(Twitter)   Bedknobs and selfie sticks   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pretty sure he's gonna get arrested.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...and that's how I became quadriplegic back in '23...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Finally, a functional sleigh bed.
 
austerity101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'dve been more on board if he weren't being like WOO LOOK HOW AWESOME I AM the whole time. Do it because it's fun, not because you're a show-off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
we planned things as safe as possible!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Being chased by an officer and a K9 in a bunk bed
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
also:
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now turn a corner
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The other way he could have bedridden

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Now turn a corner


Or hit the brakes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whatshisname: darkeyes: Now turn a corner

Or hit the brakes.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Hi, I'm Johnny Knoxville, and this is the 'Driving Bed'."
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'dve been more on board if he weren't being like WOO LOOK HOW AWESOME I AM the whole time. Do it because it's fun, not because you're a show-off.


Have you even had a single moment of joy in your entire life?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least he doesn't have to put up with a smart mouthed cockney kid....
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If what you aspire to is a form of TikTok fame on par with "eating this mystery cheese from the back of my fridge," or, "doing a scientific study on the number of beers I've had at a party vs. the likelihood of getting pregnant," well, here's your guy.

Clickbait. ...I say, having completely and totally clicked the bait.

*sigh*
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
that was a lot less dirtier than i was hoping for
 
nitropissering
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I turned my bed into a sled. Please don't try this at home haha - we planned things as safe as possible! What a wild ride!

we planned things as safe as possible! = I put four plastic child sleds under each foot of a 300 pound wood bed and attached it to the back of a Ford F150 with some nylon rope I found in the clearance bin at Home Depot. Then I filmed it for TikTok and reposted it on Twitter. It was shaky at first, but after the second joint it felt totally fine, man. You have to be, like, responsible and shiat about this stuff.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'dve been more on board if he weren't being like WOO LOOK HOW AWESOME I AM the whole time. Do it because it's fun, not because you're a show-off.


I'm not sure it's possible for anyone who does that to NOT be a show-off.  In fact, I think some dictionaries define 'show-off' as someone who would ride a full sized bed sled through the public streets.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I prefer Bedknobs and Boomsticks

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: The other way he could have bedridden

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 468x468]


It's like a bed with a built-in sobriety test.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: that was a lot less dirtier than i was hoping for


No giggity tags were harmed in the creating of this post.

/Sorry
//Fark is not your yada yada yada
 
austerity101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DrWhy: austerity101: I'dve been more on board if he weren't being like WOO LOOK HOW AWESOME I AM the whole time. Do it because it's fun, not because you're a show-off.

I'm not sure it's possible for anyone who does that to NOT be a show-off.  In fact, I think some dictionaries define 'show-off' as someone who would ride a full sized bed sled through the public streets.


I'd do it because it looks fun. Not because I want people to see me do it. *shrug*
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Treguna Mekoides Tracorum OW MY KNEE


/+1 Subby. I LOVE that movie.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: The other way he could have bedridden

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 468x468]


I've been bedridden and even late night street corner handjobbed but never snow blown
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

This Machine Kills Fascists
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was expecting dildos.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nitropissering: [Fark user image image 850x934]


That whole movie was a bad acid trip.
 
