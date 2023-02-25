 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Illinois police called to investigate a crime scene where snowflakes are being attacked by a Black man with a shovel   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm, Want, Snow removal, Snow, Gregory McAdory, Question, Police, House, TikTok video  
•       •       •

744 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 4:17 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sounds like a situation where a restraining order is appropriate. That Karen is messed up in the head
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: This sounds like a situation where a restraining order is appropriate. That Karen is messed up in the head


So the cops told the guys to stop shoveling her sidewalk.  Fine.  Did they cite her for not shoveling her walk?  Of course not.

F*ckers.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh - and by the way - when the neighbor kids have very sweetly shoveled out my car and a trail to my steps, they get hot chocolate and warm cookies.

/The path to my car is f*cking PRISTINE
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She endangered their lives for a kindness.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: She endangered their lives for a kindness.


No good deed goes unpunished.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Calling the cops on them, given the potential for things to go very, very badly for these 2 gentlemen, was vile, to say the least.  However, forcibly helping someone who has repeatedly told you they don't want your help is kind of rude.  Even if the someone is a crazy-ass old biatch.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That Karen woke up and put 80 grit sand in her vag this morning so she could be Extra abrasive to the world.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xanadone: Calling the cops on them, given the potential for things to go very, very badly for these 2 gentlemen, was vile, to say the least.  However, forcibly helping someone who has repeatedly told you they don't want your help is kind of rude.  Even if the someone is a crazy-ass old biatch.


The sidewalk isn't her property
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xanadone: Calling the cops on them, given the potential for things to go very, very badly for these 2 gentlemen, was vile, to say the least.  However, forcibly helping someone who has repeatedly told you they don't want your help is kind of rude.  Even if the someone is a crazy-ass old biatch.


Yeah, I do kind of wonder why they didn't just shrug and walk away when she told them to GTFO, instead of yelling at her that they were doing her a favor and insisting on doing it.  If I were to bring over a casserole because the mom of the house is sick, and someone were to tell me they don't want my damn food and GTFO, I'd say, "OK - please let me know if there's anything I can do." and walk away.  And enjoy my delicious cheesy potato casserole.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

zedster: Xanadone: Calling the cops on them, given the potential for things to go very, very badly for these 2 gentlemen, was vile, to say the least.  However, forcibly helping someone who has repeatedly told you they don't want your help is kind of rude.  Even if the someone is a crazy-ass old biatch.

The sidewalk isn't her property


No it's not.  And they don't work for the City.  What's your point?

In this case, what they were giving her is taking care of a chore that was her responsibility, as a kindness.  If someone doesn't want your kindness, let them go be hateful on their own.  Don't insist on giving them something they don't want.

And when the cops showed up, not being in fear of my life for being a person of color, I would have pointed up to them that she wasn't shoveling her own walk and refused to let me do it, so doesn't she get a citation for not keeping it clean?  But these guys obviously weren't crazy enough to try that.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: zedster: Xanadone: Calling the cops on them, given the potential for things to go very, very badly for these 2 gentlemen, was vile, to say the least.  However, forcibly helping someone who has repeatedly told you they don't want your help is kind of rude.  Even if the someone is a crazy-ass old biatch.

The sidewalk isn't her property

No it's not.  And they don't work for the City.  What's your point?

In this case, what they were giving her is taking care of a chore that was her responsibility, as a kindness.  If someone doesn't want your kindness, let them go be hateful on their own.  Don't insist on giving them something they don't want.

And when the cops showed up, not being in fear of my life for being a person of color, I would have pointed up to them that she wasn't shoveling her own walk and refused to let me do it, so doesn't she get a citation for not keeping it clean?  But these guys obviously weren't crazy enough to try that.


If I interact with a cop, I do my best to make sure my life my body and my wallet and mostly intact when I leave. That means not poking angry blue men with a stick
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Xanadone: Calling the cops on them, given the potential for things to go very, very badly for these 2 gentlemen, was vile, to say the least.  However, forcibly helping someone who has repeatedly told you they don't want your help is kind of rude.  Even if the someone is a crazy-ass old biatch.

Yeah, I do kind of wonder why they didn't just shrug and walk away when she told them to GTFO, instead of yelling at her that they were doing her a favor and insisting on doing it.  If I were to bring over a casserole because the mom of the house is sick, and someone were to tell me they don't want my damn food and GTFO, I'd say, "OK - please let me know if there's anything I can do." and walk away.  And enjoy my delicious cheesy potato casserole.


I am likely reading way too much into it, but this was what I think the "I'm proud of you man" was at the end of the second video.

They tried to help her understand. They tried to prove her bigotry wrong. And they didn't let up about it, didn't raise their voices about it. They took huge risk to bridge a gap.

Didn't have to. Shouldn't have to. Not their responsibility.
Did anyway.

Good humans.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rockford, Illinois?  Was one of the men that other famous snow shoveler, Gene Masseth?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 425x506]

Unavailable for comment.


"Lucille, God gave me a gift. I shovel well. I shovel very well."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
woman: "They are making fun of me."

