(KOCO Oklahoma City)   Too young to get into the club, stabbing eight isn't going to help   (koco.com) divider line
4
4 Comments
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"KOCO 5 spoke with a valet working in the area who said he witnessed the chaos unfold."

He didn't see shiat
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
there was a recent stabbing in my local area, I think it was four injured, two seriously. My dad sarcastically said "look at all those injuries with that semi automatic knife! We better ban all knives!" Then looked over at me triumphantly, having solved the gun debate and shutting me down before I could even begin.

The best I could come up with was "yeah, four injured. Not 60 people killed in 2 minutes in a square in Las Vegas. Knives do less damage over more time compared to guns." But it was hardly convincing to him. Clearly, all violence is just something we have to deal with and until we stamp out ALL violence, there's no reason to ban guns.

Anyway, 8 people in this article and not even all of them went to the hospital.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Authorities said two people had what appeared to be serious stab wounds and further noticed the two injured people were bleeding profusely.

A bystander can be quoted as having "noticed" people bleeding profusely. If an authority notices people bleeding profusely in the same manner with one remarks it's a bit cold out, they shouldn't ba in a position of authority.

Who the hell queues to get into a sports bar?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

