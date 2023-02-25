 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Level unlocked : Hunter S. Thompson   (kxan.com)
    Mushroom, MDMA, Psilocybin, Psilocybin mushroom  
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And that was just breakfast.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wish Hunter S. Thompson had lived long enough to battle TFG. Maybe the world just wasn't ready to see tht conflagration.

>sigh<
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"We had two bags of grass, seventy-five pellets of mescaline, five sheets of high-powered blotter acid, a saltshaker half-full of cocaine, and a whole galaxy of multi-colored uppers, downers, laughers, screamers... Also, a quart of tequila, a quart of rum, a case of beer, a pint of raw ether, and two dozen amyls."
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Sometimes I wish Hunter S. Thompson had lived long enough to battle TFG. Maybe the world just wasn't ready to see tht conflagration.

>sigh<


If he hadn't quite literally pulled the trigger yet he would have for that, just sayin
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The investigation into Marshall began Feb. 2, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected an international package shipped from Quebec, Canada, a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

Damn Canadian drug cartels again.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Sometimes I wish Hunter S. Thompson had lived long enough to battle TFG. Maybe the world just wasn't ready to see tht conflagration.

>sigh<


Given what HST thought about Nixon, he probably would have assassinated TFG as soon as Twitler announced he was running.

Faced with the likes of Margarine Traitor Greed, BoBo, former Beatle George Santos, and DeathSantis, he might have become a serial killer. I could certainly imagine him spiking their drinks with heavy doses of LSD!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Law enforcement recovered the 133 grams of MDMA, and also discovered the following: 1.7 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 1835 units of LSD, 339 THC Vape Cartridges, 14.3 pounds of "high-grade marijuana," 551 packages of THC edibles, 52 psilocybin mushroom chocolate candy bars, 376 THC wax canisters, 11 jars of THC hot sauce, injectable pain killers, ammunition and five firearms

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Veg- DAMN YOU, DARNOKONRAD!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's unlawful to own an AR15 in Texas?

/maybe it was a ghost gun
// or he was a felon
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
According to the complaint, Marshall was interviewed and admitted to distributing MDMA, LSD, mushrooms and other drugs. He also admitted to owning the AR-15, the document reads.

So, under Texas law, it evens out and he gets off with a warning.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What the hell is the point of THC hotsauce?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Or, as I call it, Tuesday.
 
