(YouTube)   Traffic light enforced by bridge. Red light fines to be deducted directly from vehicle   (youtube.com) divider line
8
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Just a bit off the top, please".
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think they hit the brakes hard enough to just get the front end of the box under the bar so it wouldn't completely yank it off the chassis. You can see it dip just before impact.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wasn't even a full surprise to them. They got that bonus moment of realization pre-crash of what was going to happen, trying to brake, but not having any chance at all of success.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I think they hit the brakes hard enough to just get the front end of the box under the bar so it wouldn't completely yank it off the chassis. You can see it dip just before impact.


They needed how then hit the turbo so the front lifted and the back went down and they would have made it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
missed it by = much...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Oh shiat, yellow. Better speed up."
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SBinRR: I think they hit the brakes hard enough to just get the front end of the box under the bar so it wouldn't completely yank it off the chassis. You can see it dip just before impact.


These sorts of collisons don't yank the box off of the chassis.

When the roof is slightly higher it canopeners the top:


Perfect peel at the 11foot8+8 bridge
Youtube mPUL2SQ77uQ


This channel has been a favorite of mine for many, many years.
 
