(Twitter)   Beer Truck Stuck In Big Bear Snowstorm Hwy 330 is a hazy little thing right now
24
24 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
At least the driver has plenty of provisions.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Forget cocaine bear, this weekend we're doing IPA marmots.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Forget cocaine bear, this weekend we're doing IPA marmots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not normally up for road trips this late at night, but duty calls...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Careful now
Might get plowed
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Careful now
Might get plowed


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is the overpriced IPA ok?!?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know one way to make it lighter...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Send in tactical Canadians to save the day by drinking their way out of this predicament.

images.static-bluray.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And it's cold, too!
 
ShiniSenko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can take the 38 thru Angelus Oaks (beautiful apple orchards back in the day), if you're careful.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ever wonder how much better of a place the world would have become if pot was what everyone enjoyed and alcohol was illegal instead?
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This reporter is at Ric Romero's old station, BTW. He wrote a book about his little nephew's cardiac death that came out right as COVID hit, reminds me about the Marc Maron routine about everybody shoving "The Year Of Magical Thinking" at him
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Is the overpriced IPA ok?!?


No, it's an IPA. That's never okay.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did this noob seriously chain his trailer but not the tractor?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I know one way to make it lighter...


IPA is bad enough, but light beer? Really?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Gyrfalcon: I know one way to make it lighter...

IPA is bad enough, but light beer? Really?


All of the hops and half of the alcohol!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Ever wonder how much better of a place the world would have become if pot was what everyone enjoyed and alcohol was illegal instead?


Yeah, except we tried making alcohol illegal once and it only made things worse.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Ever wonder how much better of a place the world would have become if pot was what everyone enjoyed and alcohol was illegal instead?


Prohibition against alcohol went into effect in 1920 and ended in 1933.  Marijuana was not outlawed until 1937.  So the answer is, we already did that exact thing.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
East Coast Hazy is just poorly made beer marketed correctly.

West Coast IPA, like God intended!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From the land of sky blue waters
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Ever wonder how much better of a place the world would have become if pot was what everyone enjoyed and alcohol was illegal instead?


You know the world Bette get better alcohol Giana is is it's great drujjnjk if wine can aalll get at drunk
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: cyberspacedout: Gyrfalcon: I know one way to make it lighter...

IPA is bad enough, but light beer? Really?

All of the hops and half of the alcohol!


All the IPAs I've ever drank are typically high abv. This one in particular is 6.7%. So talking out your ass is what you're doing. Big surprise, that.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

