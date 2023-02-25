 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Thor now twirling his hammer near Iceland   (nypost.com) divider line
12
1004 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did they try playing beatles songs?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of courthe it'th Thor... have you theen the thize of thothe flipperth?


Fleetwood Mac - Tusk (Official Music Video)
Youtube ATMR5ettHz8
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hammer Is My Penis
Youtube t7bdr6fjg-k
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Rubens claps with one hand
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.gq.comView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he blew a seal
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he's thor...dude just one day!
 
janzee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
forgifs.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thought this was an earthquake thread. Came pretty close.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Paul Rubens claps with one hand


I know that koan
 
