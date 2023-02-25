 Skip to content
(Axios) Pictures from snow-torn California
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we got almost an inch of rain in San Diego over the last 24 hours
/we will rebuild!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albert Hammond's lyrics need some updating.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn, I should take the week off and head over to Yosemite.  It's absolutely gorgeous when covered with snow.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
LA water

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is this oddly formed substance that turns into water? This must be the sign
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Record rainfall...but still a drought.

And some people don't believe in climate change.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
