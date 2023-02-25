 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Lady, it's a cockpit, not a cocktail pit   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Federal Aviation Administration, Flight attendant, Airline, Question, American Airlines, Landing, American Airlines flight, Law  
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lady, maybe it's time to cut back just a little.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



Chaaaaaaaaaaarge!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, so no Jack Daniels, they REFUSE to serve any Jack Daniels and suddenly I'M THE ONE WHO'S THE PROBLEM???!!!???
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tiffany Miles, 36...
...However, law enforcement ultimately dismissed the charge against Miles following an investigation, the airport told Insider on Friday.

That will be 3 Privilege Points, please.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I have anxiety," Miles said. "So, sometimes I need a cocktail to cool off and calm down."

Umm.  I feel like that too sometimes.  But I just admit to myself that I'm a drunk instead of making up some bullshiat about anxiety.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a joke in here somewhere about the pilots being guaranteed to have a strong drink available.
 
nyclon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dave2042: "I have anxiety," Miles said. "So, sometimes I need a cocktail to cool off and calm down."

Umm.  I feel like that too sometimes.  But I just admit to myself that I'm a drunk instead of making up some bullshiat about anxiety.


especially on a two hour flight.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: There's a joke in here somewhere about the pilots being guaranteed to have a strong drink available.


In the aviation units in Uncle Sam's Misguided Crotch our motto is: " No smoking 24 hours before flight; and no drinking within 50 feet of the aircraft!"
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