No, but now we all are, you cranky old louse.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd just leave her a note warning others to expect the police and not to shovel her snow.  It would be written in yellow in the snow.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Don't trespass that line!" she says with an accent,

Everyone has an accent.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blazing Saddles Shovel
Youtube FGxKSTTXjXU
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yup, she's white as the driven snow.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The caller-whose name had been blocked out-reported disorderly conduct and an "urgent" need for help, the call dispatcher's notes say.

According to the notes, "There is a [race redacted]/M there harassing her and she doesn't want him there."
Another comment says there are "2 [race redacted]/[males]."

"She says they are disrespecting her and she wants them gone," the notes say.

I have to wonder what the dispatcher put down for "race" so that they felt it needed to be redacted before making the notes public.

Something tells me it was not "African Americans".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Xanadone: Calling the cops on them, given the potential for things to go very, very badly for these 2 gentlemen, was vile, to say the least.  However, forcibly helping someone who has repeatedly told you they don't want your help is kind of rude.  Even if the someone is a crazy-ass old biatch.

Yeah, I do kind of wonder why they didn't just shrug and walk away when she told them to GTFO, instead of yelling at her that they were doing her a favor and insisting on doing it.  If I were to bring over a casserole because the mom of the house is sick, and someone were to tell me they don't want my damn food and GTFO, I'd say, "OK - please let me know if there's anything I can do." and walk away.  And enjoy my delicious cheesy potato casserole.


Lots of people with the Total Fark badge support Karens.
That's why I never will.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: zedster: Xanadone: Calling the cops on them, given the potential for things to go very, very badly for these 2 gentlemen, was vile, to say the least.  However, forcibly helping someone who has repeatedly told you they don't want your help is kind of rude.  Even if the someone is a crazy-ass old biatch.

The sidewalk isn't her property

No it's not.  And they don't work for the City.  What's your point?

In this case, what they were giving her is taking care of a chore that was her responsibility, as a kindness.  If someone doesn't want your kindness, let them go be hateful on their own.  Don't insist on giving them something they don't want.

And when the cops showed up, not being in fear of my life for being a person of color, I would have pointed up to them that she wasn't shoveling her own walk and refused to let me do it, so doesn't she get a citation for not keeping it clean?  But these guys obviously weren't crazy enough to try that.


Maybe just point out that while it isn't her property, she's responsible for its maintenance and upkeep (if that's the case) and that if someone injures themselves on it, she may be held liable.  Or not.  Using logic as an arguing strategy, even to their advantage, isn't likely to go well with somebody like that.  Wave "goodbye" (no inappropriate gestures) and move on.  You can't win.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SpaceMonkey-66: This sounds like a situation where a restraining order is appropriate. That Karen is messed up in the head

So the cops told the guys to stop shoveling her sidewalk.  Fine.  Did they cite her for not shoveling her walk?  Of course not.

F*ckers.


That's not anything that can be cited, Fark-bro.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Calling the cops on them, given the potential for things to go very, very badly for these 2 gentlemen, was vile, to say the least.  However, forcibly helping someone who has repeatedly told you they don't want your help is kind of rude.  Even if the someone is a crazy-ass old biatch.


Sometimes I shovel a neighbor's walk because I want my kids to have an ice-free path to school.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
won't someone think of the white snowflakes!?!
 
Dwedit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Calling the cops on them, given the potential for things to go very, very badly for these 2 gentlemen, was vile, to say the least.  However, forcibly helping someone who has repeatedly told you they don't want your help is kind of rude.  Even if the someone is a crazy-ass old biatch.


Men trying to prove women can't make their own choices are no better than the Karens.
Next time a woman says no, try listening.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Benevolent Misanthrope: SpaceMonkey-66: This sounds like a situation where a restraining order is appropriate. That Karen is messed up in the head

So the cops told the guys to stop shoveling her sidewalk.  Fine.  Did they cite her for not shoveling her walk?  Of course not.

F*ckers.

That's not anything that can be cited, Fark-bro.



Rockford Municipal Code

Sec. 26-10. - Ice and snow removal.

(a)
The owner or occupier of each lot or part of lot, improved or unimproved, to which the general public is invited, shall remove all snow and ice which may have fallen or accumulated upon the sidewalk in front of the premises which he or she owns or occupies not later than 12:00 noon of the day after the same has ceased to fall or accumulate. Provided that when ice has so formed upon any sidewalk that it cannot be removed, then the owner or occupier shall keep the same effectively sprinkled with sand, salt or other suitable substance in such manner as to prevent the ice from being dangerous, until such time as it can be removed, and then it shall be promptly removed.
(b)
Any person violating any of the provisions of this section shall be subject to a fine each day any violation of this section continues shall constitute a separate offense.
(Ord. No. 2011-033-O, § 26-10, 3-21-2011)

Let me know if that's too difficult a reading level for you.

Do you need me to explain how a municipality goes about issuing notice to pay a fine, (aka citations) or can you figure that out on your own?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.