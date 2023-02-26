 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Parents anxious after two guns found at Ohio school in two days. They calmed down once they knew the guns were safe, of course   (wjactv.com) divider line
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems to be the society people want, or at least accept. I need to attempt to care less
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I love living in Australia.  The only really batshiat crazy stuff here is the housing market and how we deal with the indigenous folks.
I bought a house 25 years ago and I'm not indigenous.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: Man, I love living in Australia.  The only really batshiat crazy stuff here is the housing market and how we deal with the indigenous folks.
I bought a house 25 years ago and I'm not indigenous.


And everything wanting to kill you?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: Dave2042: Man, I love living in Australia.  The only really batshiat crazy stuff here is the housing market and how we deal with the indigenous folks.
I bought a house 25 years ago and I'm not indigenous.

And everything wanting to kill you?


Ha ha.  No one lives near the stuff that wants to kill you.  We all live in the suburbs of large cities.  We're totally middle class softies.

I actually have a connection to the 'real Australia'.  Mother was from there.  Out there it's just the land that will kill you.  Do something silly and you'll be a skeleton in the desert.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's okay!  These two guns came out of the 'safe' gun locker and not the 'dangerous' gun locker."
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's been how many decades since Columbine? The generation that was school-age when that horror occurred are now the parents of today and school shootings have only gotten more frequent and much deadlier. It's really sad that so many people refuse to cast their votes based on prioritizing the safety of their children.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Man, I love living in Australia.  The only really batshiat crazy stuff here is the housing market and how we deal with the indigenous folks.
I bought a house 25 years ago and I'm not indigenous.


By that measure i'm in the clear here - American that is not a schoolchild.
.
I'm guessing the same would be true for you
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's economic anxiety
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd be anxious too; only two guns? That's nowhere near enough to keep all those kids safe and free.
 
