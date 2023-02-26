 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Honey, where should we park our camper? "How about near the edge of a river that is historically high?" "BRILLIANT Let's go". Rare RV-houseboat trifecta possible   (ktla.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, Rain, Winter storm, Workweek and weekend, Motorhome, Recreational vehicle, God, Time, RV park  
•       •       •

753 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2023 at 8:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the sign on the back of their RV, looks like they didn't pray hard enough
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than a tornado.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now it's a houseboat.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess those spots are paid annually and the camper sits there for weekend use. The river was probably a trickle when the owners dropped the units off.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't point of having an RV is so you can move it when you want to?

California residents should not be allowed to live anywhere near the ocean, rivers, fault lines, or forest.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I'm going to guess those spots are paid annually and the camper sits there for weekend use. The river was probably a trickle when the owners dropped the units off.


Probably. Sort of a budget version of a vacation home.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is at least one of those was t insured. Hence the screaming and wailing. Those ain't cheap.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He who builds a house next to the shore builds it on sand.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they've never heard of Walmart or Cracker Barrel.

/DNRTFA
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class A rig?

That ain't cheap, even used.

I wonder where the owners retired from?
 
dogpause
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...neighbors stood in shock overlooking what used to be a dry meadow that had now grown into a raging river," - so, maybe NOT as irresponsible as camping next to a raging river?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Castaic? That was probably better than any ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: California residents should not be allowed to live anywhere near the ocean, rivers, fault lines, or forest.


So, Nevada?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"As record rainfall fell over SoCal this weekend, neighbors stood in shock overlooking what used to be a dry meadow"

Well, there's your problem, should've moved instead of stood.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dogpause: "...neighbors stood in shock overlooking what used to be a dry meadow that had now grown into a raging river," - so, maybe NOT as irresponsible as camping next to a raging river?


Anything can be an arroyo if you are brave enough.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To finish the trifecta (and make it a double), we need a bunch of drag queens to get their RV stuck somewhere.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues - RV Crash Scene (2/10) | Movieclips
Youtube IfY49zx7RU0
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like an unarmored cutbank doing what they do best: erode.

Based on the window air conditioning unit jammed in the rear slide out, that rig hasn't moved in a while.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.