers are females."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: You have to make friends with the underage girls before you can start grooming them.

/I'll have a seat over there.


Matt?
 
