(Some Guy) Hero The sequel to 'The Birdcage' is going to be pretty freaking wild   (outsports.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Normally, I would not eat there.
Now I might
 
transyrn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is so great, worth going th West Virginia for!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only a 4 hour drive for me
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If anybody goes, and some cracker-ass Christian Nationalist peckerwood tries to start some shiat, please, please record it and post it.  I will pay money to watch that.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wife and I were in Brenham, TX last weekend. Parents got us a room at a local hotel (Ant Street Inn, amazing place) and tickets to an Agatha Christie murder mystery show. There was a drag show at a bar there in the afternoon. It was apparently 18+ only and pre-register.

There were still assholes protesting outside. The police were keeping them away from the direct front which was good and counter-protesters blocking their view. We came back about an hour later and there was only one tool there with a sign remaining. We went by the club's window, made sure to get the performers' attention and give them a big thumbs up while rocking out (great music and damn, he had rhythm). Then laughed at the dickbag with the sign before heading to a bar.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Haught shared the article on Facebookwith an appropriate tag line: "We hate bullies around here ..."

These palookas are alright.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Brunch at Primanti's, though? There has to be place in Wheeling that does decent biscuits and gravy or chicken and waffles.
 
