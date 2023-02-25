 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Welcome to communist Russia. I mean, Texas   (yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Violently proud of their abbitoir-like criminal justice system for younger citizens
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those privately run for-profit prisons aren't going to just fill themselves.  When you get them young, you get them for life.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Felony charges for vaping? Fark Texas.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School officials and local law enforcement are attempting to stymie the sometimes dangerous youth vaping craze by drawing a hard line. Students are offered $100 for anonymously reporting classmates with THC vape pens to the police.

Bully your classmates AND get $100 with this one trick!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA   "These are real criminals committing actual hard crimes," he said. "And I'm just there because I was smoking at school."

Oh, don't try to minimize your offense. Texas has deemed you to be such an existential threat to society, that you must spend the rest of your life fighting roadblocks to education, employment, and housing. I'm surprised Texas hasn't already collapsed from the impact of your shocking crime.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Last time an RCMP officer had a chat with me while I was holding he took a picture of the oz I bought because it smelled so good he wanted to buy some for his wife.

The culture gap between America and sanity continues to grow.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, don't worry, it's only "those" kids.

IYKYK

Hint: they ain't white
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Way to go Texas, keep it up. Run your youngsters out of the state, you know, your future taxpayers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile rapists his age are let go because 'we wouldn't want to ruin his future over one mistake'.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't have so many damn kids.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Conservatives are so very desperate for FREEDOM!!!....to exert control over everyone else.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
AirForceVet
Felony charges for vaping? Fark Texas.

Definitely a bit harsh I would say.  I sometimes think of the things myself and others did back in the day that were considered pranks but would now be felonies.
 
scanman61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Violently proud of their abbitoir-like criminal justice system for younger citizens


Abbottoir
 
Jclark666
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*drops $20 on vape pen*
*drops pen in bag*
*drops a dime*
*picks up $80*
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I fail to see the similarity.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To legally buy the vape you must be an adult, 21 or over by Texas law. A 17-year-old who has a vape will be charged as an adult, by Texas law.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Smoking is dumb, vaping is slightly less dumb, attempts to prohibit either are doubly dumb, and vaping is, i believe *overall* better than. inhaling tar filled tobacco.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cheron: To legally buy the vape you must be an adult, 21 or over by Texas law. A 17-year-old who has a vape will be charged as an adult, by Texas law.


It's making my brain hurt thinking about it.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
no way these are white kids.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Notabunny: FTA   "These are real criminals committing actual hard crimes," he said. "And I'm just there because I was smoking at school."

Oh, don't try to minimize your offense. Texas has deemed you to be such an existential threat to society, that you must spend the rest of your life fighting roadblocks to education, employment, and housing. I'm surprised Texas hasn't already collapsed from the impact of your shocking crime.


Long way of saying for profit prisons need beds filled.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Students are offered $100 for anonymously reporting classmates with THC vape pens to the police.


brb reporting every dumbshiat Young Republican Kampus Khristian Krusade asshole in my class for free money and to ruin their lives over something so farking stupid.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Texas and Florida: Stay out at all costs. They are having a contest over which state is the most fascist.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

koder: School officials and local law enforcement are attempting to stymie the sometimes dangerous youth vaping craze by drawing a hard line. Students are offered $100 for anonymously reporting classmates with THC vape pens to the police.

Bully your classmates AND get $100 with this one trick!


Not their first attempt at a bounty program in that state, just a different audience this time
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

James T. Kirk: Cheron: To legally buy the vape you must be an adult, 21 or over by Texas law. A 17-year-old who has a vape will be charged as an adult, by Texas law.

It's making my brain hurt thinking about it.


It's a misdemeanor to buy (or possess?) delta-8 if you're under 21. He's being charged with a felony, because THEY THINK it's a delta-9 cart. The fun part is this: For school disciplinary action, he said it's up to the student to prove a THC pen is legal, not for the school to prove it's illegal.

I guess that's how Texas teaches freedom-y things like "innocent until proven guilty" and "nor shall any person ...be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law".

// he's under 18, and in school - both of which are reasons "freedom" doesn't apply to him yet
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
See the submission below this one for more information.
 
synithium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Could...I dunno...leave your drugs at home because taking drugs to school is explicitly stupid, but it's still extra stupid to jail anyone over these particular drugs
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I fail to see the similarity.

[Fark user image 612x408]

[Fark user image 225x225]


for a second, I read that as:
"I fail to see the insanity. "

But of course, no one could fail to see that.
 
silverjets
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I get I had to face the consequences, but I feel like it's a little severe," he said quietly. "I know since I'm underage it's not legal for me, but I know if I was of age and I wasn't on school it probably would be legal for me."


FAFO.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Students are offered $100 for anonymously reporting classmates with THC vape pens to the police."

Sorry my dudes, but $100 buys a lot of chocolate milk.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Texas and Florida: Stay out at all costs. They are having a contest over which state is the most fascist.


Of the states that voted in favor of Trump in the 2020 election, Texas and Florida had the second and third closest results on any state.  Republican officials in those states know that demographics are working against them, so they are pulling out every last dirty trick in the book in order to keep power and drive left-leaning folks out.  If that means over-reacting to some kid smoking pot (or something close, they're not picky), then so be it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

koder: School officials and local law enforcement are attempting to stymie the sometimes dangerous youth vaping craze by drawing a hard line. Students are offered $100 for anonymously reporting classmates with THC vape pens to the police.

Bully your classmates AND get $100 with this one trick!


Drop a vape in an enemy's backpack and turn them in!

Your competition for the affection of Billie Jo or Betty Sue Whitebread is now a felon, and you get $100!!

What could possibly go wrong?


/Other than that wrongly-convicted kid deciding to Uvalde his former school.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Russia is not communist.

Walker: Texas and Florida: Stay out at all costs. They are having a contest over which state is the most fascist.


Ah yep. My family loves the beaches of Florida, but we're not dropping any more money there for a period yet to be determined. But it won't be soon.
And Texass? Never go there anyway, don't plan to.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorry kid, we're going to have to ruin your life to save you.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Take away free lunches and offer them cash to snitch on classmates.  Fark this country.
 
