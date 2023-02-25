 Skip to content
(Courthouse News Service)   What about dialing 1-800-COLLECT? I heard people could save a buck or two
posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 5:39 PM



koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From 2010 to 2019, inmates and their families were given the choice of conducting single calls through the call service for $14.99 or signing up for an account and being charged by the minute. The call service also allegedly did not give local governments the right amount of commissions

Typical prison slave wages, via very quick Google, range between $7.23 and $14.45 per month.  I suppose it was just fine not letting people talk to their families except for once every 2-3 months(!)  But screw over the corrupt people letting you run that inhumanly cruel scam, well now, that's where ya done farked up, apparently.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Of course they do. They are in business and have a captive clientele.
 
dywed88
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

koder: From 2010 to 2019, inmates and their families were given the choice of conducting single calls through the call service for $14.99 or signing up for an account and being charged by the minute. The call service also allegedly did not give local governments the right amount of commissions

Typical prison slave wages, via very quick Google, range between $7.23 and $14.45 per month.  I suppose it was just fine not letting people talk to their families except for once every 2-3 months(!)  But screw over the corrupt people letting you run that inhumanly cruel scam, well now, that's where ya done farked up, apparently.


I believe the calls are generally collect calls so it is the recipients paying for them, not the caller.

As to your second part, that seems to be wrong. The government's apparently don't care they are being screwed and the co mm panties are trying to hide behind that.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why is this even a thing. It doesn't cost me $15 to make a call. Why does it cost them so much?

Why do families of inmates have to give them money to buy enough food, toiletries, clothes, and other essentials through the commissary?

Why are prisons not adequately providing for the people in their care.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The companies should be required to announce the per minute rate before someone makes or accepts the calls.  Problem solved.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is expensive to be poor.
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Why is this even a thing. It doesn't cost me $15 to make a call. Why does it cost them so much?

Why do families of inmates have to give them money to buy enough food, toiletries, clothes, and other essentials through the commissary?

Why are prisons not adequately providing for the people in their care.


Because the local sheriff gets a kickback from the phone company, both officially as revenue sharing that goes to the department and personally as campaign donations and sometimes as bribes.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robodog: MechaPyx: Why is this even a thing. It doesn't cost me $15 to make a call. Why does it cost them so much?

Why do families of inmates have to give them money to buy enough food, toiletries, clothes, and other essentials through the commissary?

Why are prisons not adequately providing for the people in their care.

Because the local sheriff gets a kickback from the phone company, both officially as revenue sharing that goes to the department and personally as campaign donations and sometimes as bribes.


? Why would the local sheriff get a kickback from the STATE prison? You're confusing jails and prisons here. The local sheriff wouldn't get a dime in this case, and neither would the warden.

What's more likely happening is that the companies found a bureaucratic loophole where they could tell the state Dept. of Corrections "Oh, yeah, this will cost you X and your inmates will pay Y, it's totally cheap!" and then jacked the rates to both to make a profit at both ends.
 
Teri
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A prison treating its inmates like an asset to be squeezed for a profit? I'm shocked, I tell you!
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Why is this even a thing. It doesn't cost me $15 to make a call. Why does it cost them so much?

Why do families of inmates have to give them money to buy enough food, toiletries, clothes, and other essentials through the commissary?

Why are prisons not adequately providing for the people in their care.


People inside used to have in person visits, but COVID gave the system a perfect opportunity to eliminate that expense.  Now, it's texting at 50 cents a text and phone calls at whatever the PSC will allow.  No packages are allowed anymore, everything must be purchased through the commissary and orders take a minimum of 2 weeks.  If your loved one gets out, well, too bad no refunds for undelivered orders.  Clergy used to be allowed to visit, especially if someone was admitted to the infirmary, but nope, not since COVID.  If a person you know gets busted, move heaven and earth to help them make bail.  If you think a 10% cash bond is expensive, you have no idea how fast a $60 texting package goes.  Especially when everyone texts three or four words and then hits send.  And the services are all satellite based and every word is recorded and forwarded to the admin, so if someone inside is venting, their words will come back to haunt them as threats.

No one can bother getting a case to SCOTUS concerning the rights of prisoners and the Fourth Amendment, because there's damned few politicians that are willing to be called soft on crime.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I don't care" and "who cares" are typical responses prisoners have when asked how they want to be billed. Unfortunately, some scumbags have these (and hundreds more) names registered as communication companies used for extreme billing practices.
 
dywed88
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Why is this even a thing. It doesn't cost me $15 to make a call. Why does it cost them so much?

Why do families of inmates have to give them money to buy enough food, toiletries, clothes, and other essentials through the commissary?

Why are prisons not adequately providing for the people in their care.


Why is it a thing? Because they can get away with it. The phone companies would charge you $15 a call if they could.

In this case there is literally a government mandated monopoly (and any alternative forms of communication are similarly extortionately priced if they are even available) so whatever they charge is what people have to pay and most people don't give a fark how prisoners are abused.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
10-10-1776-5-28-1830-242-3-316-68-22 - Saturday Night Live
Youtube qCDoTLcf4xs
 
dywed88
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: The companies should be required to announce the per minute rate before someone makes or accepts the calls.  Problem solved.


The probl isn't obscuring the charges, it is that there is no alternative. You want to talk with your family, pay up.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, we really need to kick all private companies the fark out of prisons.  I get that they have to pay a guy to randomly listen in on phone calls to make sure prison gangs aren't coordinating with outside contacts, but 15 dollars a phone call is absurd.  This is pure grift... like everything else in the prison industry.

One of the best ways to judge a society is based on how they treat their lowest members, and we treat them like garbage.

If I were a politician, prison reform would be one of my causes... actually justice reform in general.  It's a for profit industry vested with a ridiculous amount of authority, little to no oversight, no care for actually providing the public service they're being paid to perform... and finally, there's not even an economic point to privatizing something when all you're going to do is create a monopoly.

They only reason to privatize it is to pay off campaign donors and to give the government plausibility when the inevitable humans rights abuses make it to the press on a recurring basis.  So, it's basically corruption and torture.
 
