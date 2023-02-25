 Skip to content
(KNWA Arkansas)   Workers discover a historic carving at War Eagle Cavern. It reportedly says Crimson Tide 49 Tigers 0   (nwahomepage.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It reads, 'Here may be found the last words of Sylvanus Walker Blackburn. He who is valiant and pure of spirit may find the holy grain in the Grist Mill of aaarrrrggh'.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Bama
Roll Tide!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Go Bama
Roll Tide!


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [azquotes.com image 850x400]


This man has given so much in return for points that don't matter.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Go you Huskies
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snort: DarkSoulNoHope: [azquotes.com image 850x400]

This man has given so much in return for points that don't matter.


I still miss Tony Slattery though. I wish they would bring him back occasionally to be the fourth person, also Steve Frost and Paul Merton.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OK, they got me. I was all keyed up to read about a carving from the Woodland period.
It was a crummy piece of settler markings.
 
