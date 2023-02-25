 Skip to content
(Detroit Metro Times)   The 70th annual Autorama rolled into Detroit [PHOTOS] So cool, even "The Fonz" was there   (metrotimes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice pictures of people, shiat pictures of cars.
And the pictures of people are actually shiat too.
How do I get that job?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, I'd love to go. It's pretty cool that the owner of The Black Ghost is showing it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Man, I'd love to go. It's pretty cool that the owner of The Black Ghost is showing it.


Yes, I want to see more cars.
I should have gone, since power has been out since Wednesday and will be out likely another 3 days.
SE Michigan is a mess. Maybe the good photog couldn't make.  It's a good event.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah. That is the Fonz. And you have answered my question:  How Old is the Fonz?

Look at him. Look at those trousers. Those are what my late Father would have called "dungarees".

The second most embarassing thing he ever said after J***** B*******.

My Father wasn't a bad man but he was an ignorant conservative man.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lots of declining testosterone numbers represented there
/down
//down
///boys went solid down
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



A girl and her Dollar Store Sting
 
yellowjester
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Summit lol
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
